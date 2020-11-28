COMBING OPERATION AND STREET SHOOTING: ISRAEL DOES NOT SLEEP WELL AMID IRANIAN THREAT TO REVENGE

Posted on November 28, 2020 by martyrashrakat

South Front

Combing Operation And Street Shooting: Israel Does Not Sleep Well Amid Iranian Threat To Revenge

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are allegedly providing a combing operation  in the northern part of Israel. An infiltration attempt was likely made on the Lebanese border.

Dozens of 155 mm flares were fired in the area of Margaliot – Manara, located in the Upper Galilee adjacent to the Lebanese border.

Intense Air Forces activity was reported over the area. Videos from the area proved that IDF helicopters were deployed in the operation. IDF drones were used over the area.

Read More

Combing Operation And Street Shooting: Israel Does Not Sleep Well Amid Iranian Threat To Revenge

Two persons were arrested.

Explosions and gunfire were reportedly heard in the Kafr Akab area, which is located North of Jerusalem. People armed with machine guns were seen going down  the streets of the town.

Amid the Iranian threat, Israel also increased security at its embassies across the globe, claiming that Israeli diplomats has already been targeted by Iran in the past. Tel Aviv also called on Jewish communities all over the world to be more vigilant.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Filed under: Iran, Lebanon, War on Iran | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: