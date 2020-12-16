Lebanon is a country of missed opportunities لبنان بلد الفرص الضائعة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نقاط على الحروف ناصر قنديل

–

أضاع لبنان الكثير من الفرص بإدخالها في زواريب موحلة للسياسات الطائفية والحسابات الصغيرة ، حتى بات بلد الفرص الضائعة ، ومن يستعيد اللحظات التاريخية التي حملت في بداياتها وعودا وردية بفرض تاريخية لتغيير مسار الحياة اللبنانية سيجد الكثير منها ، فمنذ اتفاق الطائف تضيع الفرصة تلو الأخرى ، وربما تكون أهم الفرص الضائعة هي ما مثلته انتصارات المقاومة بتحرير الجنوب عام 2000 والمعادلات التي أنتجتها ، والتي منحت لبنان فرصة التحول الى رقم عربي ودولي صعب ، وفرصة التوحد حول مصادر قوة سيادية تتيح له حماية ثرواته وإستقلاله ، وإحاطة هذه القوة بعناصر اضافية للقوة الوطنية التي تتوحد حولها ، والانصراف من نقطة انطلاق لبنانية موحدة نحو بناء دولة قادرة على نيل ثقة الداخل والخارج بأهليتها ، لكن بدلا من ذلك انقسم اللبنانيون بين من وجد في انتصار المقاومة سببا للخوف الطائفي ، بعدما نظر للمقاومة بعيون طائفية ، فدخل مرحلة الإستنفار الطائفي بوجهها وأخذ لبنان بذلك نحو زواريب المخاطر والتشتت والضياع ، وهناك من وجد من موقع التزامه بتموضع اللبنانيين على ضفاف المعسكرات الخارجية الفرصة في تخديم حليفه الخارجي بالنظر الى انتصار المقاومة كفرصة لمطالبتها بتسليم سلاحها ، فاتحا معها ذات المعركة التي كان يخشى أعداؤها في الخارج فتح بابها مقدما الأرضية الداخلية للمعركة الخارجية التي تستهدف هذه المقاومة ، وهكذا ضاعت الفرصة .

–

مع وصول العماد ميشال عون الى رئاسة الجمهورية تولدت فرصة مهمة للنهوض بدولة ومؤسسات وخوض غمار اصلاح سياسي واقتصادي واطلاق مسار جدي لمكافحة الفساد ، في مناخ من الإستقرار السياسي الذي تولد مع إنضمام كتل سياسية متعددة الهوية والولاء داخليا وخارجيا الى موقع الشراكة في التسويات والتفاهمات التي واكبت هذه الفرصة ، بعدما التقى حول العهد الجديد تحالفه مع حزب الله من جهة والتسوية الرئاسية مع الرئيس سعد الحريري وتفاهمه مع القوات اللبنانية من جهة مقابلة ، لكن الفرصة تحولت في النصف الأول من العهد الى استنساخ لنمط الحكم التقليدي القائم على المحاصصة والبعيد عن الإصلاح ، وطغت الهوية الطائفية على مطالب التيار الوطني الحر وسلوك العهد ، سواء في مقاربة قانون الإنتخابات النيابية ، ووضع معيار لصحة وسلامة التمثيل ينطلق من درجة قيام المسيحيين بانتخاب نوابهم ، أو في مقاربة ملفات الوظائف العامة في الفئة الأولى وما دونها ، بإخضاعها للسعي لتقديم التيار والعهد كمدافع أول عن ما يسميه ب”حقوق المسيحيين” ، وما رافق ذلك في تعيينات الفئة الأولى من محاصصات وما عقد تعيينات الفائزين بمباريات مجلس الخدمة المدنية تحت شعار السعي للتوازن الطائفي ، وكان من الصعب حد الى الاستحالة الجمع بين التمسك بموقع مسيحي أول وموقع وطني أول في مقاربة قضايا الإصلاح في بلد محكوم بنظام طائفي يتكفل بتوليد الإنقسامات لا التفاهمات ، وجاء النصف الثاني مليئا بالأزمات من الإنهيار المالي الى كورونا وصولا الى انفجار مرفأ بيروت ، وما بينها من تفجير للتفاهمات التي ولدت مع بداية العهد ، وطغى التناحر والتنابذ وانضمت قوى جديدة الى التشتت السياسي ، وبدا بوضوح ان الفرصة تتلاشى تدريجيا وان سقف الطموح صار وضع حد للخسائر ومنع وقوع الأسوأ ، وليس تحقيق المزيد من الطموحات .

