Weekly report on Israeli human rights violations in the Occupied Palestine (26 November – 02 December 2020)

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

26 November – 02 December 2020

18 Palestinian civilians wounded, including 3 children, in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

IOF and Israeli settlers assault journalists in Salfit

3 shootings reported at agricultural lands, and once at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 115 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 89 civilians arrested, including 6 children

IOF demolished 3 houses and stairway leading to Bab Al-Asbaat Minaret in East Jerusalem, and another house in Bethlehem

Construction commenced for a new settlement outpost in al-Ras and al-Mahajer areas in western Salfit

Settler-attacks: settlers assaulted a nursery in Nablus, and cut 150 trees in Ramallah

IOF established 63 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 7 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, 18 Palestinians, including 3 children – one deemed critical, sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force against Palestinian protestors and in incursions into Palestinian territory. Also this week, settlers carried out wide-scale land razing in Salfit for the construction of a new settlement outpost in the area, during those activities IOF and settlers assaulted civilians and journalists. IOF demolitions of Palestinian homes and properties continued in an effort to create new facts on the ground and under various pretexts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This week, PCHR documented 206 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

Eighteen Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: 8 in IOF suppression of a protest in Beit Dajan in Nablus; 7 others, including two children, sustained wounds in three IOF assaults in Ramallah; and 4, including one child, were wounded at Kafr Qaddoum’s weekly protest against settlement expansion activities. IOF also assaulted Palestinian civilians and journalists while suppressing a protest in Salfit.

In the Gaza Strip, three IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands, and once at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 115 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 89 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Central Gaza.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 11 incidents, including:

Jenin: 3 houses served cease-construction notices;

East Jerusalem: two houses self-demolished in Wadi al-Joz and Jabel Mukaber, a house demolished in Sur Baher, and a stairway leading to Bab al-Asbat

Hebron: a water well, a cave, and a tin-plated room demolished; excavator confiscated and order to cease work in a land.

Bethlehem: house demolished in al-Khader.

Qalqilya: concrete floors demolished

Nablus: 3 agricultural houses demolished in Sebastia

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 3 settler-violence incidents: a nursery assaulted in Nablus; 150 trees cut in Turmus Ayya town, north-eastern Ramallah; and construction commenced for a new settlement outpost in al-Ras and al-Mahajer areas, western Salfit.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 27 November 2020, and for the 4 th consecutive week, a peaceful protest took off in Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, with the participation of the National Action Factions in Nablus. The protest started from the village Council heading to the lands under threat of confiscation east of the village. The protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers, annexation wall and the Deal of Century. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. IOF suppressed the protest, attacked the tent established 3 weeks ago on the lands under threat of confiscation and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 8 civilians sustained rubber bullet wounds and received treatment at Rafidia Hospital. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment in the field.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the “northern entrance” checkpoint established on Kar Qaddum lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men gathered in the area and clashed with them, firing live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded: two wounded with rubber bullets in their extremities, and the third with a rubber bullet in his back; the child was wounded with a rubber bullet in his head.

At approximately 13:30, Palestinian young men gathered in al-Taweel Mount area, east of al-Bireh city, and threw stones at a military checkpoint established near “Psagot” settlement, which is established on the city’s eastern lands. IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. No causalities or arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:00, Palestinian young men gathered near a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance to Hebron’s Old City and threw stones at the checkpoint. IOF chased the young men and indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many stone-throwers suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The clashes continued until 17:00, which forced the shopkeepers to close due to the intensive firing of tear gas canisters.

