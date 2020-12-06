Sanaa, beyond Ma’rib: Here is the Great Sabian fortress صنعاء ما بعد مأرب: هنا الحصن السبئي الكبير

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sanaa, beyond Ma’rib: Here is the Great Sabian fortress

Yemen

Doaa Sweidan

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Many battles have been immortalized in history. Some entered it as a pivot that changed paths and altered destinies; The battle to “liberate” Sana’a is perhaps the biggest joke in military history. The track-tracker hardly finds the zero point of its launch from what has been launched over the years. From “Coming, Sana’a”, to ” Victory 1″, then “Victory 2”, to “Victory 3”, the “liberation of Sana’a”, for the Saudi-Emirati coalition, was “a matter of time”, as often echoed by the former spokesman of the Alliance, Ahmed Asiri. However, this question of time has remained unverifiable for four years. (between 2016 and 2019).

It is true that the forces loyal to the “coalition” were able to control the stages of the eastern gate of the capital from the side of Marib province, represented by the Directorate of Nahm, which is not more than 60 kilometers from the center of Sana’a, but this “achievement” benefited the Saudis and emiratis only in the “victories” in their media, and to provide the jokes represented by the “war correspondents” for those means absolutely hero. “We’re here, where are you?” A phrase that one of the most prominent of them became famous during his coverage of the battles of Nahm, where he was moving, and the military leaders of the outgoing President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, from Hill to Hill, promising the proximity of “crushing the putschists”, “restoring legitimacy”, and “restoring Yemen to the Arab bosom”. The voice of those who represented them was extinguished, while their camp was confined to limited areas of Marib province. In the past few months since the beginning of this year, the ” putschists ” has been able to restore the entire directorate of Nahm, and to control large areas of al-Jouf and Marib provinces, until now at the gates of Marib city, whose fall appears to be, by war or negotiation, just around the corner (the series of setbacks began). In practice, in late 2018, as the army and popular committees gained control of most of the Saroah district in Marib, revealing the back of the forces opposed to them in Nahm, which caused Sarwah to receive a large share of the air strikes amounted to more than 25,000 raids.

The Coalition has always claimed the fighting in Sana’a for to two main reasons: taking care of civilian lives, and taking care of military life. Two reasons are that there is a lot of misinformation that has become inherent to Saudi-UAE media platforms, particularly in relation to the war in Yemen. In terms of civilian casualties, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have proved that they do not need a major ground battle to expect massacres in the ranks of the unarmed, and what the number of casualties caused by the air strikes, which amounted to 257,000, is the clearest evidence of this. As for seeking to avoid the involvement of a large number of ground forces, this is another “lie” intended to disguise the fact of the inability to engage in such a kind, which is manifested in a minimodel of it in the battles of the southern border, where Saudi soldiers cannot stand up to the attacks of Yemeni fighters, while in the air Saudi aircraft are almost completely blind without the information support of the Western allies, yet they strike a random ness most of the time.

From the beginning, it appeared that both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi played a solo chord.



But even fighters from allied local forces, whose lives are not indifferent to their lives, have not succeeded in putting large numbers of them on the ground, too, at the heart of the equation in Sana’a for saudi arabia and the UAE. Unlike Ansar Allah fighters, they seemed to be friendly enemies of the land on which they were fighting, ignorant of its topography, concealment and ways of its own, and did not help them to reproduce the movement’s experience in generating enthusiasm among its members. It was further complicated by the loss of common motivation to achieve the goal. From the outset, it appeared that both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi played a solo chord. The main concern, for the latter, was how to bite Saudi influence on the eastern front, whether by grooming tribes historically loyal to the kingdom, by the path of the al-Islah (Muslim Brotherhood), a traditional ally of Riyadh, or by attempting to create formations similar to those built in the south, such as the “security belt”, the “Shibwaniya elite” and the “Hadrami elite”, or even by carrying out assassinations and bombings against Hadi’s leaders and forces, such as targeting meetings involving his defense minister once. Although the UAE failed to gain control of the front just before announcing its withdrawal from its base in Sarwah district in Marib province in early July 2019, the differences between it and Saudi proxies have had a bitter impact on their camp, where fragmentation, hatred and lack of motivation have become the main, if not the only, title. These features are compounded by Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to clamp down on its rivals, through its loyal chief of staff, Sabir bin Aziz, who left no way to weaken the Islah unless he turned to it.

