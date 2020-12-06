US Imperial Audacity

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

From long ago use of smallpox infected blankets against Native Americans to the present day, the US used and continues to use chemical, biological, radiological, and other banned weapons in all its preemptive wars against invented enemies. More on this below.

Ignoring how imperial USA operates today, Trump regime assistant secretary of its so-called bureau against the spread of WMDs Christopher Ford discussed this issue publicly.

His remarks reflected longstanding US mass deception.

Stressing “the importance of collaboration in mitigating biological threats,” he ignored documented use of these weapons by the US against numerous adversaries.

He falsely called made-in-the-USA covid a “natural outbreak.”

He lied claiming Russia is actively “involved in (pursuing a) biological weapons program (sic),” adding:

A Russian “chemical weapons threat” exists (sic).

Its ruling authorities eliminated the country’s stockpile entirely in stark contrast to CWs and other banned weapons maintained by the US for use against targeted nations.

Defying reality, Ford falsely accused Syria of using “sarin nerve gas” against its people.

Along with other CWs, sarin was used by US-supported jihadists in cahoots with White Helmets against Syrian civilians and military forces.

Not a shred of evidence suggests use of CWs or other banned weapons by government forces.

Syria entirely eliminated its CW stockpile. International supervision confirmed it.

Ford lied claiming “this was a sham (sic).”

He lied saying its authorities “secretly preserved key elements of its chemical weapons program and was soon using CW once again, to further horrific effect, against the Syrian people (sic).”

He lied accusing Russia of complicity with Syrian use of CWs that never occurred throughout years of US aggression on the nation and its people.

He lied claiming “well-documented” evidence exists of Syrian use of CWs. There is none!

He lied accusing North Korea of using “a VX nerve agent” in 2017.

He lied claiming Russia used deadly novichok against the Skripals in Britain and Navalny domestically.

He lied accusing Vladimir Putin of using “radioactive Polonium-210” against Alexander Litvinenko.

In all of the above examples and others, US accusations against targeted adversaries are virtually never supported by credible evidence.

Saying “(w)e have a moral duty to hold the perpetrators of such outrages accountable for their crimes and abuses,” Ford pointed fingers the wrong way.

Far and away in world history, the US stands out the leading user of chemical, biological, radiological, and other banned weapons against targeted enemies.

The 1907 Hague Convention banned use of CWs.

The 1928 Geneva Protocol and related Geneva conventions banned use of chemical, biological and bacteriological weapons.

The 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention banned their use.

US Code, Title 50, Chapter 40, Section 2302 defines a banned WMD as follows:

“(A)ny weapon or device that is intended, or has the capability, to cause death or serious bodily injury to a significant number of people through the release, dissemination, or impact of (A) toxic or poisonous chemicals or their precursors, (B) a disease organism, or (C) radiation or radioactivity.”

The US is a signatory to the Hague and Geneva Conventions.

The US military code prohibits use of internationally banned weapons.

Do as we say, not as we do, is longstanding US policy — how all hegemons operate.

Under the auspices of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Investigations in 1931, Cornelius Rhoads infected human subjects with cancer cells.

He later conducted radiation exposure experiments on hospitalized soldiers and civilians.

In 1932, Tuskegee Syphilis Study authorities used around 200 African Americans as human guinea pigs. They all died.

In 1940, about 400 Chicago prisoners were infected with malaria as part of an untested new drugs study.

Pre-WW II, a secret US biological weapons program pursued their development.

During WW II, banned mustard gas experiments were conducted on thousands of US service personnel.

In 1945, the US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) began Program F — a study on the adverse health effects of fluoride, one of the most toxic known chemical substances, now widely used in the US by unsuspecting consumers.

VA hospital patients have been used as guinea pigs for medical experiments.

The CIA conducted and likely still conducts its own medical experiments.

Post-WW II, the US Army released biological agents in US cities to study the effects of germ warfare.

Until discontinued, the US war department detonated open-air nuclear weapons — then monitored downwind residents for medical problems and mortality rates.

In the 1950s, the Pentagon and CIA exposed New York and San Francisco residents to deadly airborne germs.

The multi-year CIA Project MKULTRA studied use of experimental drugs on human subjects to determine their mind control and behavior modification effectiveness.

Throughout the post-WW II period, other chemical, biological, and radiological experiments were conducted in US cities and abroad.

Deadly Agent Orange was used extensively by US forces in Southeast Asia during aggression against Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

In the 1980s, the US supplied Saddam Hussein’s Iraq with chemical and biological agents to use in its war on Iran.

Use of radioactive depleted uranium and other banned weapons breaches the Nuremberg Code.

The US is the only nation ever to detonate nukes against an adversary.

Use against Japan in August 1945 came months after its authorities offered to surrender when war was effectively over.

During 1950-53 US aggression against North Korea, Pentagon forces used biological and other banned weapons.

According to Stephen Endicott’s research, US warplanes “dropped…live spiders, flies, bees, snakes, fleas (with bubonic plague), ticks, dead rats, and mosquitos encased in US military tubes.”

After Fidel Castro liberated Cuba from the scourge of US-supported fascist tyranny, Washington used chemical, biological, and other banned weapons on the country and its people numerous times.

Throughout its history — notably post-WW II — the US operated by its own rules.

Time and again, it falsely blames others for its own high crimes.

Ford’s address was one of many examples.

Along with pointing fingers the wrong way, he ignored longstanding US abuse of power lawlessness.

Looking ahead, it’s likely to worsen, not improve — risking possible global conflict with nukes that could doom us all if detonated in enough numbers.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony | Tagged: The US War on Humanity |