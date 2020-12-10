2021 عام السياسة بامتياز

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nasser Qandil

There is no longer any doubt that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will take office on January 20, and that the questions that accompanied the election phase and some of them are still present, will not find an opportunity for President Donald Trump to remain in the White House and refuse to recognize the results of the election to refrain from handing over power, and there is no doubt that President Biden borrows the slogan that President Barack Obama and then President Donald Trump began as president, namely America First, meaning To get out of the role of the global policeman and get involved in international and regional conflicts, which proved unresolved as proven to affect the decline of American prestige and damage to American interests, and retreat towards attention within the borders where the devastation is widening and the decline is magnified, and the need for restoration and maintenance politically, socially and economically, but they left it during practice to calculate the involvement in conflicts under the pressure of the interests of economic blocs, political blocs, allies and financiers..

America was sinking more into ruin and getting more involved in failure, the more america’s slogan (America First) was left to become a valid slogan for a rival election campaign, on which Obama would win against Joe McCain, the legacy of George Bush Jr.,and Trump’s victory against Biden, carrying the legacy of Obama, and Biden’s victory over Trump, carrying his own legacy, and america has reached a place where it has not been betrayed. As Biden’s article published in Foreign Affairs last spring, which decisively calls for the reconsideration of diplomacy, from the revitalisation of the United Nations, to the restoration of international conventions, to the revival of partnerships with Europe and with adversaries in Russia, China, Iran and elsewhere, suggests that it is free to rebuild America and re-establish a new position capable of competing for world leadership, after the attempt to rule the world by force failed.

Observers inside and outside America agree that the Iranian nuclear file is the key to the transition from the policies of involvement to america’s first policies, a file that formed an agreement on it, was the first qualitative translation of the Obama era to the concept of returning to the American interior and withdrawing from involvement in the policy of interventions, and acknowledging the realities of the new balances that govern the world, by returning to the understanding on the nuclear file with Iran is restored America’s unity with Europe, which was shattered by the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement before any other reasons, and through return opens the door to the revival of NATO rift between The United States, European and Turkish wings, and through the return to understanding the level of tension with Russia and China, and most importantly, through this return Washington eases the burden of escalation in the Middle East, which is the biggest source of moral and material depletion of status and potential for Washington.

The positions of the Biden administration, particularly what he personally said and reaffirmed by his national security adviser, seem to be toward the priority of a return to nuclear understanding, under one condition is Iran’s commitment to its terms,and Iran seems clear in its declaration of readiness to abide by the terms of the agreement on one condition is the return of the Biden administration to the understanding, which means that the first months of 2021 will be a date for the return. This means opening the wide door to a series of repercussions on the region’s files, from Syria to Yemen to Iraq and Lebanon except the conflict on Palestine, as well as opening the door to the return of international understandings from which Trump came out and Biden will return to it, and open the door to negotiate from the site of the search for solutions to the outstanding problems with both Russia and China..

– 2021 is a year of politics with distinction

ناصر قنديل

لم يعُد ثمّة شك بأن الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب جو بايدن سيتسلّم مقاليد الحكم في 20 كانون الثاني المقبل، وأن التساؤلات التي رافقت المرحلة الانتخابية ولا تزال ذيول بعضها حاضرة، لن تجد طريقها لخلق فرصة لتشبث الرئيس دونالد ترامب بالبقاء في البيت الأبيض ورفض الاعتراف بنتائج الانتخابات وصولاً للامتناع عن تسليم السلطة، كذلك لم يعُد هناك شك بأن الرئيس بايدن يستعير الشعار الذي بدأ به الرئيس باراك أوباما ومن بعده الرئيس دونالد ترامب رئاستيهما، وهو أميركا أولاً، يمعنى الخروج من دور الشرطي العالمي والتورط في النزاعات الدولية والإقليمية، التي ثبت العجز عن حسمها كما ثبت تأثيرها على تراجع الهيبة الأميركيّة وتضرّر المصالح الأميركيّة، والانكفاء نحو الاهتمام بداخل الحدود حيث الخراب يتّسع والتراجع يتضخّم، والحاجة للترميم والصيانة سياسياً واجتماعياً واقتصادياً تتحوّل الى أولوية، لكنهما لم يلبثا خلال الممارسة أن تركاه لحساب التورط في الصراعات تحت ضغط مصالح تكتلات اقتصادية ولوبيات سياسيّة وحلفاء ومموّلين.

