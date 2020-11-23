President Assad Appoints Dr. Faysal Mikdad as Foreign Minister, Dr. Bashar Jaafari as his Deputy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

NOVEMBER 22, 2020 ARABI SOURI

President Bashar Assad issued three presidential decrees today naming the country’s new minister of foreign affairs, his deputy, and the new head of the Syrian mission to the United Nations.

The decrees follow the demise of the career diplomat former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid Muallem.

Presidential Decree No. 322 dated 22 November 2020, President Assad appoints Dr. Faysal Mikdad as Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

Dr. Mikdad was born in Daraa in 1954 and is a graduate in English Literature from Damascus University. He holds a doctorate in English Literature from Charles University in Prague, 1992.

Dr. Mikdad served in the diplomatic body in a number of posts, including the head of the Syrian delegation at the United Nations, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2006,

Presidential Decree 323 dated 22 November 2020, President Assad appoints Dr. Bashar Jaafari as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

Dr. Jaafari was born in Damascus in 1956, he’s a graduate of Damascus University in French Literature, got two doctorates in political science, and in history of Islamic civilization in Asia southeast.

Dr. Jaafari’s served in the Syrian diplomatic body in many posts including Syria’s ambassador to Indonesia, and Council Minister at the Syrian Embassy in Paris. His last post was Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, His Excellency, Bashar al Ja’afari. In February 2014, the Obama State Dept restricted his mobility to a 25mi/40km radius in order to censor his successful Town Hall meetings. None of Dr. Ja’afari’s colleagues complained.

Presidential Decree No. 324 dated 22 November 2020, President Assad appoints Mr. Bassam Al-Sabbagh as Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Mr. Bassam Al-Sabbagh was born in Aleppo, he holds a degree in political science and was Syria’s ambassador to Austria and Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna since 2010.

Mr. Al-Sabbagh was also Syria’s Permanent Representative at the OPCW since 2013, a consultant at Syria’s Mission to the United Nations 2001 – 2006, and a diplomat at the Syrian embassy in Washington between 1995 and 2000.

Syria News wishes all esteemed diplomats the best in their new positions and the ability to serve Syria and humanity to the best. For sure, we will be missing Dr. Bashar Jaafari’s firing statements at the United Nations, we do hope he will increase the dose with this new promotion.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria Assad | Tagged: Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, Dr. Faysal Mikdad, Erdogan, Walid al-Moallem |