At approximately 21:40, IOF established a military checkpoint under ‘Atara bridge, north of Ramallah. IOF severely beat Obai Saleh Diab al-Tamimi (20), from Deir Nidham village, northwest of Ramallah, while passing through the checkpoint. As a result, he sustained wounds and bruises throughout his body and received treatment at Palestine Medical Complex.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 28 November 2020, Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron and set fire to tires on a road leading to Checkpoint 56, which is established at the northern entrance to the closed Shuhadaa’ Street. A number of Israeli soldiers got out of the checkpoint and stationed behind cement cubes. The Palestinian young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with teargas canisters and rubber bullets. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and shops were closed. The clashes continued until 13:00; and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 20:30, IOF stationed in front of al-Horeya Tower near the western entrance to Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah, fired a live bullet at Ramzy ‘Abed al-Rahman Mer’i Hamed (16), wounding him in his chest. Hamed was present in al-Shuhada square, 100 meters away from the IOF. Mostafa Hamed, Ramzy’s uncle, said that at approximately 20:20 on Saturday, 28 November 2020, while his nephew was walking toward his house located 20 meters away from al-Shuhada square in the center of Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah, an Israeli soldier stationed in front of al- Horeya Tower near the western entrance to Silwad village, where a military checkpoint is established, fired a live bullet from a 100-meter distance at Ramzy, wounding him in his chest without cause. Ramzy was immediately taken via a civilian vehicle to Silwad Emergency Center, which referred him to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Mostafa Hamed added that the live bullet settled in 16-year-old Ramzy’s chest (lungs).

At approximately 16:30 on Sunday, 29 November 2020, Palestinian young men gathered in al-Taweel Mount area, east of al-Bireh city, and threw stones at a military checkpoint established near “Psagot” settlement, which is established on the eastern lands of the city. IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded:

Ameer Dola Hussain (16), from Am’ari refugee camp southeast of the city, who sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his chest;

A 19-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in his right foot; and

A 21-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in the thigh.

All wounded civilians were transported to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment. Also, many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 20:55 on Sunday, 29 November 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 2-3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00, IOF suppressed the funeral of Nour Jamal Shuqair (36), who was killed by IOF last Wednesday under the pretext of attempting a car-ramming attack at a-Za’ayem military checkpoint and fired sound bombs at the mourners upon their arrival at a-Sowana neighborhood. IOF denied the mourners’ access to Bab al-Rahma Cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Shuqair family said that Israeli authorities handed them Nour’s body at the police station in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and then they took him to Makassed Hospital to perform farewell prayer on him before burying him in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery. In the meantime, Israeli Special Forces and intelligence officers were deployed in the streets across the occupied East Jerusalem, and the roads leading to Bab al-Rahma and Asbat Cemeteries. IOF also established checkpoints at Bab Al-Asbat Minaret entrance and prevented the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. When the mourners headed to al-Sawana neighborhood, IOF intercepted them, prevented the funeral procession, threw bombs at them, and chased them into al-Tur neighborhood.

Jamal Shuqair, Nour’s uncle, said that IOF imposed tightened restrictions on the entry to the cemetery, searched the family members IDs, verified their names and ID numbers, and prevented them from taking their cellphones into the cemetery. He added that IOF only allowed 20 persons to enter the cemetery, and arrested 5 civilians: Ihab Shuqair, ‘Abdullah Shuqair, Hamouda Siyam, Maher Siyam, and Ahmed Siyam.

At approximately 11:30 on Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF along with Israeli settlers attacked with tear gas canisters, stones and sticks a number of journalists and civilians who were covering an event organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization Factions and the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission to protect lands under the threat of levelling and confiscation in al-Ras area, west of Salfit. According to PCHR’s investigation, the protestors stood in front of around 10 Israeli bulldozers in an attempt to prevent them from completing thoer work and levelling the lands. Meanwhile, armed settlers, under IOF protection, attacked the Palestinian civilians and journalists and threw stones at them. In addition, IOF fired tear gas canisters at the protestors and 13 other journalists. Additionally, Farouq Mahmoud Shaheen was mal-treated and beaten by IOF while participating in the protest. As a result, he sustained bruises and received treatment in Salfit Hospital Among those journalists were Ja’afar Shtayyeh, Jreis ‘Aazar, ‘Alaa Badarnah, ‘Issam al-Rimawi, Hisham Abu Shaqrah, Khaled Bdeir, Nidal Ishtayhah, Rani Sawaftah, Mohammed Turabi, Khaled Sabarnah, Mohammed Ishtayah, Tariq Yousif, Majdi Ishtayah and Hazem Naser.

