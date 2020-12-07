Biden doesn’t have the luxury of time. بايدن لا يملك ترف الوقت

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Biden doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Nasser Qandil

Despite outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to recall his election victory, there is no one in America or the world that treats Trump as a waste of time in U.S. and international political life, and Americans are preparing to meet President-elect Joe Biden as Washington’s friends and foes prepare for this stage.

– Some of those involved in the U.S. hegemony project imagine that the options are open to Biden, whether intellectually attached to the position of ideological and hostile commitment to everything that is liberating in the world, or politically from the position of their bets on the American role as a lever for projects that reaped failure after failure with the change of American covenants from George Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump, and these projects fell in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen and Lebanon, or existentially, as is the case for those who went in escalation to where there is no return, especially in the Gulf and the occupation entity, and they fear any US retreat and its repercussions on the balance of the region and the emergence of new equations.

– Biden has no luxury of options, after Trump’s choices have reached its limit in four years and her limited ability to produce new balances, despite their brutality, bringing ruin and relying on starvation. The settlement is to open a new page with the forces that Trump fought his war against, a page recognising the facts and facts on ground confirming the balance of deterrence despite assassinations and mobilisation of fleets. Does Biden have the ability to go to war, and if this is not the only option, the only alternative is to return to the logic of compromise, which Obama and Biden discovered as the only option, the nuclear understanding with Iran came as the product of this inevitability, and constitutes a return to understanding a first translation of the stability of this imperative.

– Biden has no luxury of selectivity, in selecting the destination of the resolution of choice, whether it is war or compromise, and as long as it is a compromise, what Biden does as a veteran of international politics, and teaches him with his team, which has enough experience, that nuclear understanding with Iran is the centrepiece of Trump’s withdrawal from nuclear understanding is the source of division between Washington and its European allies, and the division has torn NATO apart, and withdrawal from nuclear understanding is the source of the rift with Russia and China turning into an open confrontation. As long as the philosophy of exit from understanding is based on the abolition of liabilities, the destruction of international agreements and conventions and the obligations they impose, and the return to understanding, the international institutions are restored from the institution represented by the United Nations to the IAEA.

– Biden and his team also realize that they don’t have the luxury of time, what Trump did was enough to create a vain skepticism of understandings with Washington, produce an angry public opinion waiting for revenge for crimes, monetization of excess power to impose new equations, and future benefits in Iran will make time in place, in six months Iran will choose a new president, and entitlement will be an answer to the U.S. policies represented by Biden, and this time it will be to stay under the roof of nuclear understanding and its obligations at stake, as noted by the decision of the Iranian Shura Council, which decided to suspend these commitments..

Biden’s future is at stake, with the future of nuclear understanding,. and the future of many equations in the region and the world.

بايدن لا يملك ترف الوقت

ناصر قنديل

–

رغم محاولة الرئيس الأميركي المنتهية ولايته دونالد ترامب العودة الى التذكير بفوزه بالانتخابات، فليس هناك أحد في أميركا ولا في العالم يتعامل مع ترامب إلا بصفته مرحلة زائلة من الحياة السياسية الأميركية والدولية، وقد بدأ الأميركيون في ظل المرحلة الانتقالية يستعدون لملاقاة تسلم الرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن مقاليد السلطة، فيما العالم من أصدقاء واشنطن وخصومها يستعد لهذه المرحلة.

–

يتخيل البعض من المتعلقين بمشروع الهيمنة الأميركية أن الخيارات مفتوحة أمام بايدن، سواء كان تعلق هؤلاء فكرياً من موقع الإلتزام العقائدي والعدائي لكل ما هو تحرري في العالم، أو سياسياً من موقع رهاناتهم على الدور الأميركي كرافعة لمشاريع حصدت الفشل تلو الفشل مع تغير العهود الأميركية من جورج بوش الى باراك أوباما الى دونالد ترامب، وسقطت هذه المشاريع في سورية والعراق وفلسطين واليمن ولبنان، او وجودياً، كحال الذين ذهبوا في التصعيد الى حيث لا رجعة خصوصاً في الخليج وكيان الاحتلال، ويخشون أي انكفاء أميركي وانعكاساته على موازين المنطقة ونشوء معادلات جديدة.

–

ليس أمام بايدن ترف الخيارات، بعدما بلغت خيارات ترامب سقفها خلال أربع سنوات وظهرت محدودية قدرتها على إنتاج توازنات جديدة، رغم وحشيتها وجلبها للخراب واستنادها الى التجويع، وبلغت الأمور حداً صارت فيه الخيارات ضيقة، بين الذهاب للحرب أو الذهاب للتسوية. والتسوية هي فتح صفحة جديدة مع القوى التي خاض ترامب حربه ضدها، صفحة الاعتراف بالوقائع والحقائق التي أنتجتها المواجهة، والتي تقول بأن التوازنات لم تتغيّر رغم الحصار والجوع، وأن المعادلات لم تتبدّل رغم الاغتيالات وحشد الأساطيل، فهل يملك بايدن قدرة الذهاب للحرب، وإن لم يكن هذا هو الخيار فالبديل الوحيد هو العودة لمنطق التسوية، الذي اكتشف ثنائي أوباما وبادين أنه خيار وحيد، وجاء التفاهم النووي مع إيران نتاج هذه الحتمية، وتشكل العودة للتفاهم ترجمة أولى لثبات هذه الحتمية.

–

ليس أمام بايدن ترف الانتقائية، في انتقاء وجهة ترجمة حسم الخيار، سواء أكان الحرب أم التسوية، وطالما هو التسوية، فما يعمله بايدن كمخضرم في السياسة الدولية، ويعلمه معه فريقه الذي يملك ما يكفي من الخبرة، أن التفاهم النووي مع إيران هو محور التحولات التي يريد إحداثها في العلاقات الدولية لبدء صفحة جديدة من التفاوض الهادئ مع الحلفاء والخصوم، فانسحاب ترامب من التفاهم النووي هو مصدر الفرقة بين واشنطن وحلفائها الأوروبيين وهذه الفرقة مزقت حلف الناتو، والانسحاب من التفاهم النووي هو مصدر تحول الخلاف مع روسيا والصين الى مواجهة مفتوحة. طالما أن فلسفة الخروج من التفاهم تقوم على إلغاء الخصوم، وضرب عرض الحائط بالاتفاقات والمواثيق الدولية والالتزامات التي تفرضها، والعودة الى التفاهم ترد الاعتبار للمؤسسات الدولية من المؤسسة الأم التي تمثلها الأمم المتحدة الى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.

–

يدرك بايدن وفريقه أيضاً أنهم لا يملكون ترف الوقت، فما فعله ترامب كان كافياً لخلق الشك بلا جدوى التفاهمات مع واشنطن، وإنتاج رأي عام غاضب ينتظر الانتقام من الجرائم، وتسييل فائض القوة لفرض معادلات جديدة، والاستحقاقات المقبلة في إيران تجعل الوقت داهماً، فخلال ستة شهور ستختار إيران رئيساً جديداً، والاستحقاق سيكون جواباً على السياسات الأميركية التي يمثلها بايدن، وهذه المرة سيكون البقاء تحت سقف التفاهم النووي والتزاماته على المحك، كما أشار قرار مجلس الشورى الإيراني، الذي قرّر تعليق هذه الالتزامات.

–

مستقبل بايدن على المحك ومعه مستقبل التفاهم النووي، ومستقبل الكثير الكثير من معادلات المنطقة والعالم. وليس الأمر ولم يكن ولن يكون، كرم أخلاق بايدن أو سوء نياته.

