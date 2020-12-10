Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (19- 25 November 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

19 – 25 November 2020

IOF kill Palestinian on Israeli checkpoint in east Jerusalem in alleged car-ramming attack

7 Palestinian civilians wounded, including a child, in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

Greenhouses damaged in IOF air strikes in Khan Younis; and 2 shootings were reported eastern Gaza Strip

In 94 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 72 civilians arrested, including 6 children and a woman

IOF demolished 4 houses and 9 other dwellings and small rooms, and constructed a settlement road in the West Bank

Settler-attacks: settlers assaulted Palestinian civilians and properties, razed lands and uprooted trees in the West Bank

IOF established 60 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 13 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week witnessed an increase in home demolitions as well as demolition, cease-construction, and property seizure notices that were issued against Palestinians’ properties. Additionally, settler-attacks were on the rise this week. IOF raided an ambulance and arrested a paramedic in a separate incident while assisting a wounded person, which fall under IOF’s continued attacks against medical crews who are protected under international law.

This week, PCHR documented 191 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed Nour Jamal Shuqair (36) on 25 November 2020, while crossing a-Za’ayem military checkpoint, eastern east Jerusalem, for an alleged car-ramming attack. Seven other Palestinian civilians, including a child, sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: 2 in IOF suppression of two separate protests in Ramallah; another was wounded at Kafr Qaddoum’s weekly protest against settlement expansion activities; a child wounded in Hebron; and 3 others sustained wounds during a protest against settlements by Tayasir/The Jordan Valley checkpoint.

In the Gaza Strip, several green houses were damaged in western Khan Younis in IOF air strikes; also, two IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands eastern Rafah and Central Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 94 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 72 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children and a woman.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 12 incidents, including:

Bethlehem: agricultural room demolished, and construction materials confiscated in al-Walaja; cease-construction notice served (water well) and an excavator confiscated in al-Khader.

Qalqilya: demolition notice served (commercial barracks).

Ramallah: agricultural lands razed, and a barracks and a shop demolished.

Salfit: settlement road constructed, and a mobile home seized

Hebron: 9 small dwellings, rooms and lavatories demolished; a pipeline (1.5 km) confiscated; 1 house and foundations to another demolished.

Jericho: a residential caravan confiscated; a tent used for cattle uprooted, and 3 houses and several barracks were demolished.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 8 settler-violence incidents: a house assaulted in Jenin; lands razed and two civilians assaulted in Bethlehem; an assault attempt targeted a house in Hebron; a child was kidnapped in Nablus; several civilians were assaulted in Qalqilya and Salfit; and 45 olive trees were uprooted in Salfit.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF raided Beit Ummar village, norther Hebron, and stationed at Assyda area. A group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at military vehicles; several soldiers shot stun and tear gas grenades at random towards civilians and houses. As a result, several Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The soldiers blocked the central road in the village and detained several vehicles, while others mounted roof tops in the area and shot live bullets in the air. The forces withdrew at 17:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 20 November 2020, and for the third consecutive week a peaceful protest took off in Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, with the participation of the National Action Factions in Nablus, which started from the village Council heading to the lands under threat of confiscation east of the village. The protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers, annexation wall and the Deal of Century. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. IOF suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:20, a peaceful protest took off in Kafr Malik town, eastern Ramallah; the protest was called by the townspeople and attended by representative of popular movements in Ramallah, towards the lands threatened of confiscation in the Bedouin community, Ras el-Tin, near Ein Samia spring, east of the town. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and slogans against the occupation, settlers and the annexation. Upon their arrival to Ein Samia, protestors found a large Israeli force who proceeded with shooting live and rubber bullets, as well as stun and tear gas grenades at the protestors. As a result, Abdullah Abu Rahma (49), General Director of Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, was hit with a tear gas grenade in the right shoulder and was transported to Palestine Medical Complex. Several protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; soldiers chased Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s paramedics while attending to the wounded and arrested a paramedic, Mohammed Hussain Hamed (26).

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the “northern entrance” established on Kafr Qaddum lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and clashed with them, firing live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 19-year-old Wael A. F. Amer sustained a rubber bullet wound above his right eye (eyebrow).

At approximately 14:00, Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron and threw stones and empty bottles at the checkpoint, known as Checkpoint 56 and established at the entrance to the closed Shuhadaa’ Street leading to Tel Rumeida area. The group threw stones at the checkpoint and Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters from inside the checkpoint. They chased the stone-throwers on Wad al-Tofah Street and shot rubber bullets. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a rubber bullet in his right leg and was taken to hospital. The clashes continued until 16:00; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF stopped and assaulted three civilians from Beit Fajjar town while crossing a temporary checkpoint that was established at the town’s entrance, southern Bethlehem. As a result, all three of them sustained wounds, bruises and fractures and were transported to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital. Zakariya Athawabteh, Beit Fajjar mayor, stated that IOF established a temporary checkpoint on the town’s main entrance and assaulted Ali I. Taqatqeh (23), Ibrahim A. Daireyeh (22) and Qusai B. Al-‘Ajoury (18) with their rifles, and kicked and punched them and then left them on the road. He added that the three victims were taken to the Palestinian police station in the town and provided with first aid by PRCS crews; they were transported to the hospital due to sustaining fractures and their conditions were classified as moderate.

