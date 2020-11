Watch again: Giuliani attends election hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nov 26, 2020

The Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee has held a public hearing to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities, at the request of Republican senator Doug Mastriano. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani participated in the hearing. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndepende…

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.indepen…

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: "Voter Fraud", Divided USA, Giuliani, Trump or Biden, US Election 2020 |