IOF also assaulted Farouq Mahmoud Shahin for participating in the protests, he was beaten and kicked, causing him bruises. He was admitted to Salfit Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:50 on Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF stationed inside a military watchtower established at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened heavy and sporadic fire at civilians who approached the fence. IOF also fired flare bombs in the sky, which caused fear among the civilians and forced them to flee. No casualties or material damage were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 01 December 2020, IOF stationed in the memorial site, southeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at border areas, causing fear among Palestinian farmers and shepherds. No causalities or material damage were reported.

At approximately 16:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Asida neighborhood. Israeli soldiers were deployed between civilian houses, and they chased Palestinian young men who threw stones at them. A number of Israeli soldiers topped the roof of Murshed Mohammed Za’aqeeq’s house after locking his family members in a room. IOF indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians’ houses. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF withdrew from the village at 18:30; no arrests among civilians were reported.

At approximately 07:30 on Wednesday, 01 December 2020, IOF stationed along Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, fired live bullets at agricultural lands and bird hunters; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 25 November 2020:

At approximately 00:20, IOF moved into Arraba, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Aysar Mohammed Nawaf (19), Qais Raslan Abu Salah (18), and Mohammed Raslan al-‘Areda (18).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed Jalal’s (20) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ali Jawad al-‘Atawna’s (34) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Eyad al-Bow’s (24) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah, and deployed in al-Hara al-Tahta and al-Karkafi neighborhoods in the eastern side of the village. They raided and searched several houses and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs between the houses causing fear and panic among Palestinian civilians and children. No casualties were reported, and (6) civilians were arrested; Ibrahem Afif al-Barghouthi (22), Mahmoud Ahmed Rayyan (23), and his brother, Ali (28), Bajes Mohammed al-Barghouthi (22), Ali Kan’an (29), and Suliman Kan’an (27). Ali and Suliman Kan’an were released in the morning hours.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Yousef Mer’eb Abu Dayya’s (44) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Mughayyir town, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Hazem al-Na’san (37) and Emad Reda Abu Alia (29) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:45, IOF moved into Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Alaa Wajeeh Abatli (30).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Na’el Obaid’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed near the Council Gate “Bab al-Majlis”, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Mahmoud Ahmed al-Qadi (23) and his brother, Isma’el (21), after severely beating them. IOF took them to one of the police stations in the occupied city.

At approximately 18:45, Israeli Infantry Units moved into Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. They patrolled around Hugo Chavez Hospital, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established at the junction of “Kfar Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, arrested Khaled Jamal Farraj (32), from al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Farraj is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

IOF carried out (12) incursions in Qabatiya, al-Shuhada, Mirka, Jaba’, Silat ad-Dhahr, and Fandaqumiya villages in Jenin governorate; Dura and Sa’ir in Hebron governorate; Izbat Jal’ud, Jayyous and Immatain villages in Qalqilya governorate; Tulkarm and Kafr Ni’ma. West of Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 27 November 2020:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli infantry unit moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched Hamouda Hani Abu Hayya’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:25, IOF moved into Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Thawri Abu Mortada (44), Mo’tasem Sameh Abu Ghunaim (22), Abdulrahman (25) and his brother, Abdul Rahim Talab Haj Mohammed (22).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sa’ed Thabit Abu Obaid (41) and Sameer Mahmoud Abu Obaid (22).

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abdul Jabbar Mohammed Jarrar (54) and Mohammed Omar Shehab (53).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Yamun village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ibrahem Taher Nawahda (55).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Samer Mostafa Jaradat (32).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Deir Ghazaleh village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohannad Abdul Fattah Abu Ghazaleh (25).

