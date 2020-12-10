H.E. The President: For how long فخامة الرئيس: إلى متى!؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

H.E. The President: For how long

Dr. D.Adnan Mansour _

A reeling state, a dying system, a collapsed economy, a looted treasury, stolen deposits, and a people moaning and starving. Money thieves are leaving, and the country’s Libertine are having fun. At the doors of the countries of the world we give up and beg, they dictate to us and they require,

They meet us and dictate. They know each one of us, his criteria, his credibility or hypocrisy, his integrity or corruption, preserver of public money and the interests of the people, or wasting the wealth of the nation and the rights of the citizen.

After this deadly reality, which Lebanon has never witnessed, even in the darkest conditions of war, in the light of political instability, government vacuum, the tightening of the stranglehold on a people with dignity and pride, and the slow disintegration of an ugly state that lacks self-respect, and respect for the states of the world, a state that, failed by all standards, by its apparent officials, and hidden within the deep state, honest and free citizens asks :

What makes us wait, Mr. President, to get out of this quagmire in which a corrupt political system has put an entire people? And how long will officials continue to enjoy the humiliation and oppression of their people, as if they were on another planet, who are not concerned with the needs of a citizen, no poor calls. Their ears are deaf to hearing the cries of a student abroad whose future has been lost, because of the failure of the concerned party to transfer the university tuition, because of corrupt policies involved in plundering the country’s money and people.

How long, Mr. President, the failed state will continue to humiliate, starve and kneel, and the governing leaders are still competing for this or that fat ministry, closing it to a bankrupt ministry! Lebanon’s boat is sinking with its people, and its officials are distracted by a ministerial line-up meal, and the engineering of its composition. Between who appoints and who names, among those who win the largest number, and who gets the disabled third, among those who trust the other or do not trust?

How long, Mr. President, will the fatherly Lebanese people be held hostage to stubbornness, procrastination, indifference and lack of respect for the promises we have made to others, so that the country continues to collapse rapidly, which we are living as a result of the power vacuum, and the vacuum minds of those responsible?

The behaviour of officials in dealing with the collapse of the state and institutions, their inaction, their negligence and their failure to find urgent solutions, accelerates the revolution, this time involving all categories of the people of all sects, and the leaders of the corrupt and corrupt political system, which has destroyed an entire people for decades, will not be able to make their supporters and circles in their orbit, and the beneficiaries of them for a time, to remain in their robes. This system will pay a heavy price for what it has done and its hands polluted by stealing a people and looting a country.

His Excellency the President, although we do not hope for any future government, because it reflects a backward reactionary sectarian system, and as long as the thief the corrupt is still free, and the embezzler of state money is far from accountability and trial, All those who have transferred public and private funds, bankers, embezzlers, and beneficiaries of dubious financial engineering that need warrant review and investigation to know the real causes of these engineering, which have been blessed by a Central Bank Ruler, who have brought the our financial system to the bottom we are in.

Mr. President! Has the voice of the people reached you, who is crying out today: ” You Sacrifice the homeland for the formation of a government and the gains of its ministries, or do you give up some gains to save a nation and a people?”

Do you hear the voice of the tortured and crushed citizen, or is his voice lost in the ether, raised by those who are looking for songs, positions, gains, and stick to their selflessness, and insist on their stubbornness, and their arrogance?

Mr. President!

You are before merit, the rule of history!

Let the government be formed today before tomorrow, because the country as the people can no longer afford to wait. They are above special interests and calculations, and narrow considerations of officials , no matter how high they may be.

Beware of the hungry, and do not underestimate them, the time of humiliation, intimidation from others, and the refuge of the sect and the leader have passed. Today, the citizen wants to take refuge in an honest, transparent judiciary, with political interference and prevailing real justice, achieving justice on the ground, and honest officials who do not come out of power corrupted by illegal wealth, to be referred to by the people later, curse and their descendants, and insult them on every occasion!

*Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

فخامة الرئيس: إلى متى!؟

د. عدنان منصور

دولة تترنّح، ونظام يحتضر، اقتصاد منهار، وخزينة منهوبة، وودائع مسروقة، وشعب يئن ويجوع. لصوص المال يسرحون، وفجّار البلد يمرحون. على أبواب دول العالم نستعطي ونستجدي، يُملُون علينا ويشترطون،

يجتمعون بنا وعلينا يُملًون. يعرفون طينة وعجينة كلّ واحد فينا، سلوكه ومعياره، صدقيته أو نفاقه، نزاهته أو فساده، حافظاً للمال العام ومصالح الشعب، أو مبدّداً لثروة الوطن وعابثاً بحقوق المواطن.

