DARK SECRET BEHIND US-ISRAELI FRIENDSHIP IS REVEALED

Posted on by fada1

South Front

The dark secret behind the deep partnership and integration between the United States and Israel has been revealed. These are the only two powers in contact with aliens for years, at least, according to Israel’s former space security program chief, Haim Eshed.

Eshed, who has 30 years of experience as the head of Israel’s space security program and who is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, gave an interview to Yediot Aharonot. Eshed claimed the existence of a “Galactic Federation.” However, according to him, the aliens said that humanity wasn’t ready yet for global cooperation.

“The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” Eshed told Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper. According to him, cooperation agreements were signed between the sides, including an “underground base in the depths of Mars” where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.

Eshed added that President Donald Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials’ existence and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”

“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed added referring to the galactic federation.

Explaining why he came with these new revelations, the former chief of the Israeli space security program said that the timing is due to how much the academic landscape has changed. He claimed that more information is provided in his newest book, in which he talks about how aliens prevented nuclear apocalypses and “when we can jump in and visit the Men in Black.”

While it is unclear if any evidence exists that could support Eshed’s claims, they did come at the same time as a statement from the deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, rear admiral Ali Fadavi, in which he alleged that Israel used а satellite-controlled machine gun with “artificial intelligence” in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27.

Fakhrizadeh was driving on a highway outside Iran’s capital Tehran with a security detail of 11 guards, when the machine gun “zoomed in” on his face and fired 13 rounds, said Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi.

The machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup and “focused only on martyr Fakhrizadeh’s face in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 centimetres away, was not shot,” Mehr news agency quoted Fadavi as saying. The weapon was being “controlled online” via a satellite and used an “advanced camera and artificial intelligence” to make the target, he added. Fadavi said that Fakhrizadeh’s head of security took four bullets “as he threw himself” on the scientist and that there were “no terrorists at the scene”. Iranian State-run Press TV had previously said “made in Israel” weapons had been found at the scene.

Therefore, the new revelations potentially explain why the US and Israel are such sworn allies, and why the US forward’s Tel Aviv’s interests globally creating multiple security risks for itself and spending billions of dollars yearly to protect Israeli interests. It could be because the Alien federation asked Washington to do so.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: Alien federation, AngloZionist Empire |