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Zububa and Beit Qad in Jenin governorate; Halhul, Beit Ummar, and Tarqumiyah in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 28 November 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Safwan Abdul Karim al-Ja’bari (27), from Hebron governorate, while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli infantry units moved into Jaber neighborhood in the eastern side of Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched Ma’moun Ayman Jaber’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint established on the northern side of Bethlehem, arrested Safwan Abdul Karim al-Ja’bari (28), from the southern side of Hebron, while heading to Ramallah. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and handed three civilians, including a child, summonses to refer to al-Maskoubiya police station; Mohammed Derbas (17), Adam Obaid (20), and Laith Mahmoud (19). IOF released the three abovementioned civilians in the evening hours on bail and with house arrest orders.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Yatta, Beit Kahil and Surif villages in Hebron governorate; al-Zawiya and Kafr al-Dik, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 29 November 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Akram Ghadeb Obaid’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the camp. They stormed, broke 3 doors and searched Mostafa Hussain Hasaniya’s (54) house, detained all the house members in one room, confiscated two laptops and 3 mobile phones, and arrested his son, Mohammed (20). One of the soldiers beaten Abdul Jalil (18), when he attempted to stop the arresting of his brother, Mohammed, so he sustained wounds in his mouth, and taken to the governmental hospital in Hebron where the doctors stitched his wounds.

Monday, 30 November 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ayman Nawwaf al-Qaisi’s (19) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Tha’er Anis Ghabbash (37), who works for the Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission, and Mohammed Raslan Far’oun (19), and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Salfit, north of the west Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Rawdi Ma’zouz Yassin (27), a student at al-Quds Open Univesity.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mousa Monir Ja’ara (23) and Shadi Shihada Badawna (32) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:20, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Khedive neighborhood in Jericho. They raided and searched Suliman Khalaf Awajna’s (28) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho governorate. They raided and searched Abdul Aziz Jehad Safi’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Matar neighborhood, near Qalandiya checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ashraf Ibrahim al-Bashiti’s (43) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Zeid village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Omar Raja Arrar (22) and Nour al-Dein Ibrahim Snaif (33) and arrested them. In the evening, IOF released Omar Arrar only.

At approximately 07:00, IOF reinforced with 6 military bulldozers moved 100-meters to the west of the border fence, east of al-Bureij, accompanied with the Israeli flights of reconnaissance aircraft in the sky. They levelled and combed lands before they deployed again at approximately 13:30.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They chased a group of children present in the main street in the center of the camp and took (4) of them to the military watchtower established at the entrance of the camp. IOF handcuffed and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Ahmed Khalil Khinna (17), Mohannad Aqel Salah (16), Mohammed Monir Miqbel (15), and Ahmed Abdul Karim Halayqa (16).

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at Mavi Dutan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Bahaa Fayez Salatna (27), from Jaba’ south of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Ummar, Dura, Hebron and Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 01 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) former prisoners; Ayman Mohammed Abu Eid (46), Hashem Mohammed Hmaidan (33), Zeyad Abdul Salam Taha (32) and Sharif Khaled Khadour (28).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mo’ath Wael Ka’bi (26).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qatanna town, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched former prisoner’s, Jouda Jamal Houshiya (23), house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Deir Sammit, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed al-Haroub’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Dajan, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal Khalaf Haj Mohammed (50).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Montaser Majd Barbar (21) and Bakr Mohammed Owais (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Teqoa, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ma’moun Ibrahim al-‘Amour’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mos’ab Hussam Staita (22), from the village. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Samu, Hebron, and al-Mowaraq villages in Hebron governorate; and Far’un, south of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 02 December 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Alaa Monthir Najeeb’s (21) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Najeeb is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Maher Ali al-Ra’i (56), his brother Samer (43), and Yousef Mazen Huwaitat (35), from Kafr Saba in the village.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ayham Mahmoud Asafra’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Kafr Laqif village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mo’ayad Sameeh Assaf (28).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Omar Ali al-Mahdi (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osama Zeid Saleh (28).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mujahed Ashour (24), from Krum ‘Ashur, south of Nablus.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sameh Mohammed Herzallah (26).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Barqa village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Samer Yaser Daghlas (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the leader of Fatah Movement, Hamdi Saleh Thyab (46), and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Anas Bassam Tazaz’a (36).

