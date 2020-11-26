Erdogan Terrorists Looted and Burned Several Houses in Northern Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Terrorists loyal to the Turkish madman Erdogan burned several houses of local Syrians in the village of Bab Al Faraj, in the northern Hasakah countryside.

The anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in their continuous crimes to Israelize the northern regions of Syria under their control looted the houses of the locals in Bab Al Faraj village in Abu Rassin area, southwest of Qamishli in the northern Hasakah countryside.

After looting the valuables, furniture, and electronic devices from the houses the terrorists burned it down to hide their crime and prevent the locals from returning to their properties. Erdogan promised the terrorists he’s bringing from other areas in Syria and from other countries to give them the houses of the locals in areas the Turkish army and its proxy Muslim Brotherhood and Al Qaeda armed groups take control of.

Two days ago, Turkey-sponsored terrorists desecrated and looted the Church of Mar Touma in the city of Ras Al Ain in the northern Hasakah countryside in order to expel the Christian communities still living in their city.

Trump Erdogan Putin Proposed Land for Terrorists – Israel 3

The Turkish regime of Erdogan is carrying out a demographic change within northern Syrian province where members of the radical Muslim Brotherhood organization are housed with their families and in turn, they operate as a buffer zone between secular Syria and Turkey being radicalized by Erdogan’s ruling Muslim Brotherhood AK Party. Secularism is contagious and the Turkish madman is afraid this would loosen his grip on the Turkish state in the future as if he’s living forever or his neo-Ottoman has a future in the region.