At approximately 03:15 on Sunday 22 November 2020, IOF warplanes launched 3 airstrikes at rooms, greenhouses and agricultural lands in southwest Khan Younis. As a result, 5 dunums of greenhouse sustained great damage. The targeted land is a government owned and is rented by Mohammed M. M. Al-Sha’er (47) and other farmers. Also, another land (planted with pepper crops) sustained damage.

Greenhouses in Khan Younis damaged in IOF airstrikes

At approximately 03:30 on Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF infantry unit moved into Kafr Ni’ma, western Ramallah. They deployed in the village and a group of Palestinians took off in protest and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. Immediately, a large military force raided the area, reinforced with 10 military vehicles, and shot stun and tear gas grenades, and rubber bullets at civilians and protestors. Clashed erupted in the village and IOF raided and ransacked through several houses. The clashes continued until 05:15; an 18-year-old sustained shrapnel (stun grenade) in the foot and 4 Palestinians were arrested: Saleh A. Attaya (29); Rasem J. Shtayyeh (38); Ali T. Khwaire (43); and Mohammed O. Khwaire (20). IOF also confiscated Attaya’s vehicle (a grey Skoda).

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF raided At-Tur neighborhood in the old city of eastern Jerusalem; soldiers deployed in the main street and checked IDs and searched vehicles. A group of Palestinians took off in protest and threw stones and firecrackers at the forces and its vehicles. Immediately, a large Israeli military force raided the neighborhood and fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters and civilians amidst clashes. As a result, several Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and Amin Zahdeh (23) and Omar Zahdeh (21) were arrested.

At approximately 11:30 on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Palestinian factions and popular resistance committees in Tubas called for protest in the northern Jordan valleys. The moved in buses and proceeded on foot upon arrival to Tayasir/The Jordan Valley checkpoint. They raised Palestinian flags and chanted against the occupation and settlements. IOF stationed at the checkpoint suppressed the protest; clashed erupted and resulted in the injury of 3 Palestinians: one with a tear gas grenade in the head; the other sustained a rubber bullet in the abdomen; and the third sustained a rubber bullet in his lower extremities. The wounded were transported to Tubas Turkish Hospital Aovernma in Tubas for treatment. Dozens of other Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field. IOF assaulted PRCS ambulance(3 paramedics were inside: Saher A. Bsharat, Yousif Abu Bishara and volunteer, Maisam Sawafta) and attempted to kidnap one of the wounded; fortunately, the paramedics managed to stop the arrest and informed the Israeli soldier that the wounded had epilepsy.

PRCS volunteer, Maisam Sawafteh told PCHR fieldworker that, “while covering the clashed in the northern Jordan valleys, a civilian from Tayasir village sustained wounds in the abdomen; as we transported him to the ambulance, several soldiers including an officer attacked the ambulance. One of them stopped before the driver and others stepped into the vehicle and attempted to arrest the wounded civilian; the paramedic intervened and informed the soldiers that the victim had epilepsy. The soldiers let him go and allowed us to transport him to the hospital.”

At approximately 14:05, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village, east of Rafah governorate, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:20 on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, IOF stationed inside the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, in Central Gaza Strip, opened fired at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli border guards stationed at a-Za’ayem military checkpoint, eastern east Jerusalem, opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle belonging to Nour Jamal Shuqair (36), while passing through the checkpoint. The Israeli soldiers claimed that he attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. As a result, Shuqair was shot with several live bullets and transported to Hadassah Medical Center in West Jerusalem, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival due to his wounds.

The Israeli police spokesperson said that a young man, with a Jerusalemite ID card, attempted a car-ramming attack at a-Za’ayem military checkpoint, and border guards shot at him. After the incident, the Israeli media published, according to sources at the Israeli police, that the victim had stopped his car and handed his ID to the soldiers at the checkpoint; but they doubted his papers were forged and claimed that he became anxious; he tried to flee with his car and hit a soldier (minor injury). Soldiers opened heavy fire (live bullets) at him, he sustained several wounds and one landed in his abdomen, which required his transportation to Hadassah Medical Center. An hour later, he was announced dead after succumbing to his wounds.

It should be noted that the victim, Nour Jamal Shuqair, was from Wadi Rababa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and he was working in Freight transport, and he was returning home from al-Eizariya.