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Deir Abu Masha’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They broke the main door, raided and searched Mahmoud Safi Atta’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shuqba village, northwest of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Ahmed Saber Hussain’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 12:00, IOF arrested Ahmed al-Rokn (22), while present in al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. He was taken to one of the police stations in the Old City.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at Mavi Dutan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Ahmed Abdullah Serriyah (40), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. He was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Johar Mountain neighborhood, in the southern area of Hebron, and deployed between civilians’ houses. They raided and searched Adnan Ahmed Salhab’s house and no arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in al-Bireh; al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah governorate; Beit Ula, Bani Na’im, and Samu villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 00:30 on Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF accompanied with a Civil and Administration vehicle stormed Bayara and Khelat al-Nahlah areas, east of Ya’bad village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. The Civil and Administration officer handed 3 civilians notices to stop construction work in their houses in preamble to demolish them, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

The affected persons were as follows:

Affected persons Type of notification Family members Mohammed Omer Ma’rouf Abu Baker 2-storey house, the first floor was built on an area of 365 meters and the second under-construction floor was built on 400 meters Uninhabited Rafiq Nabil Imad Fares A 3-storey building and a roof; the first floor was built on an area of 100 meters; while the second and third floors were built (250sqm) as the fourth floor ( a roof) was built on an area of 65 sqm. The last three floors were in the final stages of construction. The first floor was inhabited with a family of 4 individuals Ibrahim Mohammed Saleh Sha’ah An under construction floor built on an area of 220 meters uninhabited

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 29 November 2020, Mohammed Sandouqa implemented the Israeli municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of building without a license.

Mohammed said to PCHR that he constructed his house in 2003 on an area of 120sqm and since that time, he has lived in his house with his family of 9, mostly children. Sandouqa clarified that the Israeli municipality has pursued him for many years and imposed ILS100, 000 fine that he is still paying it until now. The municipality issued a decision to demolish the house, but Sandouqa managed to delay it several times. Sandouqa also said that he lately appealed for a freeze on the demolition decision for some time, but the Israeli municipality rejected his appeal and demanded him to demolish his house immediately, or else the municipality crews will implement it and bill him.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a historic stairway which leads to the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Lions’ Gate (Bab Al-Asbat) in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, on grounds of bringing equipment to the cemetery to carry out digging and leveling in favor of the “Biblical Garden” settlement project.

Mustafa Abu Zahra, Head of the Committee for the Preservation of Islamic Cemeteries in Jerusalem, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli municipality demolished the lower part of the stairway leading to Yusufia Cemetery and Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Lions’ Gate (Bab al-Asbat) Road to reach the Shuhada Cemetery which is considered an extension to the northern side of Yusufia Cemetery. According to Abu Zahra, the demolition is part of the Israeli authorities’ plan to establish the “Biblical garden path” project around occupied Jerusalem’s fences. When Abu Zahra and Hamzah Hejazi, an employee at the cemetery, arrived at the place, they stopped the work in the area and prevented the municipality teams to enter the place or continue their work.

It should be noted that the idea of “Biblical garden path” project appeared in 1970, but in the recent years, it was escalated and developed. This project is concentrated in areas surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s historic fence and the area surrounding occupied East Jerusalem in addition to areas overlooking it, especially the southern, eastern, and northern areas. As for areas in western Jerusalem, they are considered wide area that surrounds occupied East Jerusalem along the western areas.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil Administration vehicles and a digger, stormed Halhoul’s northern area, north of Hebron. The soldiers used the digger to demolish a 100-cubic-meter water well built of reinforced cement concrete owned by Mohammed Atiya E’baidu. The demolition was under the pretext of building without license. It should be noted that Israeli authorities demolished an agricultural structure owned by Mohammed E’baidu on 23 November 2020, upon receiving Military Order No. (1797) to demolish the structure and water well.

On the same Monday morning, IOF demolished a house owned by Mohammed Ya’qoub Husein Da’dou’a in Um Rokbah neighborhood in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of building without a license.

