PFLP: PA Ignores National Consensus as It Returns to Talks with Israel

December 12, 2020

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced on Friday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has ignored national consensus when it decided to return to talks with Israel.

In a statement issued on its 53rd anniversary and sent to media, the PFLP stressed that returning to talks with Israel: “Is a continuation of failed bets on US administrations.”

The PFLP urged the PA to carry out a “critical and comprehensive review for its political and organizational bodies,” stressing that it should consider “the national necessity to correct its national Palestinian track.”

It called for a comprehensive dialogue among “all” the Palestinian factions to agree on a “clear agenda” and reiterate the Palestinian rights, as well as pushing for ending the internal Palestinian division.

At the same time, the PFLP called for maintaining the PLO as a supreme national referee and representative for the Palestinians.

The Palestinian party pressed for achieving social justice and democratic freedom for the Palestinians facing poverty, violence, and exploitation, as well as for reinforcing alliance with the Arab liberation movement.

It also urged extending cooperation bridges with all of the committees and lobbies rejecting the imperialist and Zionist domination on the world, the Arab region, and Palestine.

The PFLP necessitated the need for developing and expanding the solidarity activities with the Palestinians and their rights inside and outside Palestinian, and through the official bodies of the international community including the United Nations and its branches.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

