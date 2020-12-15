Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (03 – 09 December 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

IOF shot and killed Palestinian, northeast of Ramallah

19 Palestinian civilians wounded, including 6 child ern , in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem

3 shootings reported at agricultural lands, and 3 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 9 3 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 77 civilians arrested, including 7 children and a woman

IOF demolished and confiscated 10 barracks in Ramallah and Jericho and distributed 9 cease-construction notices in Hebron

9,000 settlement units constructed on the land of Jerusalem International Airport in occupied East Jerusalem

Settler-attacks: an attempt to burn a church in occupied East Jerusalem and 90 trees cut and uprooted in Salfit

IOF established 61 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 4 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, in a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, IOF killed a Palestinian during the suppression of a peaceful protest in Ras al-Teen area near the eastern entrance to al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. PCHR notes the recurrence of similar crimes, as PCHR’s staff documented the killing of 22 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children and a woman, by IOF since the beginning of 2020 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Also, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored and documented IOF targeting of children during the suppression of protests and during incursions into the West Bank cities in recent weeks.

Furthermore, IOF demolitions of Palestinian homes and properties continued as part of Israel’s de facto annexation and under various pretexts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This week, PCHR documented 180 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed a Palestinian child and wounded 19 other civilians, including 6 children, in excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. On 04 December 2020, ‘Ali Ayman Naser Abu ‘Alia (14) was killed and 4 other civilians were wounded during the suppressing of a peaceful protest in Ras al-Teen area near the eastern entrance to al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. IOF killed the child without any justification and without the presence of any threat to the soldiers’ lives.

Also, 2 civilians were wounded during IOF incursion into Nablus; 7 civilians wounded, including 2 children- one sustained wounds in his eye, in occupied East Jerusalem; 2 civilians wounded in Jericho; and 4 others wounded in Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem.

In the Gaza Strip, 3 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands, and 3 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 93 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them.7During this week’s incursions, 77 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children and a woman. It should be noted that the woman was arrested twice.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 8 incidents, including:

Ramallah: 2 barracks demolished in Deir Dibwan village and another barrack confiscated in eastern al-Mughayyir village;

Tubas: 2 excavators confiscated in northern Jordan valleys;

Occupied East Jerusalem: 9,000 settlement units constructed on the land of Jerusalem International Airport (Qalandia);

Bethlehem: 180 olive trees uprooted in al-Khader village;

Jericho: 7 barracks confiscated;

Hebron: houses and barns served 9 cease-construction notices.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 4 settler-violence incidents: 80 olive trees cut in Yasuf village; 10 olive and fig trees uprooted in western Haris village in Salfit; and a settler attempted to burn the Gethsemane Church in the Mount of Olives area in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank, and stationed in the city’s eastern side. The IOF secured the entry of dozens of buses carrying settlers towards the Joseph’s tomb to perform prayers. Meanwhile, Palestinian young men gathered, set fire to tires and threw stones at IOF, who responded with rubber bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, 2 young men sustained rubber bullet wounds and received treatment at Rafidia Hospital. The wounded were: an 18-year-old male who was shot with a rubber bullet in his face, causing fractures in his teeth and mouth; and a 19-year-old male who was shot with a rubber bullet in his right foot. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

In new crime of excessive use of lethal force, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) killed on Friday, 04 December 2020, a Palestinian child and wounded 4 other civilians during the suppression of a peaceful protest in Ras al-Teen area near the eastern entrance to al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. The child died few hours after sustaining a live bullet in his abdomen without any justification or posing threat to the soldiers’ lives. According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), at approximately 11:00 on Friday, a peaceful protest took off in the center of al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, at the call of the villagers, towards lands under the threat of confiscation and in protest to the establishment of new settlement outposts in Ras al-Teen area near the eastern entrance to the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers and annexation wall. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. Following the Friday prayer, the protestors chanted slogans again the Israeli occupation and settlers. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians sustained rubber bullets wounds in their lower extremities and received treatment on the spot. At approximately 13:30, as the clashes were ongoing, Israeli soldiers shot at ‘Ali Ayman Naser Abu ‘Aliya (14), wounding him with a live bullet in his abdomen below the lung on the right side of his body. Abu ‘Aliya was immediately taken via a Palestinian Red Crescent Socitey (PRCS) ambulance to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he underwent a surgery. At approximately 18:00 on the same day, medical sources pronounced him dead. The medical report showed that the bullet penetrated the liver and ruptured it.

