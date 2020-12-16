Some Quick Observations on the Normalization of Relations Between Morocco and The Zionist Entity ملاحظات متفرقة على تطبيع المغرب

Posted on by Amro Allan عمرو علان

ملاحظات متفرقة على تطبيع المغرب:

أولا: حصل تطبيع المغرب في ظل حكومة العدالة والتنمية الإسلامية، وجاء تصريح رئيس الوزراء من حزب العدالة والتنمية مخزيا، حيث أيد خطوة الملك في التطبيع لكن مع إضافة عبارات فضفاضة لا تقدم ولا تؤخر عن استمرار الدعم للقضية الفلسطينية، وهذا نفس الكلام التبريري الذي صدر عن الديوان الملكي في المغرب، صحيح أنه صدر عن العديد من أعضاء حزب العدالة والتنمية استنكار لخطوة التطبيع تلك، لكن المهم في السياسة هو تصرفات القوى التنفيذية، وما دون ذلك هي أمور لا يعتد بها كثيرا سيما عندما تكون قيادة حزبك هي التي تترأس الائتلاف الحكومي.

ثانيا: هناك عدة تقارير عن اتصالات مؤخرا بين تركية التي يحكمها حزب العدالة والتنمية الإسلامي أيضا وبين كيان الاحتلال بهدف إعادة السفراء وتحسين العلاقات التي لم تنقطع كليا أصلا، والتبرير القائل بأن العلاقات بين تركيا وبين الكيان الصهيوني سابقة على حكم حزب العدالة والتنمية لم تعد مقنعة، لا سيما بعد أن تم تعديل الدستور التركي ليصير الحكم رئاسيا، وبات اليوم لدى رئيس الجمهورية كامل الصلاحيات التنفيذية التي يستطيع بموجبها قطع العلاقات بل حتى سحب الاعتراف من كيان الاحتلال بجرة قلم إن شاء، ولا يمكن الحديث اليوم عن معوقات تركية داخلية من قِبَل أحزاب معارضة أو غيرها بعدما بات معروفا أن أغلب الصلاحيات التنفيذية قد سحبت من البرلمان والحكومة لتتركز في يد رئاسة الجمهورية، حيث يترأس الحكومة رئيس الجمهورية بحسب الدستور المعدل، ناهيك عن مرور المعارضة التركية في أضعف مراحلها في الداخل التركي.

ثالثا: تبنى البعض ممن يعارضون التطبيع لكنهم ممن يناصبون العداء لمحور المقاومة في نفس الوقت، تبنوا بعد تطبيع بعض دول الخليج نظرية مفادها أن تلك الدول ارتمت في حضن كيان الاحتلال خوفا من تصرفات إيران، وهم بهذا تبنوا السردية المشوهة التي قدمتها دول الخليج تلك، وبشكل غير مباشر برروا خطوة التطبيع، والسؤال لهؤلاء اليوم هو كيف يستطيعون التوفيق بين نظريتهم تلك وبين تطبيع السودان والمغرب اللتين تبعدان آلاف الأميال عن إيران، وليس بينهما وبين إيران أي احتكاك مباشر؟ وهل سيبررون التقارب التركي الصهيوني المتوقع بالخوف من إيران أيضا؟

رابعا: كان لافتا خلو معظم تعليقات المحسوبين على التيارات الإسلامية في الإعلام وعلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من أي انتقاد مباشر لحكومة العدالة والتنمية المغربية، وجاءت أغلب التعليقات في إطار القول بأن خطوة التطبيع هذه لا تمثل الشعب المغربي الذي مازال يعدّ الكيان الصهيوني عدوا، ومع إيماننا بصحة هذه المقولات، لكن أين يتم صرف هكذا مقولات في السياسة؟ وهل بات الميول الحزبي أهم من مقتضيات الموقف المبدئي في معادات الكيان الصهيوني؟ أم أن موضة البراغماتية والغاية تبرر الوسيلة واستسهال الاستعانة بالقوى الأجنبية صارت منهجا مستساغا؟

