European Messages to Iran in the Trump Style رسائل أوروبيّة إلى إيران بأسلوب ترامب

European Messages to Iran in the Trump Style

Dr. Wafiq Ibrahim

U.S. President Donald Trump has lost the current presidential election, but the main powers in Europe are still committed to applying literally to his style, unleashing a clamour to stick to his terms in any renewal of the nuclear deal with Iran.

As a reminder, former U.S. President Obama signed the P5+1 deal Iran, but Trump withdrew from it in 2018 on the grounds that it did not meet the strategy of eliminating the Iranian threat from the Middle East as he claimed.

But the three European members, France, England and Germany, did not withdraw from it, maintaining a superficial relationship with Iran, but on the basis of a deep commitment to apply u.S. sanctions on Iran, and their refusal to supply Iran with the medicines and food they need, these Europeans aspired to these comic policies to maintain lines of developable relations in later stages with Iran economic ally and empowerment, but not to exceed their geopolitical association with the Americans. The old continent has been in the midst of American politics since 1945, with timid attempts at rebellion at times unable to succeed.

The fact that Trump’s electoral failure surprised everyone, including Europe, which rejoiced him and began to draw up a plan to keep up with Biden in the movement to renew the American empire, especially after he raised his slogan that “America belongs to the leadership of the world” in exchange for Trump’s slogan that “America first”, and almost said “finally” but his entourage deterred him from doing so because he was already applying it in his retaliatory and punitive policies that did not differentiate between a rival and afriend.

The other approach that the European trio studied in depth was mentioned in an interview with The New York Times in which he focused on his upcoming negotiating project with Iran on the nuclear deal, stressing the need to cancel all nuclear advances it brings to the production of the nuclear bomb, and may have been able to realize it after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal in the Trumpphase.

Biden not only did this, but as usual the Americans have been iran’s precise missiles and political influence in the Middle East as he described it, but the Europeans were not satisfied with this amount of information, they read about the dimensions of the emergence of the Saudi-Gulf-Israel alliance and centered on the Iranian issue mainly with some bilateral economic and securityconcerns.

This alliance does not want practically any Iranian-American rapprochement. This prompts him to create problems that iran accuses in almost everything, such as nuclear, missiles, and militias deployed in the Middle East and its repression of Iranians at home. They spared no charge except to stick it to Iran, in an attempt to block its upcoming negotiations with theAmericans.

Here the Europeans sensed the opportunity that might bring them back to Iran, which means a empowered economic Iran, which has alliances in Yemen, Gaza, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and its internal wealth comes to serve important economic exchanges with Europe, as well as reconstruction and renewal for it and its allies in the Middle East. Yemen is destroyed and exhausted, as well as Syria, Iraq and Gaza, and these are centers allied with Tehran and can forge advanced relations with the Europeans if they succeed in winning the confidence of the Iranians in the startingpoint.

Here, the French, Germans and English considered that what prevents them from returning to Iran are the Americans first, who want to single out the negotiations in preparation for a monopoly onthe prospective economic relations.

They also believed that the Israeli Gulf axis would not accept a European return to Iran outside the USplan.

This prompted the European genius to issue a statement read by the Foreign Minister of Germany, announcing in a European tongue, that what is required is the renewal of mechanisms for the accurate monitoring of iran’s nuclear program, announcing a European insistence on halting the Iranian program of producing precision missiles, and going towards the need to dismantle Iranian political influence in theregion.

The statement seemed to contradict europeans’ membership in the nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal in 2017, revealing the extent of European hypocrisy and the economic obsession that controls the countries of the oldcontinent.

The nuclear deal reveals that it is limited to “nuclear”, so what does it have to do with politics and missiles? How can The Americans and Europeans consider Ansar Allah in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the state in Syria, Palestinian organizations in Gaza and the popular mobilization in Iraq, merely Iranian arms or militias?

These are Arab and national forces in their countries, which have entered into projects to counter terrorism and “Israel” and the Saudi-Emirati repression of their countries and resist american hegemony, supported by Iran, which continues to this day to be subject edited by the United States gulf, Israel and Europe as well, how can the Europeans portray these Iranian relations with five Arab powers as mereinfluence.

The Iranian concept of this cooperation is an application of an Iranian principle that believes that liberating the Middle East from the American nightmare and domestic backwardness is possible only to eliminate the American pressure that is working to keep this region in the MiddleAges.

The proof of the credibility of this analysis is this U.S.-Gulf-Israeli and European targeting that is pushing to keep the entire Middle East except Israel in the circle of backwardness, tribalism andsectarianism.