At approximately 12:20, IOF suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians in protest at lands confiscations in favor of settlement projects. IOF chased the protestors gathered in the area and clashed with them. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many protestors sustained bruises.

At approximately 14:45, IOF stationed at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, northern Beit Hanoun, opened fire sporadically at adjacent border areas. Farmers were panicked due to the heavy shooting; no injuries or damage were reported.

At approximately15:45, IOF stationed north of al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, causing fear among Palestinian civilians, who approached the fence, and forcing them to flee; no casualties or material damage were reported.

At approximately 16:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at a military checkpoint established at the northern entrance to Hebron, so-called Checkpoint (56). IOF chased the Palestinian men in the village’s market and threw sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, many young men suffocated dye to teargas inhalation. IOF re-positioned behind the cement cubes placed in front of the checkpoint while the young men continued to throw stones at them. Meanwhile, a photojournalist working at Wafa News Agency, Mashhour Hasan al-Wahwah (37), was in the area to cover the clashes, but an Israeli soldier threatened him, prevented him from covering the clashes and denied his access to the area. Few hours later, IOF chased the young men again and al-Wahwah followed them. During which, an Israeli soldier approached al-Wahwah, shouted at him and cursed him. When al-Wahwah tried to talk with the soldier, the latter kicked him twice in his legs and ordered him to leave. Al-Wahwah tried to talk with the officer, who was on duty, but in vain. The clashes continued until 18:00; and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al- al-Sudaniya Shore, northwest of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Saturday, 05 December 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire in their direction, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:10 on Sunday, 06 December 2020, IOF stationed along the Gaza-Israel border fence, east of Khan Yunis, fired live bullets towards agricultural lands east of Khuzaʽa; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:30 on Sunday, 06 December 2020, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, closed the village’s main street and established checkpoints near al-Arba’een mosque in the center of the village and at the entrances to nearby neighborhoods. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov Cocktails at IOF, who chased the protestors and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, Omar Ahmed Khalil Mahmoud (16) was shot with a rubber bullet below his left eye while present in front of his house. He was then taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in West Jerusalem for treatment. It should be noted that Isawiya village has been the target of recurrent IOF incursions in the past year, where IOF carries out arrest campaigns against civilians under the pretext of being wanted persons, fire live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at Palestinian civilians and their houses and properties.

The wounded child Omar Mahmoud

At approximately 05:00 on Monday, 07 December 2020, a large Israeli force accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers and Special Forces moved into Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, where they raided and searched dozens of houses after blowing up their doors and causing fear among the inhabitants. During which, Palestinian young men gathered and threw empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at IOF, who chased them on the village streets and fired heavy live bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, 3 young men sustained gunshot wounds in their legs and received treatment at Beit Jala Hospital. Also, IOF arrested 4 civilians: Shehab Hasan Mezher (47), Mohammed Nedal Abu ‘Akar (27), and the siblings Mohammed (27) and Na’iem Abu ‘Akar (26).

At approximately 08:00, a large Israeli force accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers and Special Forces moved into Kalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khaled ‘Abed al-Raouf Hamad’s house and arrested his sons Mo’ath (26) and Mohammed (28), taking them to an unknown destination. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF and their vehicles. IOF chased the protestors on the village streets and fired heavy live bullets and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were shot with live bullets and taken to the Palestine Medical Complex for treatment. The wounded were identified:

‘Ali Hasan ‘Abed al-Qader (16), who was shot with a live bullet in the chect; ‘Ali Khaled ‘Abed al-Raouf Hamad (24), who was shot with a live bullet in the abdomen; Mohammed Ibrahim Saleh ‘Ali, who was shot with a live bullet in the thigh; Ahmed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz al-Roum, who was shot with a live bullet in his foot; and Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil Nser, who was shot with a live bullet in the foot.