Several surveillances cameras showed that Shuqair’s vehicle was several meters away from the checkpoint – after crossing into Jerusalem and showed that several live bullets penetrated the vehicle.

After the incident, IOF arrested Nour’s father, Jamal Shuqair, and his brothers, Anwar and Yehya, and released them after interrogating all of them.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 19 November 2020:

At midnight, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint in the Central Valleys, northeast of Nablus governorate, arrested Yousef Jamal Sawafta (22), from Tubas. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate, and stationed in Raqqa area. They raided and searched Mohammed Salem al-Haroush’s (39) house; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ashraf Mousa al-Salayma’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Sameh al-Da’as’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Jom’a Nahed al-Jojo (37), a soldier at the Palestinian National Security Forces, from Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint near “Kfar Etzion” settlement, south of the city. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that al-Jojo was a former prisoner who spent almost 13 years in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 21:00, IOF raided Ra’ed Jehad Abu Rmeila’s (42) house in the southern area of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched the house and no arrests were reported.

Ra’ed Abu Rmeila said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 21:00, I heard knocks on my door, so I headed to open it. As soon as I did, a group of Israeli soldiers stormed the house and detained me, along with my wife and children in one room and started searching the house for 10 minutes, then left. At approximately 22:00, the Israeli soldiers returned to my house, detained us all in the same room and started searching the house all over again. One of the soldiers attempted to confiscate the surveillances cameras’ recording device, but I intervened and quarreled with them, then they withdrew”.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Ramallah and Beitunia, west of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 20 November 2020:

At approximately 17:20, IOF stationed at Beit Furik military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus governorate, arrested (3) civilians from Kafr Qallil, southeast of Nablus, and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Ahmed Mahdi Abu al-So’oud (18), Khaled Jamal Abu al-So’oud (19), and Samer Osama Dwaikat (19).

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Wael Da’ajna (19), while present near the Islamic Tomb in Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF stormed one of the stores near Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They searched the store and arrested Isma’el Abu Zeidiya (15) and Khaled Sleim (16), both from Qalandiya refugee camp. They were taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ezbit Suliman village, southeast of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 21 November 2020:

At approximately 01:30, an Israeli special unit moved into Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khaled Bassam al-Hamshari (26).

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Hatem Mahmoud Makhamera’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, an Israeli special force moved into Kafr Qaddum, north of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Wael Abdullah Fathi Amer (19), who was injured with a rubber bullet in his face yesterday during IOF attacks on Kafr Qaddum demonstration, and Qais Abdul Rahman Ali (21).

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Salah Alian (30), from al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 12:15, IOF moved into al-Jabriyat neighborhood, south of Jenin. They surrounded, raided and searched Ibrahim Jamil al-Sa’di’s (34) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yazan Bassam Obaid’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Yazan Emran Obaid (18), from al-Issawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Marwan Obaid (20), from al-Issawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in the al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to a detention center.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Jit village, north of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Islam Ahmed al-Sidda (26), a soldier at the General Intelligence Services.

In the evening hours, IOF stationed at Huwara military checkpoint, on the eastern entrance of Nablus, north of the West Bank, arrested Khalil Abdullah Abu Dawoud (22), from Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out an incursion into Jit village northeast of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 22 November 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF, reinforced by several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses and arrested 3 civilians: Isma’el Mahmoud ‘Aqeil (41), Sabri Mohammed al-Zohour (44), and Abdul Hadi Badawi al-Zohour (39).

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Jit village, northeast of Qalqilya, and stormed Jit High School and searched several classrooms claiming that a group of the students from the adjacent elementary school threw stones at a settler and flee to the high school.

Basel Shawahneh, Principle of Jit High School, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“During the fifth period, I was surprised to see a settler trying to ram into the school with his car, I attempted to prevent him, but he told me that a group of children threw stones at him and he wanted to catch them. I attempted to convince him that they are only children at play, and they were playing and throwing small stones at each other and that he was not targeted by them, as both the element and secondary schools where located near “Kedumim” settlement and no Palestinian houses or civilians were in the area. He eventually left. A little while later, the Kedumim settlement’s security guards came along with an Israeli military force and stormed the school and entered the classrooms in the ground floor. I immediately ordered all the teachers on the top floors to close the classrooms. Nonetheless, the force attempted to go upstairs and arrest the students, but I prevented them and told them that I just want peace and I will not let the students throw stones or provoke problems in this area. I told them that I informed the liaison and the Ministry of Education; an officer responded that he is in charge of assessing the situation in the field. I tried my best to stop them from going to the classes on the top floors; and the officer told me that they would only withdraw if I pledge not to let this incident happen again. I did, and they withdrew a while later. The teaching staff and the students were terrified during the raid, as our school is located in a highly tense area near the settlement. We are not allowed to raise any flags within the school and are under constant threats; nonetheless, the school is a symbol of Palestinians’ resilience and persistence in the area.”

