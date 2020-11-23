Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Pounds Saudi Aramco Facility

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that Yemen’s Ansaurllah revolutionary movement targeted the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Brigadier General Saree said Yemeni fighters fired a ‘Quds 2’ missile at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.

“With God’s help and support, the missile force was able to target the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah with a Quds 2 missile, which entered service recently after successful operational experiments in the Saudi depth, which have not been announced yet,” Saree tweeted on Monday.

He also informed that the missile hit the target accurately, forcing ambulances and firefighting vehicles to rush to the targeted area immediately.