Despite all of the above, the coalition has not given up access to Sana’a. The coalition bet in December 2017 that the explosion of disagreement between Ansar Allah and the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh would push the capital to fall, but that did not happen. In 2018, “Dreams” took the coalition to imagine the possibility of reaching Sana’a through Hodeidah, but the sands of the west coast were not fixed under his feet. In 2019, the coalition wanted to reach his goal this time by igniting mobile tribal sedition in the vicinity of Sana’a (as happened in The Kosher district, the main stronghold of the Hajior tribes, in Hajjah province), but the army and the “people’s committees” quickly moved to quell those seditions and secure the areas where they grewup.

Sana’a, the fort, as it translates its name in The Sabre language, was increasingly, year after year, of the invaders, until it is now absolutely safe.





from file: Marib expels invaders: Sana’a is an impregnable fortress

صنعاء ما بعد مأرب: هنا الحصن السبئي الكبير

اليمن

دعاء سويدان

السبت 5 كانون الأول 2020

كثيرة هي المعارك التي خلّدها التاريخ. بعضها دخلته بوصفها محورية غيّرت مسارات وبدّلت مصائر؛ وأخرى ولجته من بوّابة كونها الأغبى كما هي «معركة كارانسيبيس» التي قاتل فيها الجيش النمسوي نفسه، بينما كان من المفترض أن يحارب العثمانيين. أمّا معركة «تحرير» صنعاء، فلربّما تكون المَضحكة الأكبر في التاريخ العسكري. يكاد المتتبّع لمسارها لا يعثر، أصلاً، على النقطة الصفر لانطلاقها من كثرة ما أُطلقت على مرّ سنوات. من «قادمون يا صنعاء»، إلى «نصر 1»، ثم «نصر 2»، وصولاً إلى «نصر 3»، كان «تحرير صنعاء»، بالنسبة إلى التحالف السعودي ــــ الإماراتي، «مسألة وقت»، مثلما ردّد كثيراً الناطق السابق باسم «التحالف»، أحمد عسيري. على أن مسألة الوقت هذه ظلّت عصيّة على التحقّق طوال أربعة أعوام (ما بين 2016 و2019).

صحيح أن القوات الموالية لـ»التحالف» استطاعت السيطرة ــــ على مراحل ــــ على البوّابة الشرقية للعاصمة من جهة محافظة مأرب، والمُتمثّلة في مديرية نهم التي لا تبعد عن وسط صنعاء أكثر من 60 كيلومتراً، إلا أن هذا «الإنجاز» لم يُفِد السعوديين والإماراتيين سوى في اجترار «الانتصارات» في وسائل إعلامهم، وتقديم المهازل التي مَثّل «المراسلون الحربيون» لتلك الوسائل بطلها المطلق. «نحن هنا، أين أنتم؟»؛ عبارة اشتُهر بها أحد أبرز هؤلاء خلال تغطيته معارك نهم، حيث كان يتنقّل، والقيادات العسكرية التابعة للرئيس المنتهية ولايته عبد ربه منصور هادي، من تُبّة إلى تُبّة، مبشِّراً بقرب «سحق الانقلابيين»، و»إعادة الشرعية»، و»استعادة اليمن إلى الحضن العربي». انطفأ صوت أولئك بما يُمثّلون، فيما بات معسكرهم محصوراً داخل مساحات محدودة من محافظة مأرب. أمّا «الانقلابيون» فاستطاعوا، خلال أشهر معدودة منذ مطلع العام الجاري، استعادة كامل مديرية نهم، والسيطرة على مساحات واسعة من محافظَتي الجوف ومأرب، حتى باتوا اليوم على أبواب مدينة مأرب، التي يبدو سقوطها، بالحرب أو بالتفاوض، قاب قوسين (بدأ مسلسل الانتكاسات، عملياً، أواخر 2018، مع تمكّن الجيش واللجان الشعبية من السيطرة على معظم مديرية صرواح في مأرب، كاشفَين بذلك ظهر القوات المناوئة لهما في نهم، وهو ما جعل صرواح تنال نصيباً كبيراً من القصف الجوي بلغ أكثر من 25 ألف غارة).

دائماً ما عزا «التحالف» المراوحة في معركة صنعاء إلى سببين رئيسيين: الحرص على أرواح المدنيين، والضنّ بأرواح العسكريين. سببان يستبطنان الكثير من التضليل الذي بات ملازِماً للمنصّات الإعلامية السعودية ــــ الإماراتية، وخصوصاً في ما يتعلّق بالحرب على اليمن. على مستوى الخسائر المدنية، أثبتت الرياض وأبو ظبي أنهما لا تحتاجان إلى معركة برّية كبرى حتى تُوقعا مجازر في صفوف العزّل، وما أرقام الضحايا الذين حصدتهم الغارات الجوية التي بلغت حتى عام 2019، 257 ألف غارة، إلا أوضح دليل على ذلك. أمّا السعي إلى تفادي الزجّ بعدد كبير من القوات البرّية، فتلك «كذبة» أخرى يراد من ورائها تمويه حقيقة العجز عن خوض هكذا غمار، والذي تجلّى نموذج مصغّر منه في معارك الحدّ الجنوبي، حيث لا يستطيع الجنود السعوديون الثبات أمام هجمات المقاتلين اليمنيين، فيما في الجوّ تكاد تكون الطائرات السعودية عمياء تماماً لولا السند المعلوماتي من الحلفاء الغربيين، ومع ذلك فهي تضرب خبط عشواء في معظم الأحيان.

