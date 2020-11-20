UN Adopts Resolution Affirming Syrians, Palestinians’ Sovereignty in Occupied Territories

Posted on November 20, 2020 by martyrashrakat
UN Adopts Resolution Affirming Syrians, Palestinians’ Sovereignty in Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations [UN] General Assembly adopted on Thursday a resolution that affirms permanent sovereignty of Syrians in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Syrian Golan and of Palestinians in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories over their natural resources.

A resolution entitled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including occupied al-Quds, and the Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources,” was adopted as per a recommendation of the second economic and financial committee with a majority of 153 votes and an opposition of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity with five other states, while 16 states have abstained.

The General Assembly stressed in its resolution the inalienable rights of Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Palestinians in their natural resources including land, water and energy resources.

The Assembly further demanded that the Zionist regime stop exploiting the natural resources in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Palestinian territories, including al-Quds, and stop sabotaging them, or exposing them to danger.

Filed under: Palestine, Syria, Syria Golan Heights, UN | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: