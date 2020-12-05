ما بعد اغتيال العالِم محسن زاده: اتركوا إيران تتصرّف ولا تستعجلوها! After the assassination of the scientist Mohsenzadeh: Let Iran act and don’t rushit!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ما بعد اغتيال العالِم محسن زاده: اتركوا إيران تتصرّف ولا تستعجلوها!

د. عدنان منصور

منذ أن اغتيل العالِم النووي الإيراني، الشهيد محسن فخري زاده، ظهرت على الساحة الإعلامية في المنطقة، مئات الأقلام، ليسجّل أصحابها الحدث، ويحللوه على طريقتهم الخاصة، ويكتبوا عنه بتصرّف، ويرصدوه بمنظارهم الخاص، ويُفرغوا من جعبتهم في ما بعد من حلول وآراء وأفكار واجتهادات، حيث ذهب الكثير منهم بعيداً عن الواقع وهم يحللون، ويخططون، وينظّرون ويرسمون، ويكتبون سيناريو المشهد العسكري، وعمليات ميدانه، والفعل وردّ الفعل، وما ينتظر إيران وتفعله لما هو آت، رداً على العدوان الإرهابي الذي نفّذه العدو «الإسرائيلي»، بواسطة خونة من عملائه في الداخل الإيراني.

رغم أنّ موقف القيادة الإيرانية إزاء العمل الإرهابي، كان قوياً وواضحاً وصارماً لا لبس فيه، وهو أنّ الردّ الإيراني آت لا محال، في الوقت والزمان الذي تحدّده. إلا أنّ سيلاً كبيراً من المقالات في هذا المجال، بدأ يتدفّق بغزارة من هنا وهناك، يكتبها «خبراء عسكريّون» «واستراتيجيّون» و»مفكرون» و»باحثون» و»مطلعون على بواطن الأمور» و»مختصون» و»دارسون» في الشأن الإيراني، يضعون أنفسهم مكان القيادة السياسية والعسكرية الإيرانية، ليخططوا وينظّروا بشأن ما يترتب على طهران أن تفعله، أو ما يمكن لها أن تفعله. خرائط ميدانية رسموها، ومواقع عسكرية واقتصادية في المنطقة وخارجها وضعوها وحدّدوها وعيّنوها، لتكون أهدافاً محتملة أو أكيدة لضربات إيران العسكرية، التي ما عليها فقط، إلا أن تضغط على الزناد لتخبط خبطتها العسكرية!

لقد غاب عن أنظار الكثيرين من الذين تناولوا موضوع الاغتيال، أنّ المسألة وحقائق الأمور عند الإيرانيين، وبالذات عند القيادة السياسية والعسكرية، لا تخضع للحماس، أو الانفعال، أو الحسابات الخاطئة، أو القرارات المتهوّرة.

إيران التي تعاطت مع قوى الهيمنة وعقوباتها، وحصارها منذ إحدى وأربعين سنة وحتى اليوم، بقوة وصلابة وصبر ودهاء، واستطاعت أن تحبط محاولات أعدائها لاستدراجها إلى اتخاذ قرارات متسرّعة تنعكس سلباً بعد ذلك على وضعها الداخلي وأمنها القومي، وتتجنّب الكثير من الفخاخ بحنكة وذكاء لافت، لتخرج منها أكثر خبرة ومناعة وقوة.

هي لا تنتظر مطلقاً مَن ينظّر عنها، ويتكلم ويكتب عن خياراتها وتعاطيها وكيفية ردّها، وما الذي يجب أن تفعله أو لا تفعله، وما يتحتم على القيادة العسكرية الإيرانية أن تقوم به من عمليات حربية ردعية، وضربات مباشرة لأهداف استراتيجية حساسة في المنطقة.

كما أنّ إيران لا تؤخذ بحماس البعض من الذين يريدون منها ـ عن حسن نية أو سوء نية ـ بخفة وقصر نظر، رداً انفعالياً سريعاً غير محبوك ومسؤول، مهما كانت نتائجه وتداعياته، وهم يستعجلون بأيّ شكل من الأشكال، الاقتصاص الفوري من العدو، والقيام بضربات حاسمة لمواقعه في المنطقة.