At approximately 14:45, IOF stationed at Kalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, opened fire at Mohammed Mazen Abu Laban (24), wounding him with live bullets. IOF claimed that Abu Laban attempted to carry out a stabbing-attack. Abu Laban was taken to Hadassah Hospital, where his health condition was classified as serious. According to a video recording, Abu Laban attempted to pass the checkpoint through the vehicles lane, which is forbidden to pedestrians, IOF warned him and then shot him. In the same context, Israeli media stated that the young man, who was wounded at the military checkpoint did not carry a weapon or a knife and IOF opened fire at him because he did not obey their orders. It should be noted that Abu Laban, Shabab al-Amari’s Football Club reserve goalkeeper, was heading to a match VS Jabel Mukaber team, which took place at Faisal al-Husseini Stadium in al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:30 on Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF moved into Aqabat Jaber camp, southwest of Jericho. IOF were deployed in the camp, during which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF. Violent Clashes erupted between the protestors and IOF, who immediately fired teargas canisters, sound bombs and rubber bullets at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians sustained sound bombs shrapnel wounds; the first was an 18-year-old male, who sustained shrapnel wounds in his abdomen while the second was a 24-year-old male, who sustained shrapnel wounds in his foot. Both of them received treatment on the spot. In the meantime, IOF raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Akram al-Moqaiti (26), and the two siblings Yehia (20) and Yousef (18) Naseem al-Moqaiti.

II. Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 03 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-al-Mashrou’ area in al-Eizariya, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Kalouni’s house and arrested his sons Samer (23) and Ibrahim (20).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Jadawil area in Beit Jala. They raided and searched Mohammed Naser Abu Sheikha’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Oday Issam Abu Nassar (22) and Laith Kareem al-Atrash (18) and arrested them.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into al-Funduq area, east of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ali Maher Taim (30).

At approximately 16:30, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint in central valleys, north of the West Bank, arrested the two siblings Sanad (24) and Ali Sharif Ahmed Ali (26), from Jaba’ village, south of Jenin, taking them to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Yatta, Beit Ummar, and Beit ‘Amra villages in Hebron governorate; Qarawat Bani Zeid, northwest of Ramallah governorate; and Birzeit, north of Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 04 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Wadea’ Dawoud Alian’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Burqa village, northwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sa’eed Mohammed Hajja (38), and Abdul Halim Emad Daghlas (19).

At approximately 11:00, a group of Mista’arvim (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinians) sneaked into southern Nablus. They used a white Mercedes bus, stationed on al-Ta’awon street, and surrounded a building belonging to al-Alfi family. Meanwhile, several military vehicles moved into the area coming from al-Tur mount, south of the city, to provide protection for the special unit. Before their withdrawal, IOF arrested Mo’ayad Nimir al-Alfi (47), claiming that he had been wanted for years ago, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 12:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud al-Jondi (28), after getting out from al-Aqsa Mosque through Bab Huta, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, taking him to a police station in the city.

At approximately 01:15, IOF moved into New Nablus, south of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They surrounded and stormed s house belonging to Emad Mohammed al-Shami (50), a Lieutenant in the Preventive Security Service, and arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Fathi Yassine Abu Srour (31), while present in Caritas area, north of Bethlehem, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30, IOF arrested Belal Ju’aiwi (24), while riding his bicycle near Rachel’s Tomb, north of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Saturday, 05 December 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Omar Mousa Ajlouni’s house and took his two sons Sufian (22) and Saif (19), to a police station in the city.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Hamed al-Natsha’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli Intelligence Services arrested Mohammed Hamza Obaid (14), from al-Issawiya village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, after investigating with him for several hours in al-Bareed police station in the city. Obaid’s arrest was extended for the next day.

At approximately 12:00, IOF arrested Hanadi Mohammed al-Halawani (42), while attempting to enter the Aqsa Mosque through Bab al-Asbat Minaret, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took her to al-Maskoubiya police station. Al-Halawani said that, in the morning, IOF summonsed her for investigation. At approximately 12:00, IOF arrested her near Bab al-Asbat, and investigated with her about the writing on her coat: wearing a coat written on it “Bab al-Rahma is Ours” and “al-Aqsa is a Belief”. When Handi denied the charge, the investigators attempted to pressurize her to sign a decision that ban her entry to the Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City again, but she refused and preferred to be arrested and referred to the court rather than banning her from entering the abovementioned places. The Israeli Intelligence Services released her after threatened her to be arrested. It should be noted that IOF arrested the teacher, al-Halawani, after storming her house several times, and she was investigated several times and banned from entering the Aqsa Mosque for up to 14-months.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Kahel, Yatta, Tarqumiyah, and Imreish, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 06 December 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Khalil Abu al-Hawa’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sami Naji Nazzal (24).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Zeita, north of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Rabah Abdul Fattah Libdi (30), who is a former prisoner.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Eyad Ali Irsheed’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:30, IOF stationed at Huwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Nasr al-Dein Allan (36), who is a lawyer from Einabus village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khaldoun Taha Dari’s (23) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ra’fat Sameeh Najeeb’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Shadi Issa Ma’ali’s (40) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Ma’ali was arrested several times and served 12 years in the Israeli prisons on charge of belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and participating resisting the Israeli occupation.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Beita, southeast of Nablus; Sa’ir and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 07 December 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed in Bab al-Zawiya. They opened the main door, raided and searched Irsheed Printing House that belongs to Jehad Hussain Irsheed, destroyed its contents, and confiscated some of Jehad’s children’s pictures, Oday and Dania, who were killed in the Israeli offensive of 2015.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Sheikh neighborhood in the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Hamdi Shabana’s (44) house and confiscated his laptop. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Azzun, east of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abdul Razzaq Emad Swaidan (17).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Nahalin, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Theib Abdul Hamid Najajera’s (58) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Najajera is a governmental teacher who served several years in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Kafr Thulth, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Adel Sameeh Shawahna (22) and Murad Ammar Shawahna (19).

