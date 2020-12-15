Authorities Discover Large Quantities of Weapons Hidden by Terrorists in Southern Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DECEMBER 14, 2020 ARABI SOURI

Syrian law enforcement authorities discovered weapons and munition in large quantities left behind by Al Qaeda affiliated terrorist groups in the southern region of the country, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

Thanks to the essential help of the locals, the law enforcement agencies and with the cooperation of the Syrian Army units discovered a stash of heavy, medium, and light weapons and munition, some of which are Israeli-made hidden in former command centers of the terrorist groups that used to operate in the southern Syrian provinces.

A military source stated that the seizures that were found in the headquarters of the terrorist organizations included dozens of automatic rifles, Steyr sniper rifles, 23 mm and 12.7 mm machine guns, defensive and attack bombs, shoulder-fired missiles, and RPG shells of various calibers, including the vacuum, the explosive and the tandem to deal with armored and fortified targets, in addition to various ammunition, including Israeli-made, and quantities of light ammunition and machine guns, the quantities of which exceeded 300 boxes and with more than 230 thousand rounds.

https://videopress.com/embed/JtgoRJjK?preloadContent=metadata&hd=1The

video is also available on BitChute.

Syrian authorities and the Syrian Arab Army Engineering Corps have discovered quantities of weapons and munition in all parts of the country liberated from terrorist groups, the quantities discovered so far are enough to arm the national armies of a number of countries combined.

Due to its enormous quantities and lack of storage places, most of these weapons and munition are constantly being destroyed by the Engineering Corps in the SAA.

The author of this post is seriously surprised by the generosity of the taxpayers in the NATO member state countries and some of the rulers of the Gulfies who supplied all these arms to ‘non-state actors’ just to ‘promote democracy and free speech’ in Syria, the fact they prioritized funding terrorists of Al Qaeda and its affiliated groups and arming them to their teeth with advanced weapons over their own infrastructure and investment in their healthcare systems and wellbeing of their senior and children citizens express the selflessness of the people of the USA and western Europe countries, contrary to the previously common impression of their stinginess.

Weapons are of the most expensive commodities, add to it the logistics needed to ship them across a number of countries and also the satellite communication devices and open networks. How can the Syrian people ever pay back the people of Germany, the USA, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and all the others for their generosity? The people of those countries must be very lucky their victims in Syria are of the oldest continuous civilization and are not evil.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Belgium, Europe, Syria, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Anglo-Saxon nations, Denmark, SAA |