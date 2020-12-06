Response to Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in Iran time الردّ على اغتيال فخري زاده بتوقيت إيران

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Response to Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in Iran time

Munther Suleiman and Jafar al-Jaafari

Security experts agreed that the operation required high-level intelligence and professionalism capabilities that only professional states possessed for “state terrorism” operations.

Immediately after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (November 27th), Siham accused the Israeli-Mossad intelligence service of u.S. cooperation, not only from the Iranian side concerned, but also from the “semi-official” U.S.side.

The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been at the top of the u.S. most wanted list since the time of former President George W. Bush, Jr., and “Israeli”, evidence that Israeli intelligence officials acknowledged that an earlier attempt on his life had been prepared and delayed at the last minute. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reviewed Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s name at a media festival in 2018, boasting: “Remember that name:Fakhrizadeh.”

We can say that the United States also acknowledged the “unofficial” words of President Trump himself during the first hours of the assassination, by posting a tweet on his official account conveying the news about “Israeli” sources, and in Hebrew, which he did not master at all.

He soon recalled the man’s history in the media, as “the father of the nuclear bomb, and in recent years he has been working on a project to reduce the size of the nuclear warhead and enable it to maintain its effectiveness in the phase of the entry of the carrier ballistic missile into the atmosphere towards the target”.

The reasons for the assassination and the more likely possibilities for how it occurred remain subject to the availability of accurate operational information, which is unlikely to be completed soon for reasons of confidentiality, and we have a return below to discussit.

Later on the day of the assassination, the New York Times revealed what a “high-ranking U.S. source” told her, saying that “Israel is responsible for carrying out the assassination,” without explaining his identity or why he was sure of the perpetrator.

The assassination coincided with the U.S. mobilisation of additional military resources, with the Navy announcing the movement of the Nimitz nuclear aircraft carrier stationed in the region, as the decision to withdraw a number of U.S. troops from Afghanistan matured, u.S. commanders said.

Moving the nuclear carrier into the region may not be sufficient to conclude that a military attack is about to take off, assuming u.S. operational experience and military doctrine and requiring the movement of a number of other naval pieces, reinforced by missile-carrying submarines, destroyers and cruisers.

The weapon of assassination of scientists entered active service with political decision makers since the beginning of the era of nuclear technology in the early 1940s, with an American plan to “kidnap or assassinate” German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1942, given the scientific gap at the time between the progress of German technology and the inevitability of its success in the manufacture of a nuclear bomb, and parallel U.S. efforts in the “ManhattanNuclear Program”.

William Toby, an American nuclear energy expert at harvard University, said that “the most important thing to achieve is to postpone, not stop, the nuclear program of the. adversary, and perhaps form a deterrent to the accession of other minds and competencies to the program” (November 27, 2020).

Toby stressed the “denial of responsibility” space provided by the weapon of assassination of scientists to the aggressor, given the complexities of any state’s nuclear programme, as well as the nature of direct military action and its crucial identity. He also warned of the short- and medium-term adverse consequences of the effectiveness of the assassination, as the attacking party would lead to a reduction in the ceiling of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and “possibly an end to cooperation with it altogether”.

After the assassination, there was unprecedented confusion in the narrative of the Iranian authorities, and the multiplicity of officials who gave their opinions, but the most prominent common factor is the detection of a security gap in The Iranian agencies, not the first in the targeting of their scientists, which led to what led to it.

It is certain that since 2007 we have witnessed a series of bombings that killed four Iranian scientists and failed another operation. Their activities were said to have been in the process of developing Iran’s nuclear program, ranging from “toxic gas possibly the real source of an accident at the facility, to remote-controlled explosion, and direct shooting at a car carrying the person concerned.” Now, a new narrative is echoed by the use of a marching aircraft and infrared surveillance devices also controlled by remotes.

The successive Iranian statements were not based on a specific narrative, except that the assassination is considered a war decision, but we witnessed 3 interpretations or jurisprudence that simulate the mechanisms of carrying out the operation: the car Of Fakhrizadeh was subjected to a barrage of bullets, in conjunction with the explosion of a locomotive before his arrival, which slowed down his movement, a human ambush reinforced by about 12 elements, including snipers, and the firing of a “remote-controlled machine gun” prayers of bullets.

