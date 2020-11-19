Hezbollah Command Delegation Offers Condolences on Demise of Syria’s Al-Moallem: Sayyed Nasrallah Describes Him as FM of Resistance

 November 19, 2020

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah dispatched a command delegation to offer condolences on the demise of Syria’s late foreign minister, Walid Al-Moallem, to his family.

The delegation consisted of Hezbollah Secretary General’s Political Aide, Hajj Hussein Khalil, the assistant of Hezbollah Secretary General’s Political Aide, Dr. Hasan Hammoud, and MP Hussein Hajj Hasan.

Hezbollah delegation offered condolences on the demise of FM Al-Moallem in presence of the deputy foreign minister Faisal Al-Miqdad, conveying Sayyed Nasrallah’s message which hailed the virtues of the deceased top diplomat.

“He was the foreign minister of the resistance and its fighters,” Sayyed Nasrallah’s message read.