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Sheikh Najeh Dawoud Bakirat (64), the Deputy General Director of Jerusalem Endowments, while leaving his office near Bab al-Silsila (one of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates) in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

It should be noted that Bakirat was arrested several times, the latest of which was earlier this month, as he was released with a 6-month ban on entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Sa’ed Ibrahim al-Badawi’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Awwa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mohammed Abdul Hamid Masalma’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Bab Hutta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ahmed Abdullah Abu Ghazala’s (51) house, a former prisoner, and arrested him along with his wife. They were later released.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Rawhi Ahmed al-Jayyar’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman al-Bashiti (16), while present near his house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and took him to one of the detention centers in the city. It should be noted that al-Bashiti has diabetes and he was arrested more than 9 times along with his two brothers; Hatem (17) and Hisham (19). Mohammed al-Bashiti’s house is subject to daily harassments from IOF, as it is frequently raided for the purpose of terrorizing, arresting or summonsing its occupants.

Monday, 23 November 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ibrahim Mohammed Abu Ayyash’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:35, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Ja’far Hidada (20), Omar Mansour (18), and Hisham ‘Awawida (20).

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Sa’ir, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Ibrahim Jaradat’s (29) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Biddya, west of Salfit. They patrolled, raided and searched several houses; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Murad Najeeb (20), from the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while heading to his work via a temporary military checkpoint established near Road (1). IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to ‘Atta Mohammed Derbas (22) and Isma’el Ra’ed Naser (21) and arrested them.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Tha’er Salman Abu Sbaih’s (26) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services at al-Maskoubeya police station in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that Sbaih was formerly imprisoned by Israel.

At approximately 12:30, IOF arrested Jehad Naser Qaws (26), while present near Bab al-Sahera “Herod’s Gate”, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s gates. IOF took him to al-Bareed police station in Salah al-Dein street in central Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:30, IOF stationed at the entrance of Beit Awwa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate, and arrested Ayoub Mohammed al-Masalma (19) after stopping him and claiming that he was found in possession of a knife. It should be noted that Ayoub is a person with disability, and he was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 20:00, IOF stationed Mavi Dutan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Ali Mohanad Marzouq (23), from Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF stationed at the southern entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Hani Waleed Qfaisha (17), claiming that he was found in possession of a knife. He was taken to a police station in “Kiryat Arba” settlement.

At approximately 22:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on a road leading to Jericho, north of the West Bank. IOF arrested Tareq Ziyad al-Jallad (38), from Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Tareq is the companion of the director of the Preventive Security Service in Jenin, Mohannad Marzouq.

Tuesday, 24 November 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Thahiriya, south of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched a blacksmith shop belonging to Ibrahim Isma’el Abu Allan (48), using special equipment to open the doors; IOF confiscated all the contents and damaged all equipment. Abu Allan’s losses are estimated at (300,000 NIS). Meanwhile, another group of soldiers was raiding and searching Abu Allan’s house, located next to the shop. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Furiq village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Naseem Mousa Henani (33).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Awarta village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mo’in Faisal Awwad (25). Meanwhile, IOF raided and searched Majdi Jalal Qawariq’s (27) house, and clashed with the Qawariqs, and assaulted them with their riffles. As a result, Mohammed Jalal Qawariq (19) was injured before he was arrested along with his brother, Majdi. IOF took them to Huwara military camp, east of Nablus. Mohammed was released after an hour and half, and he was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus where he was diagnosed with skull fracture and deep wound in the head that took five stitches.

Mohammed Jalal Qawariq (19) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“While I was sleeping in our house in Awarta village, southeast of Nablus, I heard a quarrel between my brothers Hamdi (25) and Izz al-Dein (17), and Israeli soldiers who were looking for Majdi. When I intervened, they started beating all of us with their riffles’ butts so they hit me to my head and face until the blood covered my whole face, then they handcuffed and blindfolded me and put me in one of their vehicles and took me to Huwara military camp. I was untied in military the camp and taken to an investigation room for interrogation about the incident. While I was being interrogated, they brought my brother, Majdi, so I had the chance to see and talk to him before they took him to another room. An hour and a half later, they ordered me to wash my face and then transferred me with their vehicles to the entrance of the village and kept Majdi under arrest. As soon as I arrived to my house, my family took me to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus where I was diagnosed with skull fracture and deep wounds in the head that took five stitches, and they kept me under 24 hours observation, before they allowed me to check out the next day”.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Ramallah and deployed around al-Manara square in the city center, and another Israeli force stationed in Qaddura refugee camp near the city. They raided and searched three houses and arrested (3) civilians; Majd Sameer al-Khawaja (29), Ahmed Wael Afana (26), and Ashraf Saleem al-Roum (28).