The latest theory – remote-based machine gun – is not entirely excluded as electronic technologies advance, especially “sophisticated weapons. through the use of robots,” according to The Forbes Weekly (November 30, 2020).

The magazine, quoting its military sources, confirmed that an innovative weapon for remote shooting and firing was used in Syria “through the Free Syrian Army in the vicinity of Idlib city in 2013”, and the prototypes of it moved to the control and use of Kurdish forces and elements of “ISIS”, according to a 2016 U.S. army report, entitled “Remote control of sniper weapons and machine guns by terrorists and insurgents.”

With an intense targeting of the U.S. tank tower in Afghanistan and Iraq, u.S. military command replaced the human element in the tower through the CROWSsystem, which allows remote control ofa weapons center, and provided the Norwegian company Kongsberg with some 200,000 such systems for the U.S. Army, a system reinforced with thermal camera technologies, introduced to service on U.S. combat vehicles..

Infrared landscape technology is available in the U.S. commercial market, albeit with relatively low specifications for military models, manufactured by the American Network of Technology(ATN),supplied by U.S. Special Forces. One of its features is remote control of night binoculars, which is reinforced by a ballistic computer to ensure accuracy..

One of the most prominent conclusions of the report of the magazine mentioned what it described as the “positive advantages” of that weapon, namely, reducing the element of adventure by killing or arresting the control of the weapon to zero, and the impossibility of monitoring and tracking the coordinates of the source of the attack.

The magazine suggested that the use of remote weapons left no trace of Iranian investigators, despite one of the official narratives that indicated that there was evidence at the site linking the attack to Israeli agencies, and that the “concealment of the identity” of the executor was the main motive behind the use of this technology by a number of countries using drones, for example.

Security and military experts agree that this operation “constitutes a major security breach that necessitated high-level intelligence and professionalism capabilities that are possessed only by professional states for “state terrorism” operations, and that the perpetrator discovered a loophole in the internal security system in Iran, and exploited it and was able to carry it out, enabling it to succeed,” which refutes one of the Iranian narratives that its intelligence services were “aware of an imminent attack.”

In a purely political dimension, since wars are the application of politics with other tools, according to Carl von Klaus Fitz, the centre of gravity for the objectives of the process is shifting to the conflict between American politicians, given president-elect Joe Biden’s conciliatory statements that he will resume U.S. membership in the international nuclear agreement, “with some conditions tightened and others added.”

From this perspective, U.S. observers specifically emphasise the “postponement” of iran’s promised response, leaving time for the next administration to deal positively with the international agreement, and possibly a return to the elimination of some U.S. sanctions imposed by the outgoing Trump administration.

In this regard, the fact of the official U.S. hostility to the Iranian regime and its roots should not be. overlooked, and from time to time the incident of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and the detention of its employees for several years with the victory of the Iranian revolution in 1979.

At the same level, one recognizes the consensus of U.S. decision makers not to allow Iran to possess nuclear knowledge and weapons, based on the commitment of the ruling institution in its entirety and currents “to maintain Israel’s superiority over all countries in the region” with qualitative weapons that are forbidden to other parties, individually or collectively, to acquire, Indeed, some senior U.S. strategists argue: “Regardless of the identity of the U.S. president, hostility will continue in relations with Iran as we have seen and seen over the past four decades, and Iran will continue to blame the United States and Israel for any incidents they face in the foreseeable future, whether or not they are found to be involved.”

With these lines written, the possibility of postponing the Iranian retaliatory strike, not the possibility of its cancellation, is reinforced by the view of the internal interactions in the israeli crisis entity, and the flexible statements of President-elect Biden on the Iranian nuclear file, accompanied by an argument at home iran about the tactic and the short-term strategy for the best response to the assassination, as factors that will not make Tehran rush a military/security response, to keep it a margin of movement and appropriate options, depending on the schedule, not the schedule ofothers.

الردّ على اغتيال فخري زاده بتوقيت إيران

منذر سليمان جعفر الجعفري

خبراء أمنيون أجمعوا على أنّ العملية استلزمت قدرات استخباريّة واحترافاً عالي المستوى لا تملكه إلا الدول المحترفة لعمليات “إرهاب الدولة”.