Mohammed Da’dou’s said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF accompanied with bulldozers stormed al-Khader village and demolished his 200sqm house. He clarified that IOF handed him last April a demolition notice and gave him 96 hours to evacuate the house. In the meantime, Da’dou’a attempted to appeal the decision with the Israel court for a freeze or a delay on the decision; however, the municipality bulldozers demolished it on Monday morning. Mohammed, who is a lecturer at Bethlehem University, lived at the house with his family comprised of 8 individuals, including 3 children.

At approximately 10:00, IOF demolished the concrete floors of 2 commercial barracks, east of Qalqilya, owned by Mohammed Taleb Abu Hamed and Rafiq As’ad Nazal, from Qalqilya, under the pretext of illegal construction as it is located at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya, in Area (C), which is under Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords. It should be noted that IOF issued military orders for the barracks’ owners to evacuate them 2 weeks ago.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 30 November 2020, Fawaz Abdu implemented the Israeli municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Jabel Mukaber, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license.

Abdu said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he built his house in 2015 on an area of 100sqm and since then, he has lived in it with his family of 6. Abdu clarified that the Israeli municipality pursued him directly after he built his house and imposed ILS 60, 00 fine on him as he is still paying it. The municipality also issued a decision to demolish the house, but Abdu managed to freeze the decision and delay it several times. Abdu added that he lately attempted to appeal for freezing the demolition decision for a while. However, the Israeli municipality rejected his appeal and ordered him to implement the demolition decision immediately, or the municipality crews will do it and forces him to pay its costs.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 01 December 2020, IOF accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle, a bulldozer, and a digger stormed al-A’meda Street from the western entrance to the archaeological area, west of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The soldiers used the bulldozer and the digger to demolish 3 tin-plated agricultural structures built on an area of 20sqm and a fence surrounding a 2-dunum land and water tanks and solar lighting units. They also demolished storages near the three agricultural structures owned by: Mahmoud Qasem al-Sarawi, from Sarra village, southwest of Nablus, partners Kammoun Samara and Rami al-Sourkaji, from Nablus, and Samer al-Maia, from Silat ad-Dhahr village, south of Jenin. The demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

At the same time, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil and Administration vehicles, 2 mounted-crane trucks, and 2 diggers, stormed Kherbat Zif, north of Yatta, south of Hebron. The digger demolished a cave and room built of bricks on an area of 8sqm owned by Azmi Khalil Ahmed Shatat and his 6 brothers. They own a 20-dunum land implanted with trees and vegetables. The Shatat brothers used the cave as a store for fertilizers and agricultural tools. IOF also confiscated 2 caravans built of steel owned by Jamal Redwan al-Qawasmeh and Mahmoud Ayed Abu Sabaih.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli municipality demolished a part of a house owned by Ayham Mohammed al-Khatib, on Omari street in Sur Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Ayham al-Khtib said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Israeli municipality officers suddenly raided his house and began demolishing about 45sqm of the house, including 2 rooms and a bathroom that he built last May for expansion. Al-Khatib indicated that he and his wife and 2 children, Tala (7) and Yazan (6), lived in the house. Al-Khatib received a demolition notice 4 months ago, so he demolished a part of his house and sent photos for the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem to confirm the demolition, but the Israeli municipality rejected his partial demolition of the house. Al-Khatib also said that Israeli municipality officers came to his house last Wednesday and ordered him to demolish the rest of the house within 3 days. Al-Khatib pointed out that even though he demolished the additional structure of his house 4 months ago, the Israeli municipality will force him pay the demolition costs for the rest of the house.

At approximately 09: on Wednesday, 02 December 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles stormed Birin village, west of Bani Na’im village, east of Herbron, and stationed in the center of the village. A Civil Administration officer ordered Ahmed Abu Turuk to stop working on his land alleging that it is state-owned. Israeli soldiers also confiscated a digger owned by Ghaleb Jawdat Abu Turki, who was working in the abovementioned land, and took it to a military camp in “Asfar” settlement that is adjacent to the village.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

Early Friday morning, 27 November 2020, a group of Israeli settlers on Ramallah- Nablus Street near As-Sawiya village, southeast of Nablus, attacked Ayloul Nursery owned Mohammed Ibrahim al-Khatib. The settlers destroyed the nursery contents and stole some seedlings before they ran away. It should be noted that this is the second settler-attack on the abovementioned nursery in a month.

