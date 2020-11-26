Hezbollah SG’s Political Adviser: Al-Moallem Was the Resistance’s FM in All International Fora

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Ali Hassan

Damascus – He was a man that presided over Syrian diplomacy throughout many stages. He was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon, Syria, and all the resistance in all international fora.

This is what Haj Hussein al-Khalil, the political advisor to the Secretary General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, told the family of the late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem when the party’s delegation offered its condolences Wednesday night in Damascus.

Other members of the Hezbollah delegation included the head of the Baalbek and Hermel bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan and Dr. Hassan Hammoud, the assistant of the SG political advisor.

Al-Khalil told al-Ahed News that the delegation “came to Damascus to convey the warm condolences of His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and as well as all the Lebanese resistance fighters to His Excellency, the loyal and persevering President Bashar al-Assad, to the prime minister and members of the government in the Syrian Arab Republic, to the foreign ministry staff, and to the family of the late Walid al-Moallem, who was able to lead this diplomacy and defend the causes of Syria and the resistance.”

“Walid al-Moallem was a national, Arab, and Islamic figure par excellence. He raised the concerns and causes of the Arab nation to the entire world and in all fora,” al-Khalil added. “He diligently carried the cause of resistance and the concerns of Palestine. He sat on the throne of major diplomacy in the Arab world at a time when Syria was going through the most difficult circumstance, as it was being fiercely attacked and subjected to the biggest media war. He defended it with intelligence, sophistication, logic, and a distinguished calmness with which he coaxed the enemies and pleased the friends.”

In his interview with al-Ahed, Hajj Hussein Al-Khalil recalled two of al-Moallem’s stances. The first was when he came from Washington after the Zionist aggression in 1996 to take part alongside the resistance in drafting the April Understanding. This is considered the first foundation for establishing the deterrence base set by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon with the support of Iran and Syria.

The second stance was in some of the meetings that brought together Arab and other officials during the 2006 “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon. He addressed the then-Lebanese prime minister as the men of the Resistance laid down the most wonderful epics on the ground against the Zionist enemy. Al-Moallem told the tearful Fouad Siniora,

“Why are you crying? You are the most powerful prime minister in the Arab world because you have the strongest resistance in the Middle East. You should laugh with pride.”

During the memorial service, the Hezbollah delegation stressed the role the late minister played in key events concerning Lebanon and the Resistance – the first of which was his prominent political role in the face of the “Israeli” enemy.