فور تنفيذ عمليّة اغتيال محسن فخري زاده (27 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر)، توجّهت سهام الاتهام إلى جهاز الاستخبارات “الإسرائيلي – الموساد”، بتعاون أميركيّ، ليس من الجانب الإيرانيّ المعنيّ الأوّل بذلك فقط، بل من الجانب الأميركي “شبه الرسمي” أيضاً.

العالم محسن فخري زاده كان على رأس قائمات المطلوبين أميركياً منذ عهد الرئيس الأسبق جورج بوش الابن، و”إسرائيلياً”، بدليل اعتراف مسؤولي استخبارات “إسرائيل” بأنّ محاولة سابقة لاغتياله تم إعدادها وتأجَّل تنفيذها في اللحظات الأخيرة. أما رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، فقد استعرض اسم الدكتور محسن فخري زاده في مهرجان إعلامي عقده في العام 2018، متبجّحاً: “تذكّروا هذا الاسم: فخري زاده”.

بوسعنا القول إنَّ الولايات المتّحدة اعترفت أيضاً بكلام “غير رسمي” على لسان الرئيس ترامب نفسه خلال الساعات الأولى للاغتيال، بنشره تغريدة في حسابه الرسمي ينقل فيها الخبر عن المصادر “الإسرائيلية”، وباللغة العبريّة التي لا يتقنها مطلقاً.

وسرعان ما استُحضر تاريخ الرجل في الإعلام، بوصفه “أب القنبلة النووية، وأنه انكبّ يعمل في السنوات الأخيرة على مشروع تصغير حجم الرأس الحربي النووي وتمكينه من الاحتفاظ بفاعليته في مرحلة دخول الصاروخ الباليستي الحامل إلى الغلاف الجوي نحو الهدف”.

حيثيات الاغتيال والاحتمالات الأكثر ترجيحاً لكيفية وقوعه، تبقى مرهونة بتوفر معلومات عملياتية دقيقة، وهو أمر يستبعد إنجازه قريباً لدواعي السرّية، ولنا عودة أدناه لمناقشة الأمر.

في وقت لاحق من يوم الاغتيال، كشفت صحيفة “نيويورك تايمز” عما أخبرها به “مصدر أميركي رفيع المستوى”، قائلاً “إن إسرائيل هي المسؤولة عن تنفيذ الاغتيال”، من دون أن توضح هُويته أو سبب يقينه من الفاعل.

تزامن الاغتيال مع حشد الولايات المتحدة موارد عسكرية إضافية، بإعلان سلاح البحرية عن تحرك حاملة الطائرات النووية “نيميتز” للمرابطة في المنطقة، مع نضوج قرار سحب عدد من القوات الأميركية من أفغانستان، بموجب تصريحات القادة الأميركيين.

ربما لا يشكّل تحريك الحاملة النووية إلى المنطقة عاملاً كافياً للاستنتاج بأنَّ هجوماً عسكرياً على وشك الانطلاق، إذ تفترض الخبرة العملياتية والعقيدة العسكرية الأميركية وتتطلَّب تحريك عدد من القطع البحرية الأخرى، تعززها غواصات حاملة للصواريخ ومدمّرات وطرادات.

سلاح اغتيال العلماء دخل الخدمة الفعلية عند صناع القرار السياسي منذ بدء عصر التقنية النووية مطلع عقد الأربعينيات من القرن الماضي، بمخطط أميركي “لخطف أو اغتيال” عالم الفيزياء الألماني فيرنر هايزنبيرغ في العام 1942، نظراً إلى الفجوة العلمية آنذاك بين تقدم التقنية الألمانية وحتمية نجاحها في صنع قنبلة نووية، والجهود الأميركية الموازية في “برنامج مانهاتن” النووي.

الخبير الأميركي في الطّاقة النووية لدى جامعة “هارفرد” العريقة، ويليام توبي، اعتبر أنَّ “أقصى ما تطمح إلى تحقيقه الجهة المنفّذة لاغتيال علماء الطاقة النووية هو تأجيل وليس إيقاف سير البرنامج النووي للخصم، وربما تشكيل عامل ردع لانضمام عقول وكفاءات أخرى إلى البرنامج” (27 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر 2020).

