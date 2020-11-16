Walid Al-Moallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, Passed Away

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem

Damascus, SANA

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced today Monday the death of Walid Al-Moallem, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, at the age of 79.

Foreign Minister Al-Moallem is a long-time diplomat known for his honorable and dignified national positions in various political and diplomatic fields.

He was born in Damascus in 1941 and studied in its public schools from 1948 to 1960, when he earned his high school diploma. He then studied at Cairo University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in economics.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1964 and served on missions in Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Spain and England, and was appointed in 1975 as Syrian Ambassador to the Republic of Romania until 1980, when he was appointed Director of the Department of Documentation and Translation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 1984, and then was appointed Director of the Department of Secretaries of Buros from 1984 until 1990.

He was appointed Ambassador to the United States from 1990 to 1999.

He was appointed assistant to the chancellor in early 2000 and Deputy Foreign Minister by Decree No. 8 of 09/01/2005, and served as Foreign Minister from 2006.

He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates from 2012.

He is the author of four books (Palestine and Armed Peace in 1970), (Syria in the Mandate Period from 1917 to 1948), (Syria from Independence to Unity from 1948 to 1958) and (The World and the Middle East in the American Perspective).

He is married and has three children.

Int’l, Regional Figures Offer Condolences on Demise of Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem

Late Syrian FM Waid Al-Moallem at UN General Assembly (photo from archive).

International and regional figures offered condolences on Monday over the demise of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent cable of condolences to President Bashar Al-Assad, offering condolence over the passing away of the veteran diplomat.

Head of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas also cabled President Assad to offer condolences. He said Al-Moallem had defended the Ummah’s (nation) issues, on top of which was the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his condolences.

In a tweet, President Maduro said “Al-Moallem was a brother and a close friend whom I met during the diplomatic work, I extended my sincerest condolences to his family and to all the Syrian people.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry expressed “sincerest condolences” on the death of the Syrian FM.

Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said “Russia lost a very close friend in the Arab World who was a reliable partner and a knowledgeable and experienced diplomat and politician.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a message of condolences to Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

Zarif said Al-Moallem “played an important role in serving and defending the national interests and security of his country.”

Foreign Ministry in the Sultanate of Oman also expressed condolences .

In a tweet, the ministry said “Al-Moallem had distinguished contributions in the diplomatic work at the regional and international levels.”

The Cuban Foreign Ministry, for its part, offered “deepest condolences”.

In a tweet, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez said” I extended my heartfelt condolences to the Syrian Government and people on the death of friend Al-Moallem, and I also extend condolences to his family and friends.”

Source: Agencies

