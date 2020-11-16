Global Research: Independent Media Under Attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By The Global Research Team

Global Research, November 16, 2020

Independent media is under attack, the search engines want to squeeze us out. At the same time a witch-hunt is being waged in the mainstream media against independent journalists, renowned academics, and scientists. Despite the wide variety of topics covered on our site by all manner of experts and academics from the world over, there is a relentless campaign against us.

Our financial situation is dependent on support from our readership. Without your contributions, our future remains uncertain and the mainstream media lies continue to rise to the top, eventually relegating any voice of dissent to the shadows.

The alternative is a world without independent voices, brought to you by corporate sponsors and hidden agendas. We are not coopted. We are not a government mouthpiece. Global Research is committed to “Freedom of Expression”, a fundamental right which is being snuffed out all over the globe.

With your help, we can continue to fight for truth to prevail, as we have always done. Please click below to make a donation or become a member to show your support:

Filed under: Freedom of Speech, Media | Tagged: Freedom of expression, Independent media, Zio-controlled media |