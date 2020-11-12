Nasrallah and looking forward to a new qualitative phase نصرالله واستشراف مرحلة جديدة نوعيّة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nasrallah and looking forward to a new qualitative phase



Nasser Qandil

–

The atmosphere that surrounded the speech of The Secretary-General of Hizbullah, Mr. Hassan Nasrallah, was one in all the sections of the talk despite the diversity of its topics to the extent of the difference between talk about the maneuvers conducted by the occupation army, to the negotiations delimitation, to the u.S. elections, and to the sanctions that affected MP Gibran Bassil, and the climate is confidence that a new qualitative phase is about to begin, and that the worst is behind us, and that the targeting projects witnessed in the region in the form of wars, chaos, pressures, and sanctions This was evident in the words of Mr. Nasrallah about what the confrontation sought from Lebanon to Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Palestine and ending with Lebanon, and it is true that the resistance has not achieved a qualitative victory in these recent years, but it’s steadfastness is a gateway to its next victory, because the maximum pressures have crossed and there is no longer any such thing called the worst, and all that will come will be in its balance.

–



The American elections and the Israeli maneuvers are two separate contexts on the face of it, but in essence they are two expressions that that complete each other from one truth, which is the fact of the historical failure of the American and Israeli projects. The occupation entity has failed to achieve the intended goal of invading Lebanon, which is to attach Lebanon to Israel time, thanks to the resistance since the bombing of the governor’s center. Al-Askari in Tire, 11-11-1982, this accumulated failure, thanks to the accumulation of sources of confrontation and resistance to the Anglo Zionist hegemony, generated a different international environment in which the Anglo Zionist could no longer progress, but the origin of the injury to the American project at the core was the steadfastness of the axis of resistance, especially the Triangle of Iran, Syria and the resistance forces in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Yemen. This failure, which was the phenomenon of savagery represented by U.S. President Donald Trump the last american products to overcome it, deepened with it and ended with the failure of Trumpism and with the failure of America as a model and possibly as a state and entity, and became success out of the crisis of the state and entity conditioned by the recognition of the failure of the project, and instead of introducing the axis of resistance in American time moved the American to the complex axis of resistance, which was the basis of the external failure and subsequently the establishment of internal failure.

–



In this climate, it becomes natural for Sayyed Nasrallah not to pay attention to the analyses that talk about the relevance of the border demarcation negotiations to normalization. What fails and is dying is the Israeli project, what advances and wins, is the resistance, and without the resistance advance the occupation would not have had to conduct indirect negotiations as a way to invest its wealth that has no prospect of achieving it without Lebanon obtaining its rights, as the resistance has the power of prevention and deterrence, the U.S. sanctions on Mp Basil become an opportunity to show a new stage of patriotism. Hezbollah-FPM alliance became free from sanctions and US-blackmail and has become more independent and able to move forward,, especially after the emergence of the functional use equations for corruption charges, and most importantly that a Lebanese path to internal coup against the resistance ended with sanctions after testing all other tracks of sedition, and more specifically since October last year, and with the American international failure and the Israeli regional failure, and internal failure culminated in sanctions.

ناصر قنديل

–

المناخ الذي أحاط بكلمة الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله، كان واحداً في كل مقاطع الحديث رغم تنوّع مواضيعه إلى درجة التباعد بين حديث عن المناورات التي أجراها جيش الاحتلال، إلى مفاوضات ترسيم الحدود، وصولاً إلى الانتخابات الأميركية، وانتهاء بالعقوبات التي طالت النائب جبران باسيل، والمناخ هو الثقة بأن مرحلة نوعيّة جديدة تشارف على البدء، وأن الأسوأ قد صار وراءنا، وأن مشاريع الاستهداف التي شهدتها المنطقة بصيغة حروب وفوضى وضغوط، وعقوبات وحصار واغتيالات، قد بلغت مداها وفشلت في تحقيق أهدافها، بفضل الصمود والثبات والتضحيات، وهذا كان واضحاً في كلام السيد نصرالله عما شهدته ساحات المواجهة من لبنان الى سورية والعراق وإيران واليمن وفلسطين وانتهاء بلبنان، صحيح أن المقاومة لم تحقّق نصراً نوعياً في هذه السنوات الأخيرة، لكن صمودها هو بوابة لنصرها الآتي، لأن الضغوط القصوى قد عبرت ولم يعد هناك شيء اسمه الأسوأ، وكل ما هو آتٍ سيكون في رصيدها.

