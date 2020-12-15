James Jeffrey’s Confessions: We Destroyed the Syrian Pound and Prevented Russia, Iran and Assad from Feeling Victory (1) اعترافات جيمس جيفري: دمّرنا الليرة السوريّة ومنعنا روسيا وإيران والأسد من الشعور بالانتصار… (1)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

James Jeffrey’s Confessions: We Destroyed the Syrian Pound and Prevented Russia, Iran and Assad from Feeling Victory (1)

Paris – Nidal Hamada

In a lengthy interview with The Monitor, former U.S. special envoy to Syria James Jeffrey made confessions about his country’s Syria policy, which can rightly be said to be the kind of scandal revealed by WikiLeaks documents.

James Jeffrey said: I convinced Secretary Pompeo of the USA administration that Iran should be treated as a nuclear problem like North Korea and that it represents a threat to security in the region, and we supported the Israeli air campaign against Iranian targets in Syria, we told them if you did not address the Iranian presence in Syria will not succeed in the war against ISIS, and we invoked the administration’s war against terrorism to justify the “Israeli” air campaign against Iranian targets in Syria, so we made a policy in Syria that is at the heart of our Iranian policy and the result was relatively successful, because we got a lot of Turkish assistance.

Elsewhere, James Jeffrey says: “We have stepped up the pressure of siege and isolation on Assad, we have kept along the line to prevent any reconstruction assistance that the country needs, see what happened in the Syrian pound, you see what happened to the Syrian economy, it was a very useful strategy.”

On the Iranian issue, he also says that “Iran’s ability in Syria to impose an equation similar to south Lebanon through long-range missiles stopped because of the Israeli air campaign, and the continuation of this campaign is due to The American diplomatic support and I will not enter into more details on the subject, we have stopped Iran’s long-term objectives and put its presence under pressure, but I do not know if it is enough to force it to leave Syria. I know that this is an important element for any broader agreement and no matter how much pain we attribute to the Russians, the regime in Syria and the Iranians, this will not disappear until Iran leaves Syria.”

He also said that Russia is winning politics and it knows that there is no military solution to the crisis, and we have clearly told them that we will lift the sanctions, and that Assad will return to the Arab League and will drop the diplomatic blockade if they accept our offer put by Pompeo in Sochi in 2019, they know what this offer is.”

اعترافات جيمس جيفري: دمّرنا الليرة السوريّة ومنعنا روسيا وإيران والأسد من الشعور بالانتصار

باريس – نضال حمادة

في مقابلة طويلة أجراها مع (ذي مونيتر) أدلى المبعوث الأميركي الخاص السابق الى سورية جيمس جيفري بكلام أشبه بالاعترافات حول سياسة بلاده في سورية، يمكن القول عنها بحق إنها من نوع الفضائح التي كشفتها وثائق «ويكيليكس».

قال جيمس جيفري: لقد أقنعت مع وزير الخارجية بومبيو أعضاء الإدارة الأميركية أنه يجب التعامل مع إيران على أنها مشكلة نوويّة على غرار كوريا الشمالية وأنها تمثل تهديداً للأمن في المنطقة، كما دعمنا الحملة الجوية «الإسرائيلية» ضدّ الأهداف الإيرانية في سورية، قلنا لهم إذا لم تعالجوا التواجد الإيراني في سورية فلن تنجحوا بالحرب ضدّ داعش، وتذرّعنا للإدارة بالحرب ضدّ الإرهاب لتبرير الحملة الجوية «الإسرائيلية» على أهداف إيرانية في سورية، هكذا صنعنا سياسة في سورية تدخل في صلب سياستنا الإيرانية العامة وكانت نتيجتها ناجحة نسبياً، لأننا حصلنا على الكثير من المساعدة التركية.

في مكان آخر يقول جيمس جيفري: «لقد صعّدنا ضغوط الحصار والعزلة على الأسد، لقد حافظنا على طول الخط على منع أية مساعدة لإعادة الإعمار التي يحتاجها البلد، أرأيتم ماذا حلّ بالليرة السورية، أرأيتم ماذا حلّ بالاقتصاد السوري، لقد كانت استراتيجية مفيدة جداً».

في الشأن الإيراني يقول أيضاً «إنّ قدرة إيران في سورية على فرض معادلة شبيهة بجنوب لبنان عبر صواريخ بعيدة المدى توقفت بسبب الحملة الجوية الإسرائيلية، ويعود استمرار هذه الحملة إلى الدعم الدبلوماسي الأميركي ولن أدخل بتفاصيل أكير عن الموضوع، لقد أوقفنا أهداف إيران البعيدة المدى ووضعنا وجودها تحت الضغط، لكن لا أعرف إذا كان كافياً حتى يجبرها على ترك سورية. أنا أعرف أن هذا عنصر مهمّ لأيّ اتفاق أوسع ومهما كان الألم الذي نسبّبه للروس وللنظام في سورية وللإيرانيين فهذا لن يختفي قبل مغادرة إيران لسورية».

قال أيضاً «إنّ روسيا تكسب بالسياسة وهي تعلم ان لا حلّ عسكرياً للأزمة، وقد قلنا لهم بشكل واضح إننا سوف نرفع العقوبات، وإنّ الأسد سوف يعود الى الجامعة العربية وسوف يسقط الحصار الدبلوماسي في حال قبلوا بعرضنا الذي طرحه بومبيو في سوتشي عام 2019، هم يعرفون ما هو هذا العرض».