At approximately 14:30, IOF stationed at Mavi Dutan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Mohammed Amer Jaradat (26), from Tayasir village, west of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Karma village, east of Dura. They raided and searched Eisa Hussain Abu Sheikha’s (50) house and arrested his son, Hussain (21).

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Amjad Obaid’s house and arrested his sons, Abdullah (14) and Mohammed (21). IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 20:35, IOF moved into Bruqin, west of Salfit. They patrolled, raided and searched several houses then withdrew. No arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Birzeit, al-Mughayyir and al-Jalazone refugee camp, in Ramallah governorate; Dura and Hebron in Hebron governorate; Izbat Jal’ud village, southeast of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 25 November 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Awwa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched four houses and arrested (4) civilians; Nidal Yaser Masalma (40), Sajed Isma’el Masalma (35), Sameeh Abdul Qader Masalma (39), and Yousef Hasan Masalma (44).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with two military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Anas Mahmoud Abu Shousha’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Ein al-Ma’ refugee camp, west of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Hasan Khaled Mabrouk (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Amro Jehad Abu Zarifa (21), from his house in Abu Zarifa building.

Around the same time, IOF move into Kobar village, north of Ramallah governorate, and stationed at Al-Buwayda area in the eastern part of the village. They raided and searched Mohammed Mahmoud Zibar’s (51) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with two military vehicles moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Sheikh neighborhood. They raided and searched Kamal Mohammed al-‘Ajlouni’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Shadi Khwais’s (27) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in al-Samu, Rabud, al-Shuyukh villages in Hebron governorate; Beitunia, west of Ramallah governorate; and Sebastya in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 19 November 2020, Israeli authorities handed a civilian a demolition notice for an agricultural room in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem. Activist Ibrahim Awadallah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that an Israeli force stormed Orouq Znaid area, south of al-Walaja village. They handed Ahmed Mohammed Awaddlah a demolition notice for an agricultural room built on an area of 20sqm due to the lack of obtaining a construction license. IOF lately notified Taha Awaallah, Ahmed’s brother, to demolish his agricultural structures. Israeli authorities have increased their demolitions and demolition orders for several facilities in various areas in the village.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stormed Qalqilya. They handed Fares Rafiq Nazzal a demolition notice for his commercial barrack, which is built on an area of (360sqm), east of Qalqilya. Nazzal said to PCHR that demolishing the barrack will cost him a loss of NIS 200,000.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF seized construction materials in al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem. Activist Ibrahim Awadallah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that and Israeli force stormed the village and seized construction materials ( bricks, cement, steal, and stones) that were allocated for construction of a third floor at the village medical clinic. Awadallah added that IOF handed the medical clinic of stop-work orders 3 times under the pretext of non-licensing.

On Sunday morning, 22 November 2020, Israeli authorities handed a civilian a cease-construction notice in a water well in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem and confiscated an excavator under the pretext of non-licensing. Ahmed Salah, Head of al-Khader Village’s Municipality, said that IOF handed Ahmed Rezeq Issa a stop-work order in a water well in Wadi al-Bayyar area, adjacent to “Efrat” settlement established on lands, south of Bethlehem. Salah added that IOF also confiscated an excavator owned by Issa and handed him a paper to refer to a military court on 30 November 2020. It should be noted that Israeli authorities plan to annex al-Khader village lands to expand their settlements as in the recent year, several structures were demolished for the lack of licensing and dozens demolition notices were served to property owners. Furthermore, the settlement bypass road that crosses the village is a real nightmare for its residents, who fear that their children might be attacked by Israeli settlers, especially with the recurrent run-over attacks on the main street.

At approximately 11:00, on Monday23 November 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer stormed al-Jomjomah area, north of Halhoul, north of Hebron. The bulldozer demolished Mohammed Atiya Ebeido’s under construction home (a 120-square-meter concrete floor and pillars). Ebeido is from Hebron; and he had been served a military demolition order (1779) on 15 November 2020.