خامسا: كان لافتا التعليق الجزائري الرسمي على تطبيع المغرب بالقول إن الصهاينة باتوا على حدود الجزائر. ولم يعد خافيا أن الإمارات والسعودية وأمريكا مارسوا ضغوط على الجزائر كي تقوم بالتطبيع أولا، عبر التهديد تارة وعبْر الترغيب تارة أخرى، حيث قدمت أمريكا وعود للجزائر باتخاذ موقف من قضية الصحراء أكثر انسجاما مع الموقف الجزائري من هذه القضية، لكن هذه الإغراءات والتهديدات لم تلقَ استجابة جزائرية انسجاما مع مواقف الجزائر القومية والوطنية الملتزمة بالقضايا العربية وعلى رأسها القضية الفلسطينية، وليس مستبعدا في المرحلة القادمة أن يبدأ المحور الصهيوعربي بمحاولات تنفيذ تهديداته للجزائر مستغلين الأراضي المغربية، وربما نشهد محاولات لإشعال تحركات شعبية جزائرية ملونة في المرحلة القادمة بتحريض ودعم خارجيين، وهنا سيكون إعلام البترودولار بشقيه قناة العربية وقناة الجزيرة جاهزا للتحريض وتغذية الفتنة، وكلٌ سيقدم لجمهوره ما يطنب سمعه، فالعربية يمكنها العزف على الوتر الاقتصادي وأما الجزيرة فيمكنها نبش أحداث التسعينيات، وكلاهما سيحاضران في الحريات والديموقراطية متناسيتان أنهما إعلام مشيخات لا تمت للنظم الديموقراطية بصلة.

سادسا وأخيرا: توضح التحركات السياسية في عموم الإقليم يوما بعد يوم مدى سخف النظريات القائلة بأن العداء بين أركان محور المقاومة وبين الكيان الصهيوني ما هو إلا عداء شكلي، ورغم هزالة هكذا طروحات مازال البعض يرددها بكل ثقة، وهنا يمكن القول إن لم ترغب في مساندة محور المقاومة في معركته التي يخوضها ضد الصهيونية والاستكبار العالمي، فأضعف الإيمان أن لا تناصبه العداء، لا سيما بعد ظهور مواقف لأحزاب وتيارات تتعارض والشعارات التي ترفعها تلك الأحزاب تقليديا.

عمرو علان

**Machine Translation**

Some Quick Observations on the Normalization of Relations Between Morocco and The Zionist Entity:

• It has to be noted that the normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist Entity took place under a government coalition led by the Justice and Development party; a party that is associated with the Muslims Brotherhood at the least. The Prime Minister’s statement who is from the JUSTICE and Development Party was shameful, as it supported the Moroccan Monarchy’s move in normalization and only added general expressions of continued support for the Palestinian cause which is in reality no more than lip-service. This is the same unacceptable justification issued by the Royal Court in Morocco.

• There are several reports of recent contacts between Turkey, which is also governed by another Justice and Development Party, and the Zionist Entity with the aim of exchanging ambassadors and improving relations that have not been totally severed in the first place. The justification put forward by some commentators for this that relations between Turkey and the Zionist Entity predates President Erdogan ascending to power and the rule of the Justice and Development Party is no longer convincing, especially after the Turkish constitution was amended and Turkey adopted the presidential system in its governance. In the amended constitution, the President of the Republic has control of Turkey’s foreign policies and full executive powers.

• Some of those who oppose normalizing the relations with the Zionist Entity, but are hostile to the axis of resistance at the same time, adopted a theory which says that the Gulf countries that normalized relations with the Zionist Entity were forced to do so in fear of Iran’s actions in the region. In doing so, they have adopted the distorted narrative provided by those Gulf countries. Thus, they have inadvertently justified the step of normalization and the actions of those Gulf countries. The question posed for those people today is how can they reconcile their flawed theory with the normalization of Sudan and Morocco which are located thousands of miles away from Iran? Will they justify the expected Turkish-Zionist rapprochement with fear of Iran as well?

• It was striking that most of the criticisms of the normalization of relations between Morocco with the Zionist Entity which came from people who are affiliated with the Muslims Brotherhood parties were devoid of any direct criticism of the Government of Justice and Development of Morocco. Most of the comments came in the context of saying that this step of normalization does not represent the Moroccan people, who still consider the Zionist Entity an enemy. Notwithstanding our firm belief in the validity of these sayings, but how can these statements be applied in politics? Has the party affiliation become more important for those than what the principled position from the Zionist entity requires from them? Or have pragmatism and “the means justifies the end” become a palatable approach for those parties?

• Worth paying attention to the official Algerian statement on the normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist Entity, which says that the Zionists have gained a footstep on the borders of Algeria. It has become known that lately the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the US put pressure on Algeria to recognize the Zionist Entity through threats and through temptations at other times. For instance, the US has made promises to Algeria to take a more consistent position with the Algerian position on the Sahara issue. These temptations and threats were rejected by Algeria in lines with Algeria’s national stance of Arab solidarity and commitments to Arab causes. And it is quite likely that in the near future, the newly formed Zionist-Arab axis along with the US would attempt to carry out their regime change threats by pushing for another color-revolution using Morocco as a logistic base. And here the petrodollar media, such as Al-Jazeera and Al-Arabiya, will be ready to incite and feed sedition. Both of which will use their modus-operandi by lecturing Algerians in freedoms and democracy, while incongruously ignoring the fact that they are themselves funded and governed by totalitarian regimes.

Amro Allan