–

جاءت انتفاضة 17 تشرين الول 2019 فرصة جديدة لإنعاش الأمل بنهوض مسار تغييري في لبنان مع مشهد عشرات الآلاف يهتفون بلبنان جديد في شوارع العاصمة ، حيث تلاقى اللبنانيون من كل الطوائف والمناطق احتجاجا على نظام المحاصصة و الفساد ، وطلبا لتغيير جذري يضمن للبنانيين فرص عيش أفضل في دولة تقوم على الحقوق والتساوي امام القانون ، لكن سرعان ما بدأ الحراك الشعبي يتآكل لصالح شعارات سياسية ينقسم اللبنانيون حولها كمصير سلاح المقاومة الذي نجح الخارج بجعله عنوان مقايضة تمويله للكثير من الجماعات الفاعلة في الحراك بجعله شعارا لها كسقف لهذا الحراك ، وبالمثل توزع المشاركون مجددا على مرجعيات الطوائف وتوزعت ريحهم ، وصارت دعوات الإصلاح ومكافحة الفساد مشروطة ، ويوما بعد يوم تلاشى الأمل وتراجعت الفرصة وتحولت الإنتفاضة الى واحدة من عناوين الضياع اللبناني ، ومصادر الإستغلال السياسي والتوظيف الخارجي ، وصار الأمل الذي بدا قريبا في الأيام الأولى للإنتفاضة يبدو أبعد فأبعد .

–

مع تسمية الدكتور حسان دياب كرئيس للحكومة التي ولدت في مناخ الإنتفاضة ، ولدت فرصة جديدة ، فللمرة الأولى هناك رئيس حكومة من خارج النادي التقليدي ، ومن خارج الولاءات الطائفية والإقليمية ، ومن حظ لبنان أن يكون هذا الرئيس مؤمنا بلبنان مدني وبنظام للمساءلة والمحاسبة وبإصلاح جذري للنظامين السياسي والإقتصادي ، معتبرا انه جاء لتنفيذ وصايا الإنتفاضة ، لكن الرئيس الذي جاء بتسمية وثقة الأغلبية النيابية ، كجزء مما سمي بالطبقة السياسية ، لم يحصل على دعم الإنتفاضة وقواها ولا حصل على دعم شركائه في الحكومة ، ومرت الأيام الحكومية على إيقاع هذا التناوب بين مساع إصلاحية منقوصة ، ومشاريع حكم مبتورة ، فترهلت صورة الحكومة ، وذبلت الآمال بتغيير منشود ، وضاعات الفرصة .

–

بالرغم من الطابع المأسوي لجريمة تفجير مرفأ بيروت شكل التحقيق القضائي فرصة لإنتزاع القضاء المبادرة لقيادة المسعى الإصلاحي ، وبنى اللبنانيون الآمال على أن يدق التحقيق أبواب المحرمات السياسية ويقدم نموذجا عن الشجاعة والإقدام والحسم والوضوح والترفع ، فيحرج الجميع ويلزمهم بالخضوع ، وينجح بجمع الشجاعة والحكمة بخلق واقع جديد ، وبدلا من أن يحدث ذلك حث العكس ، فطريقة التصرف القضائي بنتائجها بغض النظر عن النوايا ، حولت حسان دياب من الدخيل غير المرغوب به في نادي رؤساء الحكومات السابقين ، الى عضو أصيل يحظى بالتكريم من مؤسسي النادي ، وبدلا من ان يكون مغردا خارج سرب الطائفة هجمت الطائفة عليه تحميه بعدما كانت قد نبذته وهجمت عليه كدخيل على نادي الأصلاء ، وبغض النظر عن النقاش القضائي والدستوري والسياسي دخل التحقيق قي مسار انحداري يصعب انقاذه منه ، فاقدا امكانية تمثيل عنوان نهوض لمشروع الدولة ، وبدلا من ان يكون التحقيق مدخلا انقاذيا للدولة صار المطلوب انقاذ التحقيق .

–

مرة جديدة لبنان بلد الفرص الضائعة .