At approximately 08:30 on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer stormed Ras al-Zaytoun area, south of Ras Karkar village, northwest of Ramallah. The bulldozer leveled an agricultural land owned by No’man Abdul Fattah Nofal, as they claimed plans to construct a sewage line from “Talmon” community settlement established on the Ras Karkar lands. On 09 September 2020, IOF uprooted 22 olive trees owned by Nofal as employees from private Israeli companies established a barbed wire fence surrounding Nofal’s 44-dunum land and banned his access to it; the move was motivated by a plan to construct a dirt road to connect “Talmon” settlement complex.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stormed Khelat Eliyan area in Biddya village, west of Salfit. They completely closed the area, started paving a new road connecting Khelat Hassan and Khelat Eliyan areas, and seized a mobile house (caravan) used as a store for agricultural materials owned by Mo’en Mohammed Hassan, from Biddya village. It should be noted that the abovementioned area is threatened to be confiscated as it was previously surveyed by IOF.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles and accompanied with 2 Civil Administration vehicles, a bulldozer, and a digger stormed Masafer area in Yatta, south of Hebron. The bulldozers demolished 9 small structures, including rooms and lavatories under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C). the demolition process was as follows:

Affected Person Area Facility Description Area Family members Children Type of notification Rasmi Yusuf Mohammed Yusuf Kherbat al-Rakiz residence Tin plates and bricks 50sqm 8 6 Military Order No.1797 Hatem Mahmoud Makhamrah Kherbat al-Rakiz Agricultural room Tin plates and bricks 30sqm – – Military Order No.1797 Jamil Mahmoud al-Amour Kherbat Sarourah Agricultural room bricks 2sqm 5 3 Military Order No. 1797 Fayez Ibrahim Makhamrah Maghayer al-Abeed residence Tin plates and bricks 40sqm – – Military Order 1797 Fayez Ibrahim Makhamrah Maghayer al-Abeed bathrooms bricks 2sqm – – Construction of demolished structure Jaber Ali Mohammed Dababsah Khelat al-Dabe’a residence bricks 70sqm 8 6 Construction of demolished structure Jaber Ali Mohammed Dababsah Khelat al-Dabe’a bathroom bricks 2sqm 8 6 Construction of demolished structure Amer Ali Mohammed Dababsah Khelat al-Dabe’a residence Tin plates and bricks 70sqm 5 3 Construction of demolished structure Amer Ali Mohammed Dababsah Khelat al-Dabe’a residence Tin plates and bricks 20sqm 5 3 Construction of demolished structure

Israeli authorities confiscated a 1.5-kilomter pipeline that connects water between Kherbat Safi and Kherbat al-Majaz. Residents of Kherbat Safi, about 100 individuals who depend on this pipeline to supply them with water. IOF also damaged a 20m 3 plastic water tank in Kherbat Jabna and destroyed a 150m irrigation network. IOF further removed barbed fences surrounding a land (1 dunum) and uprooted 5 olive trees that were implanted 5 years ago owned by Mohammed Issa Rab’ie.

plastic water tank in Kherbat Jabna and destroyed a 150m irrigation network. IOF further removed barbed fences surrounding a land (1 dunum) and uprooted 5 olive trees that were implanted 5 years ago owned by Mohammed Issa Rab’ie. At approximately 09:00, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle and a truck-mounted crane in addition to a digger stormed Tal al-Samad area, in Jiftlik village, north of Jericho. IOF were also accompanied by employees from private Israeli companies, who dismantled and confiscated a residential caravan built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 40sqm and inhabited by 4 individuals. They also uprooted and confiscated a tent used for grazing sheep owned by Hasan Salem Ka’abneh. IOF claimed that the demolition was for illegal construction in an archaeological area.

It should be noted that IOF demolished Ka’abnah’s tin-plated barracks on 21 October 2020.

At approximately 07:30 on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil and Administration vehicle, a bulldozer and a truck, stormed the eastern area of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, northwest of Ramallah. The bulldozer demolished a barrack built of bricks and steel on an area of 30sqm used for grazing sheep, in addition to an under-construction commercial shop built on an area of 60sqm owned by Omar Ra’ed Abu Salem. IOF claimed the demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil and Administration vehicle, a truck-mounted crane, and 2 bulldozers, stormed Fasayil village in Jordan’s northern valleys, north of Jericho. They demolished 3 houses and a group of barracks built of steel and bricks used for grazing sheep. These barracks also include 2 health facilities, 4 water tanks, a cement oven, and a steel fence. IOF claimed the demolition was for illegal construction.

Owner Type of Facility Ahmed Mosalam Suleiman Sawarkah 2 structures built of bricks on an area of 150sqm and inhabited with 16 individuals, including 2 wives and 11 children.A group of adjacent barracks built of steel and bricks on an area of 700sqm, and 300sqm barns (steel-fenced) used for grazing sheep.2 health facilities, 4 water tanks, and a cement oven Tayseer Ahmed Mosalm Sawarkah Residential structure built of bricks on an area of 150sqm and inhabited with 4 individuals, including 2 children Ibrahim Salama Khalil Obaiyat A barrack built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 100sqm as it was divided to two sections; the first was used for grazing sheep and the second was used for storing animal feed. Dawoud Salama Khalil Obaiyat A barrack built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 100sqm as it was divided for two sections; the first was used for grazing sheep and the second was used for storing animal food.It should be noted that Ibrahim Obaiyat and his brother Salama have 2 daughters with disabilities

At approximately 17:00, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil and Administration vehicle, a bulldozer, and a digger, stormed Khelat al-Natsh near Jawhar Mount neighborhood in the southern area in Hebron. They demolished a 2-stoey house owned by Sa’ad Zakaria Mustafa Edris. The first floor was built on 100 sqm and the second floor, which was not roofed, was built on an area of 120sqm. IOF claimed the demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C). it should be noted that Edris was preparing the first floor in his house so he and his family comprised of 7 individuals, including 5 children would live in it.