منذ البداية، ظهر أن كلّاً من الرياض وأبو ظبي تعزف على وتر منفرد



لكن، حتى المقاتلون من القوى المحلية الحليفة، والذين لا يبدي «التحالف» أدنى اكتراث لحيواتهم، لم يفلح الزجّ بأعداد كبيرة منهم في الميدان، هو الآخر، في قلب المعادلة في صنعاء لمصلحة السعودية والإمارات. بدا هؤلاء، خلافاً لمقاتلي «أنصار الله»، أعداء لدودين للأرض التي يقاتلون عليها، جاهلين تضاريسها وخفاياها وسبل مؤالفتها، ولم تشفع لهم في ذلك محاولتهم استنساخ تجربة الحركة في توليد الحماسة في صفوف عناصرها. زاد الأمرَ تعقيداً فقدانُ الدافعية المشتركة لتحقيق الهدف. منذ البداية، ظهر أن كلّاً من الرياض وأبو ظبي تعزف على وتر منفرد. كان الهمّ الرئيسي، بالنسبة إلى الأخيرة، كيفية قضم النفوذ السعودي في الجبهة الشرقية، سواء عبر استمالة القبائل الموالية تاريخياً للمملكة، أو من طريق مناكفة حزب «الإصلاح» (إخوان مسلمون) الحليف التقليدي للرياض، أو من خلال محاولة إنشاء تشكيلات شبيهة بتلك التي بُنيت في الجنوب كـ»الحزام الأمني» و»النخبة الشبوانية» و»النخبة الحضرمية»، أو حتى عبر تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وقصف ضدّ القيادات والقوات التابعة لهادي مثلما حدث في استهداف اجتماعات تضمّ وزير دفاعه غير مرّة. وعلى رغم أن الإمارات فشلت في انتزاع السيطرة على الجبهة المذكورة قبيل إعلان انسحابها من قاعدتها في مديرية صرواح في محافظة مأرب مطلع تموز/ يوليو 2019، إلا أن الخلافات بينها وبين وكلاء السعودية خلّفت آثاراً مريرة على معسكرهما، حيث بات التشرذم والحقد وغياب الحافز العنوان الأبرز، إن لم يكن الوحيد. وهي سمات يضاعف تأثيراتِها استمرار أبو ظبي في مساعيها إلى تضييق الخناق على منافسيها، عبر رئيس الأركان الموالي لها، صغير بن عزيز، الذي لم يترك وسيلة لإضعاف «الإصلاح» إلا لجأ إليها.

على رغم كلّ ما تَقدّم، لم ييأس «التحالف» من إمكانية النفاذ إلى صنعاء. راهَن في كانون الأول/ ديسمبر 2017 على أن يدفع انفجار الخلاف بين «أنصار الله» والرئيس الراحل علي عبد الله صالح نحو إسقاط العاصمة، لكن ذلك لم يحدث. وفي عام 2018، أخذته «الأحلام» إلى تصوّر إمكانية بلوغ صنعاء من خلال الحديدة، إلا أن رمال الساحل الغربي لم تثبت تحت قدميه. وفي عام 2019، أراد الوصول إلى هدفه هذه المرّة عبر إشعال فتن قبلية متنقّلة في محيط صنعاء (كما حدث في مديرية كشر، المعقل الرئيسي لقبائل حجور، في محافظة حجة)، غير أن الجيش و»اللجان الشعبية» سرعان ما تحرّكا لإخماد تلك الفتن وتأمين المناطق التي شبّت فيها.

هكذا، كانت صنعاء ــــ الحصن، وفق ما تُترجم به تسميتها في اللغة السبئية، تزداد بعداً، عاماً بعد عام، عن الغزاة، إلى أن باتت اليوم في أمان مطلق.



اشترك في «الأخبار» على يوتيوب هنا

من ملف : مأرب تطرد الغزاة: صنعاء حصنٌ منيع

فيدوات ذات صلة

مقالات ذات صلة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Ansarullah, Marib, Saudi Zionist entity, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Islah party |