ليس بهذا المنطق المتهوّر اللامبالي والاستخفاف بالنتائج والتداعيات تقاس الأمور، خاصة عندما نتكلم عن دولة إقليمية كبرى، لها وزنها الكبير وقراراتها المدروسة، تأخذ بالاعتبار حساباتها الدقيقة، وأيضاً حسابات أصدقائها وحلفائها، وردود فعل أعدائها، الذين هم في مواجهة مستمرة معها.

. طهران تقيس خطواتها وحساباتها بميزانها الحساس، إذ استطاعت على مدى سنوات ثورتها، أن تثبت جدارتها في هذا الشأن، مع التزامها الكامل بثوابتها ومبادئها ومواقفها الصلبة، وهي تمتصّ الأزمات التي تعترض طريقها وتتجاوزها، وتتغلب على التحديات التي تواجهها باستمرار، ما جعل خبراتها الغنية تراكم مع الأيام، لتصبح دولة مقتدرة قوية، لها حضورها ومكانها المتميّز في المنطقة والعالم.

إيران بغنى عن القرارات الحماسية الارتجالية المتسرّعة، وفذلكة وفلسفة البعض، وعن الإجراءات المتهوّرة، فمن يعرف عن قرب كيف تفكر وتخطط إيران، وكيف يعمل عقل قيادتها، ليدرك جيداً أنّ طهران تدرس خياراتها بنفس طويل وبمسؤولية عالية وبكلّ دقة، من دون أن تتراجع، تدرك تماماً ما لها، وما عليها ان تفعله. وتعرف متى تتقدّم وتضرب بقوة، من دون لين او ضعف أو خوف، وهي التي لا تسكت أو تنام على ضيم، حيث تتصرف بهدوء وحكمة ودراية وفق حساباتها المدروسة للغاية، فتختار الموقع المناسب للوصول الى الهدف السليم. لذلك تعرف القيادة السياسية والعسكرية الإيرانية، متى تردّ على المعتدين، وهي الأدرى بشعابها، من دون أن تنتظر من ينظِّر عنها ولها، أو من يقول لها ما الذي يجب أن تفعله وتقوم به، ليبدو الأمر وكأنها مقصّرة أو غائبة عن أرض الميدان، أو متهاونة في الردّ، أو متراخية في تعاطيها مع جريمة الاغتيال، وهذا غير مقبول، لأنه يسيء مباشرة إليها، ويشوّش على سياساتها ودورها وصدقيتها.

اتركوا إيران تتصرّف بهدوء وبروية وشجاعة، فلا خوف عليها ولا قلق على حلفائها، فلقد أثبتت وقائع الأحداث التي شهدتها إيران منذ تأسيس جمهوريتها، أنّ قيادتها السياسية والعسكرية في جهوزية كاملة في كلّ الأوقات، تتعاطى بحكمة وصبر وحنكة ودهاء في إدارة الملفات الساخنة، وتغتنم الفرص المناسبة والملائمة لاتخاذ قراراتها الوطنية الحاسمة، وتفعل فعلها، وتضرب ضربتها في المكان المناسب والزمان الذي تختاره وتحدّده.

اتركوا إيران تتصرّف بما تراه مناسباً، فإيران التي قرنت دائماً أقوالها بالأفعال، ولم تخذل شعبها وأمتها يوماً، ليست بحاجة إلى من يخطط وينظّر عنها ولها بأفكاره، يذهب بها بعيداً، من دون أن يأخذ بالاعتبار الضوابط، والمعايير التي تفرض نفسها على الأرض، حيث لا مجال لتجاهلها بتاتاً.

اتركوا إيران تتصرّف… فوعدها صادق له وقته ولا مفرّ منه.

*وزير الخارجية والمغتربين الأسبق

Translation

After the assassination of the scientist Mohsenzadeh: Let Iran act and don’t rushit!

