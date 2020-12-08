Syria’s Mufti calls for unifying ranks to confront the Israeli enemy instead of normalising relations with it مفتي سوريا يدعو إلى توحيد الصفوف لمواجهة العدو الإسرائيلي بدلا من تطبيع العلاقات معه

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

BEIRUT, (ST)_ The 6th World Conference of the International Union of Resistance Scholars kicked off on Tuesday in Beirut under the slogan “Nation’s Uprising against Normalization Conspiracies and Elimination Schemes”.

Addressing the participants in the confence via video, Syria’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Badereddin Hassoun, condemned the normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist enemy, which is still occupying Arab lands and imprisoning hundreds of people and continuously storming al-Aqsa Mosque.

He called for unifying ranks to confront the Israeli enemy instead of normalizing relations with it.

The Mufti affirmed that Syria, whose army and people have been targeted over the past 10 years, remained steadfast and has achieved victory over conspirators.

Syria will stay with the resistance in the same trench, Sheikh Hassoun added.

On his part, Chairman of the International Union of Resistance Scholars Sheikh Maher Hammoud said that resistance against the Zionist entity has become firmer.

“33 years after the start of the Palestinian uprising, it has been proven that stone is more effective than bullet and that the belief in right and future is stronger than occupation,” he stated.

Sheikh Hammoud pointed out that the United States frankly announced that it paid billions of dollars to distort the image of resistance and to strike Syria, Iraq and Libya.

He asserted that the axis of resistance will foil all conspiracies and achieve victory.

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Na’eem Qasem said that despite the conspiracy, which has targeted Palestine since The Balfour Declaration in 1917, the consecutive generations continue to work on liberating Palestine.

He referred to the fact that the Israeli occupation entity’s record is full of crimes, chaos and destruction acts.

“Stability will never be achieved in the region as long as the Israeli entity exist.. We have to be stronger in order to achieve balance in detterance that led to victory,” Sheikh Qasem stressed during the conference held to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Uprising (Intifada) of the Palestinian People.

مفتي سوريا يدعو إلى توحيد الصفوف لمواجهة العدو الإسرائيلي بدلا من تطبيع العلاقات معه

بيروت، (ST)_ انطلقت اليوم الثلاثاء في بيروت أعمال المؤتمر العالمي السادس للاتحاد الدولي لعلماء المقاومة تحت شعار “انتفاضة الأمة ضد مخططات التطبيع والقضاء”.

وندد مفتي سوريا الشيخ بدر الدين حسون في كلمة امام المشاركين في هذا الملتقى عبر الفيديو بتطبيع العلاقات بين بعض الدول العربية والعدو الصهيوني الذي لا يزال يحتل الاراضي العربية ويسجن مئات الاشخاص ويقتحم المسجد الاقصى باستمرار .

ودعا الى توحيد الصفوف لمواجهة العدو الاسرائيلي بدلا من تطبيع العلاقات معه.

وأكد المفتي أن سوريا التي استُهدف جيشها وشعبها خلال السنوات العشر الماضية، ظلت صامدة وحققت انتصاراً على المتآمرين.

واضاف الشيخ حسون ان سوريا ستبقى مع المقاومة في خندق واحد.

من جهته، قال رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لعلماء المقاومة الشيخ ماهر حمود ان المقاومة ضد الكيان الصهيوني اصبحت اكثر حزما.

وقال “بعد 33 عاما من بدء الانتفاضة الفلسطينية، ثبت أن الحجر أكثر فعالية من الرصاصة وأن الإيمان بالحق والمستقبل أقوى من الاحتلال”.

وأشار الشيخ حمود إلى أن الولايات المتحدة أعلنت بصراحة أنها دفعت مليارات الدولارات لتشويه صورة المقاومة وضرب سوريا والعراق وليبيا.

وأكد أن محور المقاومة سيحبط كل المؤامرات ويحقق النصر.

وقال نائب الأمين العام لـ “حزب الله” الشيخ نعيم قاسم إنه على الرغم من المؤامرة التي استهدفت فلسطين منذ وعد بلفور عام 1917، فإن الأجيال المتعاقبة لا تزال تعمل على تحرير فلسطين.

وأشار إلى أن سجل كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مليء بالجرائم والفوضى وأعمال التدمير.

واضاف ان “الاستقرار لن يتحقق ابدا في المنطقة طالما ان الكيان الاسرائيلي موجود”.. يجب ان نكون اقوى من اجل تحقيق التوازن في النزاهة الذي ادى الى النصر”.