At approximately 05:10, IOF moved into Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Riyad Ahmed Abdo’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Rashayida village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Sa’eed Suliman Owda Fawarqa’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Ras Khmis neighborhood in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed Ali’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:30, IOF arrested Hanadi Mohammed al-Halawani (42), while present near Bab Huta, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s gates. IOF took her to a police station in the Old City and interrogated her for several hours before she was released on a condition that she will be banned from entering the Aqsa Mosque for a week, and she will later return to receive a new 6-month ban.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Waleed al-Rajabi’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into Bab Huta, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Omar Mousa al-‘Ajlouni’s (51) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Beita, southeast of Nablus; Zububa, west of Jenin; Dura, Beit ‘Amra and al-Samu, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 08 December 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Marwan Obaid’s house and arrested his sons; Omar (24) and Mohammed (20).

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Ra’ed Asafra’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Za’tara village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Khaled Ibrahim Tafesh’s (55) house, who was a member in the dissolved Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), and handed his son, Mos’ab (28), a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services. It should be noted that Tafesh is a former prisoner who was arrested several times and spent 8-years in the Israeli prisons in separate periods; part of which was under the administrative arrest.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Dahiya neighborhood, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal Atef Abu Rmaila (49).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Harmala village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Abdullah Awad Abayat (28), Isma’el Khalil al-Zeir (43), and Hamza Taleb Abu Dayya (20).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Dahar, Safa, and Asida neighborhoods. They raided and searched three housesand arrested (3) civilians including two children; Majdi Mershed Za’aqiq (16), Ibrahim Rami Za’aqiq (16), and Obaida Ghazi ‘Aadi (29). IOF blew up the door of Ghazi’s house, while Ghazi’s wife was behind the door attempting to open it. As a result, Qamar Ahmed ‘Aadi (55) sustained several bruises.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Judeida village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sameh Hussam Abu Mariam (20).

At approximately 07:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint in the entrance of Susya village, north of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They stopped the vehicles and checked the ID cards of the passengers. Meanwhile, IOF stopped a vehicle carrying the teachers of Susya Elementary School and arrested two of them: Amjad Badr Shraiteh (41) and Isma’il Ali Nawaj’a (44). Nisreen Nawaj’a, principal of Susya Elementary School, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “After arresting the two teachers, we decided to sit-in the checkpoint and refused to leave without Nawaj’a and Shraiteh, as we were suffering from various harassments for two weeks while passing through the abovementioned checkpoint. Sometimes, the teachers had to take dirt roads to reach the school; as they were not allowed to pass through that checkpoint under the pretext of security purposes, even though, the students joined in the sit-in until the IOF released the two teachers after an hour”.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Sami Mutair’s (32) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services on the next day.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mo’ath Abu Arafa (32), while he was on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem. Abu Arafa was taken to one of the investigation centers in the city and interrogated for several hours about giving religious lessons at the Aqsa Mosque. IOF released him on condition that banning his entry to the Aqsa Mosque for a week and return for investigation after that period.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Firas Khairy Katana (22), from al-Nazla al-Gharbiya, north of Tulkarm, while present near the border fence adjacent to Zeita village, north of Tulkarm. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out incursions in Nablus. no arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 09 December 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Laith Adnan Rayyan (25).

