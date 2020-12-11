Hezbollah Slams Charges against Diab: Investigation Should Be Based on Common Standards

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 11, 2020

Stressing importance of holding transparent and unbiased investigation into the crime of Beirut Port blast, Hezbollah on Friday called for unpoliticizing the probe, slamming charges made a day earlier by Lebanese Judicial investigator against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and 3 former ministers.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office highlighted commented on Judge Fadi Sawwan’s charges.

“Hezbollah reiterates it full support for transparent and unbiased investigation into this horrible crime,” the statement said, stressing importance of holding accountable “all sides and persons who were involved in this crime.”

“Hezbollah sticks to Lebanese people’s right in knowing the truth behind the blaston August 4, starting from when the ship which was carrying the ammonium nitrate docked at Beirut Port, the sides which this ship belongs to and the reasons behind the stay of the cargo all these years at the port.”

The probe must not be stuck between the Lebanese “administrative measures and Legal routine complications in a way that the clues in this case would end up hidden and the real criminals would be free,” Hezbollah stated.

It warned against undermining the probe by politicization, tampering with national security and media campaigns, stressing that such behavior doesn’t serve the truth.

The statement also slammed charges made against caretaker PM Hassan Diab, Former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and former Ministers of Public Works Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos.

“We are keen that all steps taken by judicial investigator should be away from politics and in accordance with the constitution.”

“The charges should be on legal basis and this did not happen. We totally reject the fact that the charges were not based on common standards, leading to what we consider political targeting of several figures and neglecting others.”

Hezbollah described the charges as “unjust”, warning that such measures would hinder the investigation.

“We highlight importance of holding unpoliticized probe, for the crime of Beirut Port is not ordinary one, but rather it is a national crime.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