Dr. Adnan Mansour

Since the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, hundreds of pens have appeared on the media scene in the region, hundreds of pens have appeared, the owners of the event, analysed it in their own way, and write about it in a way, and monitor it with their own perspective, and empty their pocket slate slate of solutions, opinions, ideas and jurisprudence, Many of them went away from reality as they analysed, planned, looked and painted, and wrote the scenario of the military scene, the operations of its field, the action and reaction, and what awaits Iran and what is happening, in response to the terrorist aggression carried out by the enemy «Israeli», by traitors from its agents inside Iran.

Although the Position of the Iranian Leadership on the Terrorist Act has been strong, clear and unequivocal, that the Iranian response is inevitably coming, at the time and time it determines. However, a large stream of articles in this area has begun to flow profusely from here and there, written by military experts, strategists, thinkers, researchers, “insiders” and “specialists” on Iranian affairs, who are putting themselves in the place of Iranian political and military leadership, to plan and consider what Tehran has to do, or what it can do. Field maps they have drawn, and military and economic positions in the region and beyond, they have developed, identified and identified, to be potential or definite targets of Iran’s military strikes, which only have to, but to pull the trigger to get bogged down in its military blunder!

Many of those who have addressed the assassination have been left out of sight, that the issue and the facts of things for the Iranians, especially when the political and military leadership, are not subject to enthusiasm, agitation, miscalculations, or reckless decisions.

Iran, which has dealt with hegemonic forces and sanctions, and its blockade for forty-one years to date, with strength, hardness, patience and cunning, and was able to thwart the attempts of its enemies to draw them to take hasty decisions that then negatively reflect on their internal situation and national security, and avoid many traps with remarkable skill and intelligence, to emerge from them more experienced, immune and stronger.

It never waits for anyone to look at it, talk and write about its options and its handling and how to respond, what it should or should not do, and what the Iranian military leadership must do in deterrence military operations, and direct strikes at sensitive strategic objectives in the region.

Iran also does not enthusiastically take some of those who want it in good faith or bad faith with lightness and short-sightedness, a quick, unknitted and responsible emotional response, whatever its consequences and repercussions, and they are in any way rushing to immediately take revenge on the enemy and carry out decisive strikes of its positions in the region.

It is not this reckless, indifferent logic and disregard for the consequences and repercussions, especially when we talk about a major regional state, which has a great weight and deliberate decisions, taking into account its precise calculations, as well as the accounts of its friends and allies, and the reactions of its enemies, who are in constant confrontation with it.

. Tehran measures its steps and calculations with its delicate balance, as it has been able over the years of its revolution, to prove its worth in this regard, with full commitment to its principles, principles and solid positions, and it absorbs crises that stand in its way and exceeds it, and overcomes the challenges it constantly faces, making its rich experiences accumulate with the days, to become a strong capable state, with its presence and its privileged place in the region and the world..

Iran is indispensable to the hasty, impromptu, and arrogant decisions of some, and from reckless actions, who knows closely how Iran thinks and plans, and how the mind of its leadership works, to realise well that Tehran is studying its options with the same long and with high responsibility and accuracy, without retreating, fully aware of what it has, and what it has to do. She knows when to advance and strike hard, without softness, weakness or fear, and she who does not shut up or sleep on a tight, where she acts calmly, wisely and know according to her highly studied calculations, she chooses the right location to reach the right goal. Therefore, the Iranian political and military leadership knows when to respond to the aggressors, which is the most important in its people, without waiting for anyone to look at it and its people, or who tells it what to do and do, to make it look like it is deficient or absent from the field, or lax in its handling of the assassination, which is unacceptable, because it directly offends it, and distorts its policies, role and credibility.

Let Iran act calmly, slowly and courageously, no fear and no worries for its allies, the facts of the events witnessed by Iran since the founding of its Republic, that its political and military leadership in full readiness at all times, dealing with wisdom, patience, statesmanship and cunning in the management of hot files, and taking appropriate and appropriate opportunities to make its decisive national decisions, and do it, and strike it in the right place and time it chooses and determines.

Let Iran act as it sees fit, Iran, which has always combined its words with deeds, and has never failed its people and nation, does not need someone to plan and look for it and its ideas, to go away, without taking into account the controls and standards that impose itself on the ground, where there is no room to ignore them at all.

Let Iran act… Her promise is sincere and inevitable.

*Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

