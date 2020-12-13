Promoting What’s Hazardous to Human Health

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Along with other establishment media, the NYT is part of promoting the state-sponsored covid vaccine scam.

When used as directed, potential serious harm to human health may follow — why it’s essential to SAY NO!

Government officials, Pharma, and establishment media are part of a mass deception campaign that may cause serious harm to many vaxxed individuals.

In daily editions, the NYT is manipulating the public mind with a virtual blitzkrieg of state/Pharma-approved propaganda about covid and vaccines to the rescue that are dangerously experimental and high-risk.

Over the weekend, the Times featured well over a dozen covid vaccine propaganda pieces — so many I lost count.

They bombarded readers with misinformation, disinformation and Big Lies — risking serious harm to many believers.

Don’t be fooled. Ignore bad advice and stay safe.

Below are some of the Times’ propaganda headlines in its Sunday edition alone:

“Deaths (from covid) Rose in College Towns (sic)”

“First Coronavirus Vaccines Head to States, Starting Historic Effort (sic)”

“First US Vaccines Are About to Be Shipped as Virus Ravages America (sic)”

“UPS and FedEx say plans to ship the vaccine are underway”

“A CDC panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and over”

“With the first injections expected to be given as early as Monday, this is how states are preparing”

“The largest health care provider in the New York region is frantically prepping for the arrival of the vaccine”

“How Many (covid vaccine) Doses Will Your State Get?”

“This Is the Test of Our Lifetimes (sic)”

“It’s Time to Scare People About Covid (sic)”

“We Must Do More to Stop Dangerous Doctors in a Pandemic” — ones justifiably skeptical about face masks, social distancing and toxic vaccines.

On December 9, Times editors headlined: “The Coronavirus Vaccines Were Developed in Record Speed. Now, the Hard Part”

Claiming they’re safe and “95 percent effective at preventing illness” is part of an orchestrated mass deception campaign.

Operation Warp Speed is a diabolical hazardous to human health scam that promotes development and mass vaxxing with experimental drugs.

They’ll enrich Pharma at the expense of potentially devastating consequences for many unsuspecting individuals being vaxxed for protection against covid they won’t get.

Times editors urged greater efforts by Washington and local governments to encourage, push hard for, and otherwise support harmful to health and welfare mass vaxxing, face masks and social distancing.

Will a follow-up Times editorial urge mandating all of the above?

The self-styled newspaper of record and other establishment media threw caution to the wind.

Ignoring potential serious hazards to public health and welfare, they’re promoting a widespread human experiment that may cause irreversible harm to countless numbers of people.

At a time of orchestrated mass deception, it’s crucial to be safe, not sorry.