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Salman Ahmed Emran (39).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bal’a village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) former prisoners and released them later. The arrestees were: Mohammed Emad Barabra, Talal Abu Yassine, Ja’far Ayman Shahrour, Tha’er Rida Mer’i, Naser Khalil Abu Dayya, Atiya Wael Mahmoud, and Essam Ghazi Jitawi.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and neighborhoods and arrested (4) civilians: Kamel Jalal Nakhla (25), Maher Ayyoub Dalaisha (45), Ya’qoub Mostafa Hussain (27), and Fadi Nayef Alian (40). IOF released Nakhla and Dalaisha on the same day evening.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Taqoa village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Abu Mfarreh’s house and took his sons Ahmed (18) and Mohammed (17), to unknown destinations.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with six military vehicles stationed in Abu Safiya Gate, northeast of Jabalya, north of the Gaza Strip, moved 100 meters to the north of the border fence with Israel. They levelled and combed lands that were previously levelled amidst sporadic shooting. At approximately 10:00, IOF withdrew, and no casualties were reported.

Also during the day, IOF conducted 8 incursions into Palestinian territory without any arrests reported: Jaba’, southern Jenin; Sebastia, northwestern Nablus; Shufa, Anabta, Deir al-Ghusun, Zeita and Far’un in Tulkarm.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 03 December 2020, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer stormed the eastern area of Deir Dibwan village, east of Ramallah. IOF bulldozer demolished 2 barracks built of steel pillars and tin plates on an area of 120 sqm, 2 tents, a tent used for storing animal feed built on an area of 40 sqm, a barn built on area of 200 sqm. All of these facilities were used for grazing sheep and owned by Atef Awawdah Shalabi, from Deir Dibwan village. IOF also dismantled 6 steel feeding and watering equipment and confiscated them. The demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

At approximately 10:50 on Sunday, 06 December 2020, IOF stormed Atouf area, east of Tammun village, southeast of Tubas in northern valleys, north of the West Bank. IOF confiscated 2 diggers owned by Aman Rabah Gharib Bani Ouda and Diya’a Bani Ouda, from the abovementioned village. IOF confiscated the 2 diggers while both Ayman and Diya’a were paving an agricultural road in for the village’s council. Confiscation was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

On the same Sunday, the Organization and Construction Department at the Israeli Municipality in occupied Jerusalem announced approved construction of 9 thousand settlement units in “Atrout” settlement established on Qalandiya and Beit Hanina village’ lands, north of occupied East Jerusalem. According to the Israeli Civil Administration Commission, thousands of new settlement units will be constructed over 600 dunums in-lieu of Jerusalem’s abandoned international airport. IOF seized these lands in the 1970s. It should be noted that the Israeli settlement expansion plan in Atrout was laid out years ago, but it was frozen more than once due to international political pressures rejecting Israeli settlements in lands occupied in 1967. Jerusalem’s international airport was located on Qalandiya lands, north of occupied Jerusalem and it was the oldest airport in Palestine as it was constructed in 1920 during the British mandate of Palestine on an area of 650 dunums. Until the Israeli occupation in 1967, the airport was used for tourism and commercial purposes from and to Jerusalem before the outbreak of the Second Intifa in 2000.

On Monday morning, 07 December 2020, IOF uprooted hundreds of olive trees and grape vines after they leveled lands in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. Al-Khader Village’s Municipality said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF uprooted more than 30 olive seedlings after they leveled a land owned Yaseen Khader Essa, in Wadi al-Shami area. IOF also leveled a 6-dunums land in al-Absiya area in the abovementioned village owned by Rezeq Mohammed Husein Salah. Leveling the land led to uprooting 100 olive trees and 50 grapes seedlings. It should be noted that IOF lately committed many violations against Palestinian farmers in al-Khader village, including leveling and seizing lands, uprooting trees and preventing landowners from approaching them. These Israeli practices are in favor of settlement expansion activities.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 12 December 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle and truck mounted crane stormed al-Qaboun area, east of Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. The area has been inhabited by a Bedouin community for 20 years. Israeli authorities brought workers from private companies and dismantled and confiscated a barrack built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 90 sq.m; it is owned by Hasan Sueliman Abu al-Kabash, and used for grazing sheep. The demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C) according to Oslo Accords.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle, a truck mounted crane, and a bulldozer stormed al-Auja village, north of Jericho. IOF deployed in the area and surrounded it and brought workers from a private company; they dismantled and confiscated 7 under-construction barracks built of steel pillars and bricks (uninhabited). One of these barracks was used to store barley and wheat crops for feeding sheep and livestock. The bulldozer also confiscated crops. The demolition and confiscation were under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C). The demolition details were as follows:

