US Hostility Toward China to Continue Under Biden/Harris

By Stephen Lendman

Hardliners in both right wings of US duopoly rule consider China’s growing prominence on the world stage a threat to Washington’s hegemonic aim to rule the world unchallenged.

Whether Republicans or Dems control things, US war on China by other means will continue.

Days earlier, Biden said he’s “not going to make any immediate moves” on US policies toward China.

He’ll likely continue hardline Trump regime actions against the country.

“(T)he same applies to tariffs,” said Biden, adding:

Besides reviewing US trade policy toward Beijing, his regime will coordinate policies toward China with US allies in Asia and Europe — to “develop a coherent strategy,” he said.

Last month in repeating a nonexistent China threat, Pompeo indicated that more hardline Trump regime policies are coming through January 20 inauguration day.

“We’re not finished yet” in being tough on China, he stressed.

Throughout the past four years, much has been done to undermine bilateral relations.

In late November, the State Department falsely accused China of “stealing (South China Sea) resources,” bullying regional nations, “intimidating Taiwan, provoking tension” along its border with India, and “aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Restrictions on exports of tech and other products to 89 Chinese firms were announced — on the pretext of their alleged ties to the country’s military.

The move came days after Trump’s executive order that prohibited US investments in Chinese companies his regime claims are owned or controlled by the PLA.

On Tuesday, House passed legislation (by voice vote) calls for delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges — on the pretext of claiming noncompliance with US securities law.

It also makes it harder for the shares of non-listed Chinese firms to be traded on US capital markets.

Senate passage last May and likely enactment into law by Trump is part of bipartisan US get tough on China policy.

Hardline measures enacted into law and otherwise imposed on China will be hard for Biden/Harris to reverse.

The new measure allows a three-year window for listed Chinese firms in the US to comply with securities law provisions.

As of October, over 200 Chinese companies with a combined capitalization of about $2.2 trillion are listed on major US stock exchanges.

Separately on Tuesday, an annual congressional US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) report calls for stepping up US toughness against Beijing.

It falsely accuses its ruling authorities of “hollow(ing) out global governance institutions, suppress(ing) internal opposition, subjugat(ing) free peoples in Hong Kong and around China’s periphery, dominat(ing) global economic resources, and project(ing) military power.”

The above accusations reflect how the US operates globally, not China or other independent countries Republicans and Dems target for regime change.

Claiming policies pursued by China “threaten vital interests of the United States and the security and vitality of an increasing number of countries around the globe” is further disinformation about a nation the US seeks to undermine politically, economically, industrially, technologically and militarily.

Before stepping down from his post in September, Trump regime envoy to China Terry Branstad said its policies toward the country prompted harmful to the US retaliatory actions.

Though USCC recommendations aren’t binding, increasing US hostility toward China makes it likely that continued toughness by Washington will define bilateral relations ahead.

Hong Kong authorities slammed the USCC report for making “unfounded accusations” and unacceptably interfering in the city’s internal affairs, adding:

“The HKSAR government will continue to discharge its duty to safeguard national security in Hong Kong in accordance with the law and without fear or anxiety.”

“We will not be intimidated by the so-called sanctions unjustifiably imposed by foreign countries.”

US imperial policies that include toughness on nations free from its control will surely continue when a new regime replaces the current one in Washington.

