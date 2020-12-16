“I want my chickens” … the equation of sovereignty «بدّي دجاجتي»..معادلة السيادة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

في حوار مصوّر قدم لنا الزميل الصحافي الميداني المميّز علي شعيب الفتى الجنوبي حسين الشرتوني ابن بلدة ميس الجبل وهو يروي سرديّته لما حدث على السياج الحدودي وأدّى الى توتر وإطلاق نار من جانب قوات الاحتلال.

يقول حسين ابن التسع سنوات إن دجاجته هربت من القن باتجاه الشريط الشائك الحدودي فقابلها جنود الاحتلال بإطلاق النار في الهواء هلعاً وخوفاً، مجيباً بأنه لم يشعر بالخوف أبداً بل بقي ينادي دجاجته التي تجاوزت السياج مضيفاً أنه لن يتراجع عن المطالبة باستعادة دجاجته، مكتفياً بالقول بعنفوان «بدّي دجاجتي».

معادلة حسين الشرتوني هي معادلة السيادة اللبنانية التي يحتاج الكثير من مدّعي السيادة الى تلقي دروسها من حسين، سواء بما يتّصل بالغاز والنفط أو ما يتصل بوقف العربدة العسكريّة التي تشبه إطلاق النار بانتهاك الجوّ والبحر.

لبنان لا يخاف من التهديدات مثله مثل حسين، ولبنان لن يتراجع أمام هذه التهديدات ولن يرضى قبل استعادة دجاجته المخطوفة.. فهذه هي معادلة السيادة.

منذ احتلال أراضٍ لبنانية من قبل كيان الاحتلال وصولاً الى السطو على الثروات المائيّة اللبنانية عبر مجرى الحاصباني او محاولة تحويل مياه الوزاني وصولاً الى ثروات النفط والغاز ولبنان لا يحتاج الا الى دولة تتبنى معادلة حسين الشرتوني «لن أخاف وبدّي دجاجتي».

هل يقرأ أصحاب الشعارات السياديّة معادلة حسين الشرتوني ويفهمون أبعادها؟

“I want my chickens” … the equation of sovereignty

In a video interview, the distinguished field journalist Ali Shoaib presented to us the southern boy Hussein Al-Shartouni, son of the town of Mays al-Jabal, recounting his account of what happened on the border fence and led to tension and shooting by the occupying forces.

Hussein, the nine-year-old, says that his chicken escaped from the barbed wire fence, and the occupation soldiers met it by firing into the air in panic and fear. Hussein, never felt afraid but kept calling his chicken that exceeded the fence, adding that he would not back down from demanding the return of his chicken, only saying violently « I want my Chicken ».

Hussein al-Shartouni’s equation is the Lebanese sovereignty equation that many claimants of sovereignty need to learn from Hussein, whether in relation to gas and oil, or with regard to stopping the military orgy that resembles firing by violating the air and sea

Lebanon is not afraid of threats like Hussein, and Lebanon will not back down in the face of these threats and will not be satisfied until his kidnapped chicken is recovered. This is the equation of sovereignty.

From the occupation of Lebanese territory by the occupying entity to the robbery of The Lebanese water resources through the Hasbani stream or the attempt to divert the waters of Wazzani down to the riches of oil and gas, Lebanon needs only a state that adopts the equation of Hussein Al-Shartouni « I will not fear and want my chicken».

Do the holders of sovereign slogans read Hussein al-Shartouni’s equation and understand its dimensions?