Affected person facility Mohammed Yaseen Mousa Rashaidah Under-construction barrack built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 70 sqm. Zawada Suleiman Saleem Abu Khraish Under-construction barrack built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 70 sqm. Farea Yaseen Rshaidah Under-construction barrack used for grazing sheep and livestock built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 30 sqm Khalaf Fares Rashaidah Under-construction barrack used for grazing sheep and livestock built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 30 sqm Sulieman Dawoud Tarif al-Zayed A barrack built of bricks and steel used to store on an area of 200 sqm Hani Ata Dawoud al-Zayed Under-construction barrack used for grazing sheep and livestock built of steel pillars and bricks on an area of 30 sqm Ata Daoud Tarif al-Zayed Under-construction barrack built of bricks and steel on an area of 80 sqm

At the same time, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle and a truck mounted crane stormed Khirbat al-Simia, west of as-Samu village, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area while the Civil Administration officers dismantled a barrack built of bricks on an area of 100 sqm, used for grazing sheep and it is owned by Riyad Abdul Karim Ghayad al-Salamin. Before IOF withdrew from the area, the Civil and Administration officer handed al-Salamin a paper of the confiscated items. Israeli authorities also handed al-Salamin a notice called “stop destruction of archeological sites” on 11 December 2020.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 09 December 2020, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle stormed Khirbat al-Jawaya, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer fixed a number of notices a notice to stop construction works at residents and livestock barns under the pretext of illegal construction and gave them until 30 December 2020, to submit the required legal document before the Committee at the Civil Administration. The notices were as follows:

Affected person facility Area Construction year Description of construction Funding Family members Children Notice No. Financial cost Construction Ahmed Hammad Mohammed Nawaja’a Water well 160sqm 2005 A hole organization 6 3 31141 – – Ahmed Hammad Mohammed Nawaja’a house 310sqm 2018 Under construction personal 6 4 31143 80 cement Ra’ef Kahlid Mohammed Nawaj’a 3 houses 200sqm 2020 Under construction personal 4 2 31140 – cement Essa Mohammed Husein Shawahin tent 50sqm 2020 Construction complete personal 11 9 31142 – Tent Mousa Hasan Husein Shawahin barn 60sqm 2019 Construction completed personal 6 4 31144 – Cement Moamed Ahmed Mahmoud Shawhin A house 40sqm 2019 Under construction personal 4 2 31146 200,00 cement Adham Ahmed Mahmoud Shahin A house 100sqm 2019 Under construction personal 4 2 31148 120,000 cement Mohammed Ali Mohammed Husein A house 100sqm 2019 Under construction personal 4 2 31148 120,000 bricks Ayed Eyada Shawahin Livestock barrack 60sqm 2018 Construction complete personal 8 4 206751 – bricks

Khirbat al-Jawaya is located in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron and inhabited with 300 persons, who work in agriculture and the construction sector. This area is located in Area (C) according to the Oslo Accords. At the southern and eastern outskirts of the Khirbah, we find the Bypass Raod (60) and “Ma’on” settlement a mere one kilometer away. IOF’s settlement expansion activities on Palestinians’ lands, resident of Khirbat al-Jawaya are unable to conduct any construction in the area.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

At approximately 11:30 on Thursday, 03 December 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from Taffuh settlement established at lands of Yasouf village, east of Salfit, uprooted 42 olive trees in al-Karm eastern area, southeast of Yasouf village, using electric equipment. The land is owned by brothers Shaher and Ali Mohammed Theeb Yaseen.

Ali Theeb Yaseen said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his eldest son headed to al-Karm eastern area, east of the city to check on the olive trees planted a month ago. He found the fence cut off and olive trees uprooted as settlers uprooted 42 olive trees from his land and 13 olive trees from his Brother’s land.

At approximately 14:20 on Friday, 04 December 2020, an Israeli settler stormed the Church of all Nations or Basilica of the Agony located at Mount of Olives, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and attempted to set fire into it before the church’s guards and the area residents interfered. They extinguished the fire and caught the settler and handed him to the Israeli police.

