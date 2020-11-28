Combing Operation And Street Shooting: Israel Does Not Sleep Well Amid Iranian Threat To Revenge

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are allegedly providing a combing operation in the northern part of Israel. An infiltration attempt was likely made on the Lebanese border.

Dozens of 155 mm flares were fired in the area of Margaliot – Manara, located in the Upper Galilee adjacent to the Lebanese border.

Intense Air Forces activity was reported over the area. Videos from the area proved that IDF helicopters were deployed in the operation. IDF drones were used over the area.

Two persons were arrested.

Explosions and gunfire were reportedly heard in the Kafr Akab area, which is located North of Jerusalem. People armed with machine guns were seen going down the streets of the town.

Amid the Iranian threat, Israel also increased security at its embassies across the globe, claiming that Israeli diplomats has already been targeted by Iran in the past. Tel Aviv also called on Jewish communities all over the world to be more vigilant.

