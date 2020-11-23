Bibi & Mossad Chief Fly to Saudi Arabia, Meet with MBS & Pompeo

Posted on November 23, 2020 by martyrashrakat
Bibi & Mossad Chief Fly to Saudi Arabia, Meet with MBS & Pompeo

By Staff, “Israeli” Media

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Cheif Yossi Cohen reportedly took a private flight Sunday to Saudi Arabia, where they met with Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman [MBS], according to “Israeli” sources.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also reportedly attended the meeting.

Netanyahu’s office had no immediate comment on the report.

According to the a flight tracker website, a Gulfstream IV jet, which Netanyahu used several times on flights to Moscow, took off from the entity’s Ben Gurion Airport yesterday [Sunday] and landed in NEOM megacity in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The flight tracking data indicated that the plane took off from Tel Aviv at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday and took off back to the “Israeli” entity in roughly five hours.

At a press conference at the White House last August, US President Donald Trump said that he expects Saudi Arabia to join other Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates [UAE] in normalizing relations with the “Israeli” entity.