بعد هذا الواقع المميت الذي لم يشهد لبنان مثله، حتى في أحلك ظروف الحرب، في ظلّ عدم الاستقرار السياسي، والفراغ الحكومي، وشدّ الخناق على شعب له كرامته وعزة نفسه، والتحلل البطيء لدولة قبيحة تفتقر لاحترام نفسها، واحترام دول العالم لها، دولة مترهّلة، فاشلة بكلّ المقاييس، والمعايير، بمسؤوليها الظاهرين، والمستترين داخل الدولة العميقة، يتساءل المواطنون الشرفاء الأحرار:

ما الذي يجعلنا ننتظر يا فخامة الرئيس، لنخرج من هذا المستنقع الذي وضعت فيه منظومة سياسية فاسدة شعباً بأكمله؟! وإلى متى سيظلّ المسؤولون يتلذذون بإذلال وقهر شعبهم، وكأنهم على كوكب آخر، لا تعنيهم حاجات مواطن، ولا نداءات فقير. آذانهم صماء عن سماع صرخات طالب في الخارج ضاع مستقبله، بسبب امتناع الجهة المعنية عن تحويل القسط الجامعي، بسبب سياسات فاسد مشارك في نهب أموال البلد والناس.

الى متى يا فخامة الرئيس، ستستمرّ الدولة الفاشلة، في إذلال المواطن وتجويعه وتركيعه، وأرباب الحكم ما زالوا يتنافسون على هذه الوزارة أو تلك، على حصة أو أخرى، يفتحون شهيتهم على وزارة دسمة، ويغلقونها على وزارة مفلسة، ومن نصيب أيّ طائفة ستسند اليها! مركب لبنان يغرق بشعبه، والمسؤولون فيه يتلهّون بوجبة تشكيلة وزارية، وهندسة تكوينها وتركيبتها. بين مَن يُعيّن ومَن يسمّي، بين مَن يظفر بالعدد الأكبر، ومَن يحصل على الثلث المعطل، بين مَن يثق بالآخر أو لا يثق؟

الى متى يا فخامة الرئيس، سيظلّ الشعب اللبناني الأبي، رهينة للعناد، والمماطلة، واللامبالاة، وعدم احترام الوعود التي أعطيناها للآخرين، حتى يستمرّ البلد في الانهيار السريع، الذي نعيشه جراء الفراغ في السلطة، وعقول المسؤولين؟!

إنّ سلوك المسؤولين في التعاطي حيال الانهيار الحاصل على مستوى الدولة والمؤسسات، وتقاعسهم وإهمالهم وفشلهم في إيجاد الحلول العاجلة، إنما يعجل لثورة جامعة جارفة، تضمّ هذه المرة كلّ فئات الشعب بكلّ طوائفه، ولن يستطيع بعد ذلك أرباب المنظومة السياسية الفاسدة الفاجرة، التي دمّرت شعباً بأكمله على مدى عقود، أن يجعلوا محازبيهم والدائرين في فلكهم، والمنتفعين منهم لوقت، ليبقوهم داخل جلابيبهم. فهذه المنظومة ستدفع الثمن الباهظ، على ما اقترفته وتقترفه أياديها الملوّثة بسرقة شعب ونهب بلد.

فيا فخامة الرئيس، وإنْ كنا لا نأمل خيراً من أيّ حكومة مقبلة، لكونها تعكس نظاماً طائفياً رجعياً متخلفاً، ولطالما أنّ السارق لا يزال طليقاً، والفاسد لا يزال سارحاً، والمختلس لمال الدولة بعيداً عن المساءلة والمحاكمة،وكلّ الذين هرّبوا الأموال العامة والخاصة، من مصرفيين، ومختلسين، ومستفيدين من هندسات ماليّة مشبوهة تستدعي المراجعة والتحقيق، ومعرفة ما وراء الأسباب الحقيقية لهذه الهندسات، التي أنعمها عليهم حاكم لا مثيل له في العالم، أوصل نظام البلد المالي الى الحضيض الذي نحن فيه.

يا فخامة الرئيس! هل وصل صوت الشعب إليكم الذي يصرخ اليوم قائلاً: أتضحّون بالوطن من أجل تأليف حكومة ومكاسب وزاراتها، أم تتنازلون عن بعض المكاسب لإنقاذ وطن وشعب على السواء؟!

هل تسمعون صوت المواطن المعذب المسحوق، أم يضيع صوته في الأثير، أثير مَن يبحث عن المغانم، والمناصب، والمكاسب، والتمسك بأنانيته، والإصرار على عناده، وعنجهيته؟!

انكم أمام الاستحقاق، وحكم التاريخ!

فلتشكل الحكومة اليوم قبل الغد، لأنّ الوطن كما الشعب لم يعد يتحمّل الانتظار. وهما فوق المصالح والحسابات الخاصة، واعتبارات المسؤولين الضيقة مهما علا شأنهم..

احذروا صولة الجياع، ولا تستخفوا بهم، فقد مضى زمن الإذلال، والتخويف من الغير، والاحتماء بالطائفة والزعيم. المواطن يريد اليوم الاحتماء بوطن يليق بأبنائه، وقضاء نزيه، شفاف، مرفوعة اليد السياسية عنه، يسوده العدل الحقيقي، ويحقق العدالة على الأرض، ومسؤولين شرفاء لا يخرجون من السلطة فاسدين بثروات غير مشروعة، لتشير عليهم الناس في ما بعد، بالبَنان وتلوك سمعتهم، وتلعنهم وذريّتهم، وتشتمهم في كلّ مناسبة تأتي على ذكرهم، وما أكثر المناسبات في هذا المجال!

*وزير الخارجيّة والمغتربين