وشدّد توبي على ما يوفّره سلاح اغتيال العلماء من مساحة “إنكار المسؤولية” للطرف المعتدي، نظراً إلى تعقيدات البرنامج النووي لأيّ دولة، وإلى طبيعة العمل العسكري المباشر وهويته الحاسمة أيضاً. وحذّر أيضاً من النتائج العكسية على المديين القصير والمتوسط من فعالية الاغتيال، إذ سيقود الطرف المعتدى عليه إلى خفض سقف التعاون مع الهيئة الدولية للطاقة النووية، “وربما إنهاء التعاون معها بالكامل”.

في بُعد ساحة الاغتيال، لوحظ ارتباك غير مسبوق في سردية السلطات الإيرانية، وتعدّد المسؤولين الذين أدلوا بدلوهم، لكنَّ العامل المشترك الأبرز هو الكشف عن ثغرة أمنيّة في الأجهزة الإيرانيّة، ليست الأولى في استهداف علمائها، أدّت إلى ما أدت إليه.

الثّابت أمامنا أننا شهدنا منذ العام 2007 سلسلة عمليات تفجير أدت إلى مقتل 4 علماء إيرانيين وفشل عملية أخرى. وقد قيل إن نشاطاتهم كانت في سبيل تطوير البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وتراوحت الآليات بين “غاز سام ربما مصدره الحقيقي حادث عرضي في المنشأة، إلى التفجير بالتحكم عن بُعد، وإطلاق النار مباشرة على سيارة تُقلّ الشخصية المعنية”. والآن، تتردّد سردية جديدة عبر استخدام طائرة مسيّرة وأجهزة مراقبة تعمل بالأشعة تحت الحمراء أيضاً يتم التحكم بها عن بعد.

التصريحات الإيرانية المتتالية لم تستند إلى سردية معينة، سوى أن الاغتيال يعتبر قرار حرب، بل شهدنا 3 تفسيرات أو اجتهادات تحاكي آليات تنفيذ العملية: تعرض سيارة فخري زاده لوابل من الرصاص، بالتزامن مع انفجار قاطرة قبل وصوله، ما أدى إلى إبطاء حركته، وكمين بشري معزز بنحو 12 عنصراً، من ضمنهم قناصة، وإطلاق “رشاش بتحكّم عن بعد” صليات من الرصاص.

النظرية الأخيرة – رشاش عن بعد – ليست مستبعدة تماماً في ظل تقدم التقنيات الإلكترونية، وخصوصاً “أسلحة متطورة عبر استخدام الإنسان الآلي”، بحسب أسبوعية “فوربز” الأميركية (30 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر 2020).

أكّدت المجلة، نقلاً عن مصادرها العسكرية، أن سلاحاً مبتكراً للتصويب والإطلاق عن بُعد استخدم في سوريا “عبر جيش سوريا الحر في محيط مدينة إدلب في العام 2013″، وانتقلت النماذج الأولية منه إلى سيطرة واستخدام القوات الكردية وعناصر “داعش”، بحسب تقرير للجيش الأميركي في العام 2016، بعنوان “التحكّم عن بعد لأسلحة قناصة ورشاشات من قبل الإرهابيين والمتمردين”.

ومع استهداف مكثّف لاصطياد برج الدبابة الأميركية في أفغانستان والعراق، استبدلت القيادة العسكرية الأميركية العنصر البشري في البرج عبر نظام “CROWS”، الذي يسمح بالتحكّم عن بعد بمركز أسلحة، زوّدت الشركة النرويجية “كونغزبيرغ” بنحو 200،000 نظام من هذا النوع للجيش الأميركي وهو نظام معزّز بتقنيات الكاميرا الحرارية، تم إدخالها الخدمة على العربات القتالية الأميركية.

تقنية المناظر الليلة العاملة بالأشعة تحت الحمراء متوفرة في السوق التجاري الأميركي، وإن بمواصفات متدنية نسبياً عن النماذج الحربية، وهي من صناعة شركة “الشبكة الأميركية للتقنية” (ATN)، زوّدت بها القوات الخاصة الأميركية. ومن ميزاتها التحكّم عن بعد بالمناظير الليلية، وهي معزّزة بحاسوب “باليستي” لضمان الدقّة.

من أبرز استنتاجات تقرير المجلّة المذكورة ما وصفته من “ميزات إيجابية” لذاك السلاح، وهي تقليص عنصر المغامرة بمقتل أو اعتقال المتحكّم بالسلاح إلى الصفر، واستحالة رصد وتعقّب إحداثيات مصدر الهجوم.