كانت أميركا تغرق أكثر في الخراب وتتورّط أكثر في الفشل، كلما تمّت مغادرة شعار أميركا أولاً لدرجة يعود ليصير شعاراً صالحاً لحملة انتخابية منافسة، فيفوز على أساسه أوباما بمواجهة جو ماكين حامل تركة جورج بوش الإبن، ويفوز على أساسه ترامب في مواجهة بايدن حاملاً تركة أوباما، ويفوز على أساسه مجدداً بايدن على ترامب حاملاً تركة نفسه، وقد بلغت أميركا مع الإمعان في خيانة هذا الشعار الى مكان لم يعُد يحتمل التلاعب به مجدداً، كما تقول مقالة بايدن المنشورة في مجلة الفورين أفيرز في الربيع الماضي، والتي تدعو بحسم لإعادة الاعتبار للدبلوماسية، من تنشيط الأمم المتحدة، الى العودة للاتفاقيات الدوليّة، إلى إحياء الشراكات مع أوروبا ومع الخصوم في روسيا والصين وإيران وسواها، للتفرغ لإعادة بناء أميركا وإعادة إنتاج موقع جديد لها قادر على المنافسة على زعامة العالم، بعدما فشلت محاولة حكم العالم بالقوة.

يُجمع المراقبون والمتابعون داخل أميركا وخارجها على أن الملف النوويّ الإيرانيّ يشكل مفتاح الانتقال من سياسات التورّط الى سياسات أميركا أولاً، وهو الملف الذي شكّل التوصّل الى اتفاق حوله، كان أول ترجمة نوعيّة في عهد أوباما لمفهوم العودة الى الداخل الأميركي والانسحاب من التورط في سياسة التدخلات، والإقرار بحقائق الموازين الجديدة التي تحكم العالم، فعبر العودة للتفاهم حول الملف النووي مع إيران تُستعاد وحدة أميركا مع أوروبا التي تصدّعت بفعل الانسحاب الأميركي من الاتفاق قبل اي أسباب أخرى، وعبر العودة يُفتح باب إحياء حلف الناتو المتصدّع بين أجنحة أميركية وأوروبية وتركية، وعبر العودة للتفاهم ينخفض سقف التوتر مع روسيا والصين، والأهم أنه عبر هذه العودة تتخفف واشنطن من أعباء التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط الذي يشكل أكبر مصدر للاستنزاف المعنوي والمادي للمكانة والإمكانات بالنسبة لواشنطن.

تبدو المواقف الصادرة عن إدارة بايدن، خصوصاً ما قاله هو شخصياً وأعاد تأكيده مستشاره للأمن القومي، باتجاه اولوية العودة للتفاهم النووي، ضمن شرط واحد هو التزام إيران بموجباتها، وتبدو إيران واضحة في إعلانها عن الاستعداد للالتزام بموجبات الإتفاق بشرط واحد هو عودة إدارة بايدن للتفاهم، ما يعني ان الشهور الأولى من العام 2021 ستكون موعداً للعودة للتفاهم، وهذا يعني فتح الباب الواسع لسلسلة من التداعيات على ملفات المنطقة، من سورية إلى اليمن إلى العراق ولبنان وصولاً لربط النزاع حول المواقف المتعارضة حول فلسطين، كما يعني فتح الباب واسعاً لعودة تفاهمات دولية خرج منها ترامب وسيعود إليها بايدن، وفتح الباب لتفاوض من موقع البحث عن حلول حول المشاكل العالقة مع كل من روسيا والصين.

عام 2021 هو عام للسياسة بامتياز