–

الانتخابات الأميركية والمناورات الإسرائيلية سياقان منفصلان في الظاهر، لكنهما في الجوهر تعبيران يتمم أحدهما الآخر عن حقيقة واحدة، هي حقيقة الفشل التاريخي للمشروعين الأميركي والإسرائيلي، فقد فشل كيان الاحتلال بتحقيق الهدف المرسوم لاجتياح لبنان وهو إلحاق لبنان بالزمن الإسرائيلي، بفضل المقاومة منذ عملية تفجير مركز الحاكم العسكري في صور، في 11-11-1982، تحوّل هذا الفشل المتراكم بفضل حضور المقاومة وتنامي قوتها الى إقرار بدخول الكيان في زمن المقاومة، وهو ما تقوله المناورات العسكرية التي منحها السيد حيزاً مهماً من كلامه، وموضوعها هو الاستعداد لمواجهة خطر هجوم للمقاومة في شمال فلسطين، وبالمثل فشل المشروع الأميركي الذي تأسس على ما بعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي في فرض الهيمنة على العالم، وبفضل تراكم مصادر المواجهة والممانعة لهذه الهيمنة، ولدت بيئة دولية مختلفة لم يعد ممكناً لهذا المشروع أن يتقدّم فيها، لكن الأصل في إصابة المشروع الأميركي في الصميم كان صمود محور المقاومة، خصوصاً مثلث إيران وسورية وقوى المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين والعراق واليمن. وهذا الفشل الذي كانت ظاهرة التوحش التي مثلها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب آخر المنتجات الأميركية لتجاوزه، تعمق معها وانتهى بفشل الترامبية ومعها فشل أميركا كنموذج وربما كدولة وكيان، وصار النجاح بالخروج من أزمة الدولة والكيان مشروطاً بالتسليم بفشل المشروع، وبدلاً من إدخال محور المقاومة في الزمن الأميركي انتقل الأميركي الى عقدة زمن محور المقاومة الذي كان الأساس في الفشل الخارجي وتالياً التأسيس للفشل الداخلي.

–

في هذا المناخ يصبح طبيعياً أن لا يعير السيد نصرالله اهتماماً للتحليلات التي تتحدث عن صلة مفاوضات ترسيم الحدود بالتطبيع، فالذي يفشل ويحتضر هو المشروع الإسرائيلي والذي يتقدم وينتصر هو المقاومة، والتي لولاها ما اضطر الإحتلال لسلوك التفاوض طريقاً لمصلحة استثمار ثروات لا أفق لبلوغها من دون نيل لبنان حقوقه، حيث تملك المقاومة قدرة المنع والردع، وتصير العقوبات الأميركيّة على النائب باسيل فرصة لتظهير مرحلة جديدة وطنياً ركيزتها تطوير التحالف مع التيار الوطني الحر الذي تحرّر من الابتزاز وصار أكثر استقلالية وقدرة على المضي قدماً، وصار التحالف متحرراً من حسابات تفادي العقوبات، خصوصاً بعدما ظهرت معادلات الاستعمال الوظيفي لتهم الفساد، والأهم أن مساراً لبنانياً للانقلاب الداخلي على المقاومة قد انتهى مع العقوبات بعدما اختبرت كل المسارات الأخرى للفتنة، وبصورة أخص منذ تشرين العام الماضي، ومع الفشل الدولي الأميركي والفشل الإسرائيلي الإقليمي، فشل داخلي توّجته العقوبات.