Here, observers have the right to ask if Iran has benefited economically, like the Americans and Europeans, from its relations with its alliances in theregion.

It is clear that this European escalation toward Iran is an attempt to join Biden on his journey toward negotiating with the Islamic Republic, because they know in advance that talking about conditions for precision and nuclear missiles is nothing but gossip that they use to narrow Iran in its political alliances because they fear their Gulf systems from the risk of collapse and do not want to produce local forces that can confrontIsrael.

This is Iran, which is fighting a major alliance that is being targeted by terrorism, the Gulf-Israeli alliance, and the U.S. occupation of the region.

رسائل أوروبيّة إلى إيران بأسلوب ترامب

د.وفيق إبراهيم

خسر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب الانتخابات الرئاسية الحالية، لكن القوى الاساسية في أوروبا لا تزال تلتزم بتطبيق حرفي لأسلوبه، فتطلق صراخاً وضجيجاً للتمسك بشروطه في أي تجديد للاتفاق النووي مع إيران.

للتذكير فإن الرئيس الأميركي السابق أوباما وقع على اتفاق الخمسة الكبار زائداً واحداً معها، لكن ترامب انسحب منه في 2018 بذريعة انه لا يلبي استراتيجية إلغاء الخطر الإيراني من الشرق الأوسط كما زعم.

إلا ان الاعضاء الأوروبيين الثلاثة فرنسا وانجلترا والمانيا لم ينسحبوا منه، محافظين على علاقة سطحية مع إيران انما على قاعدة الالتزام العميق بتطبيق العقوبات الأميركية عليها، ورفضهم إمدادها بما تحتاجه حتى من الادوية والغذاء، لقد كان هؤلاء الأوروبيون يطمحون بهذه السياسات الهزلية الى ابقاء خطوط لعلاقات قابلة للتطور في مراحل لاحقة مع إيران الاقتصادية والمتمكنة، إنما مع عدم تجاوز ارتباطهم الجيوبولتيكي بالأميركيين. فالقارة العجوز ترتمي في احضان السياسة الأميركية منذ 1945 مع محاولات خجولة للتمرد في بعض الأحيان لم تتمكن من النجاح.

الحقيقة أن الفشل الانتخابي لترامب فاجأ الجميع بما فيهم أوروبا التي ابتهجت به وبدأت برسم خطة لمواكبة بايدن في حركة إعادة تجديد الامبراطورية الأميركية، خصوصاً بعدما رفع شعاره بأن «أميركا تعود لقيادة العالم» مقابل شعار ترامب بأن «أميركا أولاً»، وكاد أن يقول «وأخيراً» لكن حاشيته ردعته عن ذلك لأنه كان يطبقه بالفعل في سياساته الانتقاميّة والعقابية التي لم تكن تفرّق بين منافس وصديق.

اما التوجه الآخر الذي درسه الثلاثي الأوروبي بعمق ورد في مقابلة أجراها بايدن مع صحيفة «النيويورك تايمز» ركز فيها على مشروعه التفاوضي المرتقب مع إيران حول الاتفاق النووي مؤكداً على ضرورة إلغاء كل تقدم نووي يصلها بإنتاج القنبلة النووية، وربما تمكنت من إدراكه بعد الانسحاب الأميركي من الاتفاق النووي في مرحلة ترامب.

لم يكتف بايدن بهذا القدر، بل طاول كعادة الأميركيين صواريخ إيران الدقيقة ونفوذها السياسي في الشرق الاوسط كما وصفه، إلا ان الأوروبيين لم يكتفوا بهذا القدر من المعلومات، فقرأوا بتمعن أبعاد نشوء الحلف السعودي ـ الخليجي ـ الاسرائيلي وتمحوره حول الموضوع الإيراني بشكل أساسي مع بعض الاهتمامات الاقتصاديّة والأمنية الثنائية.

هذا الحلف لا يريد عملياً أي تقارب إيراني ـ أميركي.. بما يدفعه لافتعال إشكالات يتهمون بها إيران في كل شيء تقريباً على مثال النووي والصواريخ وميليشياتها المنشورة في الشرق الأوسط وقمعها للإيرانيين في الداخل. لم يدخروا تهمة إلا ألصقوها بإيران، وذلك لمحاولة عرقلة مفاوضاتها المرتقبة مع الأميركيين.

