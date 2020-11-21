Ayman Al Zawahiri, Al Qaeda’s Chief, and Erdogan’s Muslim Brotherhood Colleague Died

Posted on by martyrashrakat

NOVEMBER 21, 2020 ARABI SOURI

Ayman Al Zawahiri is dead; Al Zawahiri was leading Al Qaeda after Obama said he killed Osama, he was one of the world’s main terrorists, and a colleague of NATO’s second top leader the Turkish madman Erdogan in the anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood radical organization.

The news of the death of the chief of the Saudi-CIA created and funded terrorist organization is yet to be confirmed by the terrorists themselves, it was reported by the Pakistani news outlet ‘Arab News‘ and conveyed by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news.

Al Zawahiri, most likely and if confirmed, would have died of natural causes, especially that Trump said he killed the Pentagon’s Baghdadi and the killing of Al Zawahiri by a military stunt operation wouldn’t add much in the US elections where voters are more concerned about Trump’s virus than some foreign achievements. Furthermore, the regime of Donald Trump and the Taliban, Zawahiri’s allies, are on good terms, just like in the old days of Reagan and the ‘Mujahideen’.

Two of the presumed successors of Zawahiri were killed earlier, one of them Abu Muhsin Masri, aka Abdul Hadi Mustapha, was eliminated by the Afghani security forces last month. The other presumed successor to Al Zawahiri was someone by the name of Abdul Raouf, there’s not much reliable information on the method or date he was killed by or where or when.

We are not sure how much the Turkish madman Erdogan would be touched by the killing of his long time colleague Al Zawahiri in the radical Muslim Brotherhood organization, Erdogan is known for liquidating and jailing his closest friends and colleagues, especially those who helped him throughout his controversial career, therefore, the chances of Erdogan grieving or celebrating the death of Al Zawahiri would be 50/50, Al Zawahiri might have been Erdogan’s supporter in commanding terrorists worldwide, or he might have been Erdogan’s competitor in that regard.

Al Qaeda operations have been much lessened due to the extensive rebranding campaigns of its affiliates and offshoots after its name was over-consumed by NATO and especially by the Pentagon to justify their illegal interventions and their war on Islam worldwide.https://www.syrianews.cc/the-pentagon-threatening-to-revive-isis/embed/#?secret=wssjhnNJ2I

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Turkey | Tagged: American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Ayman Al Zawahiri, Erdogan, Trump |