Lebanon is a country of missed opportunities

Points on the letters Nasser Kandil

-Lebanon has lost many opportunities due to muddy paths of sectarian policies; despite historical moments that carried in their beginnings rosy promises of a historic chances to change the course of the Lebanese Life. Since the Taif Agreement, Lebanon has lost one opportunity after another until it became a country of missed opportunities. Perhaps the most important missed opportunity is what was represented by the victories of the resistance in liberating the south in 2000 and the equations it produced, which gave Lebanon the opportunity to unite its factions towards building a sovereign state that is capable of, and able to, protect its wealth and independence, and to become an important player regionally and internationally gaining the confidence home and abroad. Instead, Lebanese entered a stage of sectarian alienation and remained divided between those who found in the victory of resistance a cause of sectarian fear, looking at the resistance with sectarian eyes, and those who found the victory of the resistance an opportunity to serve their external allies, and demand RESISTANCE to give up its weapons, and thus the opportunity was lost.

– With the arrival of President Michel Aoun to presidency of the Republic, an important opportunity was born to promote a state and institutions, engage in political and economic reform, and to launch a serious path to fight corruption, in a climate of political stability that was born with the joining of different political blocs with different political identities and loyalties internally and externally on the basis of partnership in the settlements and understandings that accompanied this opportunity. With the arrival of President Michel Aoun to presidency, A new map of alliances took shape, with Hezbollah on one hand and the presidential settlement with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his understanding with the Lebanese forces on the other hand. However, in the first half of President Michel Aoun’s presidency, the opportunity turned into a reproduction of the traditional pattern of past Lebanese governments based on sectarian quotas. As the sectarian quota mentality dominated the demands of the Free Patriotic Movement in the Parliamentary Elections Law. Also, their approach to choosing personnel to public jobs was marred by the slogan of seeking sectarian balance, and what so-called “the rights of Christians”, ignoring the winners of the matches of the Civil Service Council. It was difficult to an extent to the impossibility of combining adherence to a Christian first position and a first national position in approaching reform issues in a country governed by a sectarian system that is responsible for generating divisions rather than understandings. The second half of President Michel Aoun’s presidency was full of crises, from the financial collapse and Covid-19 to the explosion of Beirut Port, as well as the shifts in the alliances that were born with the beginning of President Michel Aoun’s presidency. As a result, rivalry and discord prevailed, and new forces joined the political dispersion, and it was clear that the opportunity was gradually fading. So, the ambition instead became to put an end to losses and prevent the occurrence of the worst, rather than promoting political and economic reforms.

– The October 17, 2019 uprising came as a new opportunity to revive hope for the advancement of a change course in Lebanon, with tens of thousands chanting for a new Lebanon in the streets of the capital, as Lebanese from all sects and regions met in protested against the quota system and corruption, requesting a radical change that would guarantee the Lebanese a better life in a country that is based on rights and equality before the law. However, soon the popular movement began to erode because of political slogans about which the Lebanese are divided, such as the fate of the weapons of Resistance, which the foreign powers succeeded in making it the uprising title, and likewise the participants were distributed again among the sects’ references and became ineffective. The calls for reform and fighting Corruption became conditional, and day after day the hope faded and the intifada became one of the titles of Lebanese losses, and became a source for political exploitation and external employment. And the goal that seemed in reach in the early days of the uprising began to seem farther and farther.

– With the naming of Dr Hassan Diab as head of the government which was born in the climate of uprising, a new opportunity was born, for the first time there was a head of government from outside the traditional club of politicians, and devoid of sectarian and regional loyalties, and Lebanon was fortunate to have a Prime Minister who believes in a civil Lebanon, a system of accountability, and a radical reform of the political and economic systems, and he considered his mandate to implement the demands of the intifada. However, this Prime Minister, who gained the parliamentary majority trust also, did not obtain the support and forces of the uprising, nor did he obtain the support of his partners in the government. And government days passed between incomplete reform efforts and incomplete governmental projects. The image of the government withered, the hopes of a change vanished, and the opportunity was again lost.

– Despite the tragic nature of the crime of bombing the Port of Beirut, the judicial investigation constituted an opportunity to extract the initiative to lead the reform effort, and the Lebanese built hopes that the investigation would knock on the doors of political taboos and provide a model of courage, boldness, clarity and elevation, embarrass everyone and obliged them to submit, and succeeds in gathering courage and wisdom by creating a new reality. Instead, the contrary happened. The way the judicial system’s behaviour with its findings, regardless of its intentions, has transformed Hassan Diab from being an outsider in the “previous prime ministers club” to an accepted member. And his sect that rejected him previously as a member of the originals’ club, turned to protect him and accepted him in the club. Regardless of the judicial, constitutional, and political debate, the investigation entered a downward trajectory, and lost the possibility of being a vehicle for state advancement, and instead of being a rescue entrance for the state, the investigation became the case to be saved.

– Once again Lebanon is a country of missed opportunities.

