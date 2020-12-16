Chicken run: Lebanese boy risks life and limb to rescue runaway fowl from Israel

Posted on by indigoblue76

Hussein Shartoony becomes an unexpected hero after Israeli soldiers fire bullets into the air as he attempts to rescue his friend

By Nur Ayoubi

Published date: 16 December 2020 14:35 UTC | Last update: 5 hours 2 mins ago

Hezbollah may be Israel’s most pressing threat on the Lebanese border, but a chicken-related incident has indicated that the Israeli army is frightened of a military coop, too.

Hussein Shartoony, a young Lebanese boy from the southern village of Meiss el-Jabal, has won plaudits for his bravery after risking life and limb to rescue a runaway chicken that had made a break for Lebanon’s enemy to the south.

The youth is reported to have completed the rescue operation despite Israeli troops firing into the air in an attempt to shoo Shartoony away.

‘I wasn’t scared because I wanted my chicken’ – Hussein Shartoony

In a video that has been viewed over 100,000 times on Twitter, Shartoony explains how the day before the incident, his father had purchased two chickens for Hussein and two for his brother.

As the two brothers opened the chicken hutch the next morning, one of Hussein’s chickens escaped towards a fence guarded by Israeli soldiers.

Shartoony explains: “I went to catch my chicken, but from their fear, the Israelis started to shoot at the sky and the wind.”

When asked if he was scared, he assuredly replies that he was not. “I wasn’t scared because I wanted my chicken.”

Shartoony’s resolute statement of “I want my chicken” has resonated with social media users and was made into an Arabic hashtag.

Online, people have used the phrase in a hashtag to commend Hussein’s courage.

الذي لا يتنازل عن دجاجه لا يمكن ان يفرط بوطن شكرا لهذا الشبل الجنوبي الذي لم يخف من الدبابات ومن يحتمون بها وقدم درسًا في الكرامة والوطنية من فضلكم استمعوا له https://t.co/ojiMPkMw5u — عبد الباري عطوان (@abdelbariatwan) December 15, 2020

Translation: Whoever does not give up on his chicken cannot give up a homeland. Thank you to this southern cub who isn’t afraid of tanks and those who shelter in them and provided a lesson in dignity and patriotism. Please listen to him.

#بدي_دجاجتي يا لبراءة هذا الطفل التي تحمل في مكنوناتها المطالبة بالحق وعدم التخلي عنه مهما كان ، اذ انه لم يلتفت لاكلاق ازيز الرصاص بقدر المطالبة بحقه. — Mohamad Abdallah (@Mohamad71610629) December 16, 2020

Translation: Oh the innocence of this child who carries within him the claim to his rights without abandoning them no matter what. He did not pay attention to the bullets as much as the demand for his right.

Others took the opportunity to ridicule the Israeli army for their reaction.

الدجاجة التي ارعبت الصهاينة اليوم على الحدود ، ما ادى الى اطلاق النار من قبل جيش الاحتلال #جنوب_لبنان

اذا دجاجة عملت فيكم هيك كيف ما نبعت شي ديك

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gBdJoAXulD — حسين مرتضى (@HoseinMortada) December 15, 2020

Translation: The chicken which terrorised the Zionists today at the border which led to bullets being fired by the occupation army. If a chicken did this to you what would happen if we sent a rooster?

Meanwhile, some regarded Hussein’s story as a metaphor for the Palestinian claim over their land.

نحن ما منتنازل عن دجاجة ، بدكن يانا نتنازل عن فلسطين.#بدي_دجاجتي pic.twitter.com/ulvFPvbl6S — زينب (@zeinab_shamass) December 15, 2020

Translation: We won’t even give up a chicken, you want us to give up Palestine?

Israel has invaded Lebanon several times, and occupied its south between 1982 and 2000.

Meiss el-Jabal is about 2km from the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. The Blue Line is a border demarcation that the UN created in 2000 to measure whether Israel had fully withdrawn from the south. Lebanon says Israel still occupies some parts of its territory, including the Shebaa Farms.

Since the Israeli pullout, the border has been witness to multiple clashes, and work is ongoing to rid the area of landmines.

In 2018, Israel seized a Lebanese shepherd tending to his flock. His sheep returned to his town of Shebaa without him.

Middle East Eye has asked the Israeli military if it thinks firing live ammunition in the air is an appropriate way to warn a young child, and whether it would commit to returning any wantaway livestock in the future.

The Israeli military had not responded by the time of publication.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Hussein Shartoony, IOF the "invincible army", Israel on one leg and a half, South Lebanon |