هنا استشعر الأوروبيون وجود فرصة قد تعيدهم الى إيران والمقصود هنا إيران الاقتصادية المتمكنة والتي تمتلك تحالفات في اليمن وغزة والعراق وسورية ولبنان، فتأتي ثرواتها الداخلية لتخدم تبادلات اقتصادية هامة مع أوروبا، الى جانب إعادة إعمار وتجديد لها ولحلفائها في الشرق الاوسط. فاليمن مدمّر ومنهك وكذلك سورية والعراق وغزة، وهذه مراكز متحالفة مع طهران وتستطيع ان تنسج علاقات متقدمة مع الأوروبيين إذا نجحوا بكسب ثقة الإيرانيين في المنطلق.

هنا اعتبر الفرنسيون والالمان والانجليز أن ما يحول دون عودتهم الى إيران هم الأميركيون أولاً الذين يريدون التفرد بالمفاوضات تمهيداً لاحتكار العلاقات الاقتصادية المرتقبة.

كما رأى هؤلاء ان المحور الخليجي ـ الاسرائيلي لن يقبل بعودة أوروبية الى إيران خارج الخطة الأميركية.

هذا ما دفع بالعبقرية الأوروبية الى إصدار بيان قرأه وزير خارجية المانيا، معلناً فيه بلسان أوروبي، ان المطلوب تجديد آليات لمراقبة دقيقة للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، معلناً عن اصرار أوروبي على وقف البرنامج الإيراني لإنتاج الصواريخ الدقيقة، وذاهباً نحو ضرورة تفكيك النفوذ السياسي الإيراني في الإقليم.

فبدا هذا البيان متناقضاً مع بقاء الأوروبيين في عضوية الاتفاق النووي بعد الانسحاب الأميركي منه في 2017 بما يكشف مدى النفاق الأوروبي، والهاجس الاقتصادي الذي يتحكم بدول القارة العجوز.

فالاتفاق النووي يكشف من اسمه أنه محصور بـ «النووي» فما علاقته بالسياسة والصواريخ؟ وكيف يمكن للأميركيين والأوروبيين اعتبار أنصار الله في اليمن وحزب الله في لبنان والدولة في سورية ومنظمات فلسطينية في غزة والحشد الشعبي في العراق، مجرد أذرع إيرانية او ميليشيات لها؟

هؤلاء هم قوى عربية ووطنية في بلدانها، دخلت في مشاريع للتصدي للإرهاب و»اسرائيل» والقمع السعودي ـ الإماراتي لبلدانها ومقاومة التسلط الأميركي، فدعمتها إيران التي لا تزال تتعرض حتى اليوم لحصار أميركي ـ خليجي ـ اسرائيلي وأوروبي أيضاً، فكيف يمكن للأوروبيين تصوير هذه العلاقات الإيرانية مع خمس قوى عربية على انها مجرد نفوذ.

فالمفهوم الإيراني لهذا التعاون هو تطبيق لمبدئية إيرانية تؤمن بأن تحرير الشرق الاوسط من الكابوس الأميركي والتخلف الداخلي، غير ممكن، إلا بالتخلص من الضغط الأميركي الذي يعمل على ابقاء هذه المنطقة في القرون الوسطى.

اما الدليل على صدقية هذا التحليل، فهو هذا الاستهداف الأميركي ـ الخليجي ـ الاسرائيلي والأوروبي الذي يضغط لإبقاء كامل الشرق الاوسط باستثناء «اسرائيل» في دائرة التخلف والقبلية والطائفية.

هنا يحق للمراقبين ان يسألوا اذا كانت إيران استفادت اقتصادياً كحال الأميركيين والأوروبيين من علاقاتها بتحالفاتها في المنطقة.

بذلك يتضح ان هذا التصعيد الأوروبي تجاه إيران هو محاولة للالتحاق ببايدن في رحلته نحو التفاوض مع الجمهورية الاسلامية، لأنهم يعلمون مسبقاً ان الكلام عن شروط خاصة بالصواريخ الدقيقة والنووي ليس إلا ثرثرة يستعينون بها للتضييق على إيران في تحالفاتها السياسية لأنهم يخشون على انظمتهم الخليجية من خطر الانهيار ولا يريدون انتاج قوى محلية تستطيع مجابهة «اسرائيل».

هذه هي إيران التي تحارب تحالفاً كبيراً يستهدفها متشكلاً من الارهاب والتحالف الخليجي ـ الإسرائيلي والاحتلال الأميركي للمنطقة، فهل تلتحق به أوروبا ام تنفتح على إيران؟