Early this month, Edris received a Military Order No. 1779 to demolish his house. Israeli authorities use this military order on any construction that is not completed within 6 months. This type of military orders gives civilians 4 days for of the delivery date, which constitutes an obstacle in submitting the required documents for the competent authorities in Israeli courts.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

At approximately 16:20 on Thursday, 19 November 2020, settlers from the group of “Paying the Price” moved from “Homesh” settlement, south of Jenin (a settlement that was evacuated in 2005, but settlers dailthrew stones at a house owned by Rami Ayed Elwan Abu Osbah with stones, smashing the windows glass in addition to his vehicle’s windshield. Following that, the village residents gathered and confronted settlers with stones and forced them to leave the area.

On Friday morning, 20 November 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from “Nahal” settlement established on lands of Kisan village, which is about 20 kilometers away to the east of Bethlehem, leveled lands for a number of civilians from Ghazal family that are adjacent to the settlement in a preamble to annex it to the settlement.

Ahmed Ghazal, Head of Kisan Village’s Council, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the leveling process was carried out under IOF strict security as those settlers uprooted dozens of trees, changing the landmarks. Ghazal stresses that Israeli authorities recently escalated leveling and demolition processes in Kisan village, indicating an Israeli plan in favor of “Ma’ale Amos” and “Nahal” settlements established on the village lands. Accordingly, there will a new settlement plan aim at displacing the village residents amounted of 800 individuals.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 21 November 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from “Havat Ma’on” settlement outpost raided a house in Kherbat al-Rakiz, which is adjacent to the abovementioned settlement that was established on confiscated lands from the area. Settlers attempted to raid a house owned by Hatem Mahmoud Makhamrah (36) and verbally insulted the house residents. In the meantime, a number of residents from Kherbat al-Tuwana nearby arrived at the area, which forced settlers leave the area under IOF’s security.

On Sunday morning, 22 November 2020, Israeli settlers attacked Sa’ad Salah and his son Mohanad in Shushahla village, south of al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. This attack was within a series of settlers’ attacks against Salah and his son to force them leave the village, which is almost evacuated in order to confiscate it. Mohanad Sa’ad Salah (39) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he and his father were grazing sheep in the village lands when armed settlers from Elazar settlement established on the village lands attacked them, threw stones at them, and attempted to force them leave their land at gunpoint. However, Mohanad and his father confronted them.

Salah emphasized that he is constantly attacked by IOF and settlers to force his family, who is the sole one living in the village, to leave his land so that the confiscate it. It should be noted that Muhanned’s family comprised of 4 individuals ( his father, wife, and daughter Sedara 25) is the only family that still lives in Shushahla village that is surrounded with settlements from its all sides. Due to settlers attacks and depriving them of basic services, the village residents amounted about 200 persons had to leave their village in the 1970s and live in al-Khader village. Israeli authorities also prevent the village residents from returning and preparing their old houses or expand them and deprive them from power and other services. Walking is the only way to reach the village that is located above a mount on the road linking between Hebron and Jerusalem. Nothing left of village that have been established for more than 150 years, but few houses built of tin plates. Salah and his son insist on living in his house despite of the difficult circumstances and lack of basic life services. This small family that was deported from the village decades ago in light of IOF threats chose to return at the beginning of 1999s and refused to leave it, despite of the primitive life they live. It should be noted that Salah family was severely attacked by settlers who in 2014, ran-over Slaha’s daughter Sedra ( who was 9 years back then). In 2016, settlers also burned the family’s house and wrote racist slogans on its walls.

At approximately 15:30 on Sunday, 22 November 2020, an Israeli settler named “Kubi” kidnapped Nour Eden Riyad Mash’ati (14), from Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, north of the West bank, while he was present at the southern side of the village. Nour Eden was one kilometer away from the set-in tent established in the eastern side of the village to protect lands threatened of confiscation. The settler took the child to the new settlement outpost established in the east of the abovementioned village. In the meantime, village residents and the Palestinian Military Liaison intervened to free the child. The settler handed the child to IOF that were resent in the area. Two hours later, IOF released the child.