According to the church’s guard, Fadi al-Moghrabi, a settler poured diesel and attempted to set fire into some seats in the church. However, some civilians intervened and prevented him. Al-Moghrabi emphasized that fire caused damage to some seats and the floor.

The Israeli police also announced that they detained an Israeli (49), who lives in Jerusalem and attempted to set fire to the Basilica of the Agony in occupied East Jerusalem by pouring a flammable liquid inside it, causing damage.

According to the spokesperson of the Fire Department, 4 crews arrived at the place; luckily, the fire did not spread throughout the church, but it was full of smoke. It should be noted that the Church of all Nations or Basilica of the Agony is located at the Mount of Olive in Jerusalem near “Gethsemane” Garden and it was built above the rock where Christians believe that Jesus prayed before his arrest and crucifixion. It is noteworthy that the church was built between 1919 and 1924 and funded by several countries. The church is distinguished by its facade as it is backed by a row of pillars and a mosaic painting on its top that symbolically portrays Jesus as the link between God and mankind.

On Saturday morning, 05 December 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from “ Rahalim settlement” established on Yasouf village lands, east of Salfit, cut off 38 olive trees in al-Mahawer area, southeast of Yasouf area using an electric saw. The land is owned by Rajeh and Reda Mahmoud Atiyani.

Rajeh Atiyani said to PCHR’s fieldworker: “When I headed to my land at 08:30 on Saturday morning to spray pesticides, I found that 38 olive trees were cut off from my land and 16 others were cut off from my brother’s land as settlers used an electric saw to cut the trees. Rajeh emphasized that his land was attacked several times before.

At approximately 08:30 on Monday, 07 December 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from “Revava” settlement established at lands of Haris village, north of Salfit, uprooted 10 olive trees at Khelat Abu al-Ola area, west of Haris village. The land is owned by heirs of Ya’qoub Ouda Hasan Sultan.

III. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 61 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 4 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against

Individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

At approximately 14:40 on Monday, 07 December 2020, IOF closed Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem after they opened fire a Palestinian civilian at the checkpoint and later reopened it.

On the same day, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrances to ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, 08 December 2020 IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, and under al-Khader village’s bridge, south of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 04 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, and near al-Nashash intersection, south of the city.

On Saturday, 05 December 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, the western entrance to Husan village, near al-Nashash intersection, near Deir Salah village’s bridge, and at Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho. IOF continued establishing checkpoint until Sunday, 06 December 2020, as soldiers searched civilians’ vehicles and checked their ID cards.

On Sunday, 06 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrane to Beit Jala, Jannata, Jab’a villages, near Deir Salah village’s bridge, east of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 07 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, the entrance to Marah Rabah village, at Aqabat Hasna area, leading to villages, west of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, and the entrances to Nahalin and Wadi Rehal villages.

Nablus:

On Friday, 04 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, branching from Ramallah – Nablus Street, southeast of Nablus.

On Saturday, 05 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at entrance to Asira ash-Shamaliya village, north of Nablus.

On Monday, 07 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Beita village, al-Marba’a area near the entrance to Tal village, and at Nablus – Jenin main road, northwest of Nablus.

Jenin:

On Friday, 04 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Silat ad-Dhahr village, southwest of Jenin.

On Monday, 07 December 2020, IOF established2 checkpoints at the entrance to Jalamah village, and at the intersection of Arraba village.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to: Al Aroub refugee camp, Sa’ir village’s northern entrance, and Halhoul southern entrance.

On Friday, 04 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh village, and Beit Ummar village.

On Saturday, 05 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: Beit Awwa, Bani Na’im, and Surif villages.

On Sunday, 06 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Fawwar refugee camp, Ash-Shuyukh, Beit Ummar and Beit Awwa villages.

On Monday, 07 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at: Fawwar refugee camp, Ash-Shuyukh, Beit Ummar, and Beit Awwa villages.

On Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Hebron’s southern entrance, and Halhoul’s southern entrance.

On Wednesday, 09 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at Halhoul’s northern entrance, Hebron’s southern entrance, Al Aroub refugee camp, and Susya village.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints between Jayyous and Azzun villages, and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On 04 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at under the bridge of Azzun village, at the entrance to Jit village, and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Izbat at-Tabib village, east of Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 03 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection to Kifl Haris village, west of Salfit.

On Friday, 04 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at northern entrance to Salfit.

On Tuesday, 08 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