ورجَّحت المجلّة أنَّ استخدام السلاح عن بُعد لم يترك أي أثر يستفيد منه المحقّقون الإيرانيون، على الرغم من إحدى السرديات الرسمية التي أشارت إلى توفّر أدلة في الموقع تربط الهجوم بالأجهزة الإسرائيلية، بل إن “اخفاء هوية” المنفّذ هو الدافع الرئيسي وراء تسخير عدد من الدول لتلك التقنية باستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، على سبيل المثال.

الخبراء الأمنيون والعسكريون يجمعون على أنّ هذه العملية “تشكل خرقاً أمنياً كبيراً استلزم قدرات استخباريّة واحترافاً عالي المستوى لا تملكه إلا الدول المحترفة لعمليات “إرهاب الدولة”، وأن الفاعل اكتشف ثغرة ما في المنظومة الأمنيّة الداخليّة في إيران، فاستغلَّها واستطاع أن ينفذ منها، ما مكّنه من النجاح”، وهو ما يفنّد إحدى السرديات الإيرانية بأن أجهزة استخباراتها كانت “على علم بهجوم وشيك”.

في البعد السياسيّ الصرف، بما أنَّ الحروب هي تطبيق للسياسة بأدوات أخرى، وفق كارل فون كلاوس فيتز، ينتقل مركز الثقل لأهداف العملية إلى الصراع الدائر بين الساسة الأميركيين، في ظلّ تصريحات مواربة للرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن، بأنه سيستأنف عضوية الولايات المتحدة في الاتفاق النووي الدولي، “مع تشديد بعض الشروط وإضافة أخرى”.

ومن هذا المنظار، يؤكّد المراقبون الأميركيون تحديداً “تأجيل” الرد الإيراني الموعود، كي يترك فسحة زمنية للإدارة المقبلة للتعامل إيجابياً مع الاتفاق الدولي، وربما العودة إلى إلغاء بعض العقوبات الأميركية التي فرضتها إدارة الرئيس ترامب المنتهية ولايته.

في هذا الصدد، لا يجوز إغفال حقيقة العداء الأميركي الرسمي للنظام الإيراني وتجذّره، والتذكير بين فترة وأخرى بحادثة السفارة الأميركية في طهران واحتجاز موظفيها لعدة سنوات مع انتصار الثورة الإيرانية في العام 1979.

وفي المستوى عينه، يدرك المرء إجماع صنّاع القرار الأميركي على عدم السماح لإيران بامتلاك المعرفة النووية وصنع الأسلحة، استناداً إلى التزام المؤسّسة الحاكمة بكامل أجنحتها وتياراتها “بضرورة الحفاظ على تفوّق إسرائيل على جميع الدول في المنطقة” بأسلحة نوعية ممنوع على الأطراف الأخرى، منفردة أو مجتمعة، اقتناؤها، بل يذهب بعض كبار الاستراتيجيين الأميركيين إلى القول: “بصرف النظر عن هوية الرئيس الأميركي، فسيستمرّ العداء في العلاقات مع إيران كما رأينا وشهدنا خلال العقود الأربعة الماضية، وستستمرّ إيران في لوم الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على أيّ حوادث تتعرض لها في المستقبل المنظور، سواء ثبت تورطهما فيها أم لا”.

مع كتابة هذه السّطور، تتعزّز إمكانيّة تأجيل الضّربة الانتقامية الإيرانيّة، وليس إمكانية إلغائها، إذ ينظر إلى التفاعلات الداخلية في الكيان الإسرائيلي المتأزّم، والتصريحات المرنة للرئيس المنتخب بايدن حول الملفّ النووي الإيراني، مصحوبة بجدال في الداخل الإيراني حول التكتيك والاستراتيجية القصيرة المدى للرد الأفضل على جريمة الاغتيال، باعتبارها عوامل لن تجعل طهران تتسرع برد عسكري/أمني، لتبقي لديها هامشاً من الحركة والخيارات المناسبة، بحسب جدولها، وليس جدول الآخرين.

محسن فخري زادة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Iran, USA, War on Iran | Tagged: IAEA, Israeli Crimes, Martyr Fakhrizadeh, MOSSAD, Netanyahu, State terrorism, Trump, Zionist entity |