At approximately 11:30 on Monday, 23 November 2020, a group of Israeli settlers, from Yitzhar Street linking between Nablus and Qalqilya, attacked Tareq Ma’zouz Mohammed Hantash (19), from Baqat al-Hatab village, east of Qalqilya, while he was heading from Tulkarm to Jamma’in village as he works as salesman. The windshield of Hantsh’s vehicle was smashed and the front doors were damaged as settlers attempted to reach him, but he managed to drive away from the area.

Tareq said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 11:30, I was driving my vehicle on “Yitzhar Street and heading to work in the morning. There was a long vehicles’’ line on the street due to an accident. I saw my colleague, who is also a salesman, as he was skipping the vehicles line. I called him to inform him that I was on the same street behind the vehicles line, so he told me to flee from the area for Israelis settlers are throwing stones at vehicles. Accordingly, I attempted to turn back, but was surprised by another settlers’ bus surrounding me. Settlers stepped out of the bus and attempted to open the vehicle’s doors, but I locked them, so they threw big stones at the vehicle breaking all the windshield in an attempt to reach and attack me. I finally managed to flee from the area and returned to my place in the line. Fixing the vehicle’s windshield cost me about NIS 550, but I did not fix the doors yet.”

At approximately 18:10 on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, a settler attacked Wa’el Ref’at Mashhour Sultan (43), from Hares village, north of Salfit, by pepper-spraying at his face when both vehicles stopped next to each other at the stop sign at Jinsafut village’s square, east of Qalqilya. As a result, Wa’el’s left eye was harmed and he was transferred to Darwish Nazal Hospital for medical treatment.

Wa’el Said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I was heading to Al-Funduq village, east of Qalqilya, and stopped at the stop sign at Jinsafut village’s square, a black vehicle stopped next to mines as a I heard a sound, so I looked at the vehicle. There was a religious settler with braids and wearing a hat in addition to 2 settlers. He started insulting me in Jewish language. I asked him if he was a policeman and he replied: “I will show you who I am. The settler took out something like a weapon and began spraying something on me. I looked at my hands and eye and saw blood. I was frightened and said to the young man who was next to me that I am dying. Later, the young men told me not to be afraid because this was gas. An Israeli force arrived at the area and questioned us. I told them that:” the place is full of cameras and you can watch everything happened to me.” I was taken to Darwish Nazal Hospital in Qalqilya for medical treatment.”

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 15 November 2020, Israeli settlers from “Brukhin” settlement established at lands of Bruqin and Kafr ad-Dik villages, moved into al-Wadat area, north of Bruqin village, west of Salfit. The settlers uprooted 45 olive trees owned by Yusuf Sabrah. Yusuf said to PCHR’s fieldworker that this is the third time Israeli settlers attack his 8-dunum land.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 60 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested13 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against

Individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Friday evening, 20 November 2020, IOF closed Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem in front of the traffic movement and reopened it later. At approximately 22:00 on Friday, 21 November 2020, IOF closed Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and Jaba’a checkpoint, northeast of the city, and reopened it later.

On Sunday, 22 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Tuqu village, and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF established 5checkpoints the northern and western entrances to Tuqu, Jannata ,Husan, and Nahalin villages, and near the intersection of Kfar Etzion South of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 21 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 122 November 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Jala, Jannata, Za’atara and Wadi Fukin villages, and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Maah Rabah village, western entrance to Tuqu village, and the western entrance to Beit Fajajr village, south of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Jala, the northern entrance to Tuqu village, between Nahalin and Husan villages and near Aqabat Hasnah area, west of the city.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ein Qiniya village, northwest of the city.

On Saturday, 21 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Turmus Ayya village, east of the city.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to

On Sunday, 22 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Sunday, 22 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to “Yitzhar” settlement, southeast of Nablus and the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, west of Nablus.

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sebastia village, west of Nablus.

Jenin:

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa village, the road of Abu Risha, west of Idhna village, northern entrance to Yatta and Hebron’s western entrance.

On Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Kharsa, Beit Awwa, and Beit Ummar villages, Halhoul’s southern entrance.

On Saturday, 21 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to: Hebron’s southern entrance (al-Fahs) and the entrance to Idhna village.

On Sunday, 22 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Halhoul’s northern entrance, and Yatta’s entrance.

On Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’im and Beit Ummar villages.

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at Hebron’s southern entrance, Sa’ir and Beit Einun villages, and Hebron’s western entrance.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the Azzun village’s bridge, and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Friday, 20 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to to Azzun village’s bridge, the eastern entrance to Qalqilya, and at the entrance to Azzun village, east of Qalqilya.

On Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection to Jinsafut village, east of Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 19 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit’s northern entrance, the entrance to Deir Ballut village, and west of Salfit.

On Monday, 23 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hares village, northern entrance to Salfit, the entrance to Kifl Haris village, the northern entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