At approximately 11:00, a group of Israeli settlers from “Shiloh” settlement, established on Palestinian lands northeast of Ramallah, sneaked into two farms in al-Sahel agricultural area, in Turmus Ayya village, northeast of the city. The settlers cut off 150 grape vines aged between 1 – 3 years owned by Nidal Walid Rabee’a. The settlers also sneaked into a nearby farm owned by Rajeh Abu Sukker and destroyed 3 lavatories, and cut the branches of 5 olive trees aged about 5 years and then returned to the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 08:00 on Sunday morning, 29 November 2020, Israeli settlers began establishing a new settlement outpost in al-Ras and al-Mahajer area, west of Salfit.

According to PCHR’s information, settlers secured by IOF demolished about 50 dunums in the western area in Salfit, and they are still leveling a 2000-dunum land in the area to establish a new settlement outpost that connects settlements in the area: the industrial areas and the residential area of “Ariel” settlement and between Taffuh and “Ariel” settlement. IOF currently work on connecting settlement entities together from Kfar Qasim city to Za’atara area, east of Salfit.

Settlers also put up caravans and established sheep farms at the leveled areas while roads leveling and construction continues in the area.

The leveled lands in al-Ras area were built on an area of 50 dunums and owned by Mousa Nasif Theeb Eshtiyah, heirs of Ahmed Afana, heirs of Taher Mas’oud al-Taher, and heirs of Tawfiq al-Masri. It should be noted that leveling process in the abovementioned were carried out without providing any notices for farmers as Israeli bulldozers arrived at the area under the protection of armed settlers and carried out large-scale land leveling.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 63 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 7 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against

Individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Tuesday, 01 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints near Bir Nabala village’s Bridge, at the entrance to Qalandiya village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city, and in Aqabat Hasnah area, leading to villages west of the city.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF tightened its military measures at “Al Container” checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, which obstructed the traffic movement. They also established 2 checkpoints near the intersection of Kfar Etzion settlement, and near al-Nashash intersection, south of the city.

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, the western entrance to Husan village, and at Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 29 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at northern entrance to Tuqu village, and at Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, at Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem, and near al-Nashash intersections, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 01 December 2020, established 3 checkpoints at the northern and western entrances to Tuqu village, and at the entrance to Wadi Fukin village, west of Bethlehem.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Silwad village, east of the city, and at the entrance to Ni’lin village, west of the city.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Aboud village, and the entrance to Deir Abu Masha’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sarra village (Qalqilya _ Nablus Main Road), southwest of Nablus.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersections of “Yitzhar” settlement, southeast of Nablus, and the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, northwest of Nablus.

On Sunday, 29 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of Qabalan village, southeast of Nablus and the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, northwest of Nablus.

On Tuesday, 01 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Asira ash-Shamaliya village, northwest of Nablus.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at Hebron’s southern entrance, Sa’ir and Beit Einun villages, and Hebron’s western entrance.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Yatta, and Sa’ir village’s entrance.

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to: Beit Awwa, Idhna, and At-Tabaqa villages, and a Hebron’s southern entrance.

On Sunday, 29 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Hebron’s northern entrance and the entrance to Idhna village.

On Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at Hebron’s southern entrance, the entrance to Bani Na’im, and Ash-Shuyukh villages.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint between Azzun and Izbat at-Tabib villages, east of Qalqilya.

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Qalqilya, Azzun, and Izbat at-Tabib villages, and near Kafr Qaddum village’s main street, east of Qalqilya.

On Sunday, 29 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Izbat at-Tabib village, between Azzun and Izbat at-Tabib villages, and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Monday, 30 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Izbat at-Tabib and Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya, where Israeli soldiers checked civilians’’ ID cards.

Tulkarm:

On Sunday, 29 November 2020, IO established a checkpoint at the intersection to Bizzariya village affiliated with Anabta village, east of Tulkarm.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 26 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection to Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit.

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Salfit and the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

