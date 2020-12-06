US President Joe Biden Might Launch A New Military Campaign In Iraq

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Denis Korkodinov

There are more than enough reasons for this: the activity of pro-Iranian groups in Iraq after the assassination of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizade Makhabadi, the increasing attacks of the Iraqi people’s militia and Hezbollah brigades on the building of the American embassy in the vicinity of Baghdad, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed Iraq to the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

As a result of Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, the belief was formed that the new head of the White House would lift the restrictive measures imposed by Donald Trump’s cabinet on Muslims. However, considering the fact that the ideas of Islamophobia have been actively cultivated in American society for decades, Joe Biden probably will not be able to do anything to improve the situation of the Muslim community. In line with Barack Obama’s policies, the new US president is likely to significantly expand the patriotism law, according to which Muslims will continue to be considered a “source of terrorist threat” and in respect of which new restrictive procedures will be introduced. One of such procedures, according to experts, could be an indefinite observation of all followers of Islam living in the United States, and a new military invasion of Iraq. Based on this, Joe Biden not only will not eradicate American Islamophobia, but also greatly contribute to its further spread.

Modern Islamophobia is not a manifestation of the activities of an individual politician. It is a systemic phenomenon that has become an integral part of American life at all levels, from marginalized declassed circles to government institutions. As such, regardless of whether Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, speak out from a position of love for Muslims, it is unlikely to meet with the support of most Americans, who have been taught throughout their lives to perceive Muslims as “hated combatants” …

Building its policy on the basis of the thesis of the “purity of the American nation,” the United States will undoubtedly continue to be an Islamophobic country. At the same time, the struggle between the Democratic and Republican parties does not at all affect the system-forming factors of religious intolerance. Islamophobia for American politicians is an opportunity to mobilize their electorate, constantly keeping them in a state of fear of a possible attack from Muslims. This fear became especially prevalent in the United States after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. And to this day, most Americans fear a repeat of these events. Influenced by their own fear, they prefer to use preventive measures of pressure against Muslims, thereby mistakenly identifying every follower of Islam as a potential terrorist.

For most Americans, Muslims are a priori guilty, if only because they profess the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. This misconception allowed Washington to justify its military invasion of Iraq in 2003 in order to overthrow Saddam Hussein, as well as launch a military operation in Syria.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this fear ultimately became a guide to action. In 2003, almost every fifth American was absolutely sure that the terrorist attacks in the United States were organized on the orders of the Iraqi leader, and in 2011, Washington placed the main blame for ethnic crime on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It is important to note that it was the Democratic Party, of which Joe Biden is a member, that was the main ideologist of the US military invasion of Iraq. Based on this, it is likely that after January 21, 2021 and until 2025, a new military operation on Iraqi territory may be organized at the initiative of the White House. Moreover, now there are more than enough reasons for this: the activity of pro-Iranian groups in Iraq after the assassination of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizade Makhabadi, the increasing attacks of the Iraqi people’s militia and Hezbollah brigades on the building of the American embassy in the vicinity of Baghdad, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed Iraq to the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

