Bolivia to open embassy in Iran and join axis against US foreign policy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by News Desk

2020-12-14

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelo Mayata asserted that the opening of his country’s embassy in Tehran “is an important step in opposing the policy of the United States of America.”

In a statement, he said, “The Foreign Ministry is in the process of reviving relations with Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, Nicaragua and Iran, which fell into a cold period during the era of former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez.

He said, “Bolivia should be in the process of improving its relations with other countries within the framework of respecting the sovereignty of states, and in this path work is underway to improve relations with Venezuela.

Mayata added, “It is necessary that we unite with the countries of the region, and therefore we have to hold talks with all countries.”

On relations with Iran, the Bolivian Foreign Minister affirmed that “his country is about to open its embassy in Iran, and this step is one of the most important steps in opposing the policies of the U.S. administration.”

Source: RT

