Will the accelerated “normalisation” actually liquidate the Palestine issue? «التطبيع» المتسارع هل يُصفّي قضيّة فلسطين فعليّاً؟

Posted on by Amro Allan عمرو علان

العميد د. أمين محمد حطيط*

يبدي البعض استغراباً لشدة الوقاحة التي يتصرف بها كثير من الأنظمة العربية الرسمية في مسار الذلة والإذعان والاستسلام للمشروع الصهيوني الاستعماري، وتزاحمهم على ركوب قطار الاستسلام المسمّى تطبيعاً مع العدو «الإسرائيلي».

بيد أنّ عودة الى التاريخ العربي اللصيق أو القريب يجد انّ الاستغراب في غير محله، فتلك الأنظمة لم تكن يوماً عدواً لـ «إسرائيل»، ولم تعمل يوماً من أجل فلسطين لإعادة أهلها إليها بل بالعكس تماماً عملت في الشأن الفلسطيني من أجل تخدير الفلسطينيين وتمكين «إسرائيل» من كسب الوقت لتتمّ عمليات الاحتلال والقضم والهضم وصولاً للإجهاز على كامل فلسطين التاريخيّة التي لم يكن فيها من وظيفة فعليّة لصفقة ترامب الإجرامية إلا كشف المستور والإعلان العملي عن انتهاء وتصفية القضية الفلسطينية بمباركة عربية، وفتح الطريق أمام معظم الأنظمة العربية للسير زحفاً والجثو أمام المغتصب «الإسرائيلي». وانّ وزير خارجية المغرب عبّر بدقة عن حال العرب هؤلاء في سياق ما كان يصف أو ما فاخر به من علاقات تاريخية مميّزة بين المغرب و«إسرائيل» كانت قائمة قبل الإعلان عن التطبيع.

ومع هذا ورغم الألم الذي تنتجه مواقف وكلمات أو صور تظهر موقع «إسرائيل» المميّز عند هذه الدولة العربية أو تلك من قبيل ان ترى العلم «الإسرائيلي» على برج خليفة في الخليج في دبي في الإمارات العربية، أو قول وزير خارجية المغرب بأنّ أحداً من البلدان العربية لا يملك علاقات مع «إسرائيل» بمثل الفرادة التي تنفرد بها المغرب تاريخياً في صياغة تلك العلاقات المميّزة، أو إقدام هذه الدولة العربية أو تلك من دول التطبيع المستجدّ على إعطاء «إسرائيل» موقعاً تفضيلياً في التجارة الخارجية حتى ولو كانت السلع المستوردة من نتاج المستعمرات «الإسرائيلية» في الضفة الغربية، رغم كلّ هذا الألم فإننا نرى في التطبيع وآثاره ومفاعيله صوراً هامة من طبيعة أخرى نذكر أهمّها كالتالي:

1

ـ أسقط التطبيع الأقنعة وأزال أوراق التين عن عورات الدول العربية تلك، وأظهرها على حقيقتها الخيانيّة لقضية فلسطين ومَن يريد أن يعرف أسفار الخيانات المرتكبة من حكام عرب بحق فلسطين ما عليه إلا أن يُعمِل الذاكرة ويعود الى حرب الإنقاذ وكيف كانت تسلّم الأرض الى الصهاينة بعد تحريرها من تشكيلات جيش الإنقاذ، ومسيرة الخيانة مستمرة لحكام عرب كانت قائمة ولم تتوقف يوماً.

2

ـ كشف التطبيع بكلّ صراحة ووضوح الدور الوظيفي السلبي للجامعة العربية التي عملت في الآونة الأخيرة بشكل أكثر وقاحة ضدّ مصلحة العرب وضدّ فلسطين وهي الجامعة التي باتت كما يبدو تستعدّ للفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة لتفسح في المجال أمام قيام «جامعة الشرق الأوسط الإقليميّة» التي يتحوّل فيها العرب المطبّعون الى أيتام وخدام لدى «إسرائيل» التي ستمسك بعصا القيادة فيها تديرها بشكل منسّق مع تركيا وبإشراف أميركيّ مباشر، وعلينا أن لا ننسى كيف أنّ جامعة السقوط العربي تلك أخرجت سورية العربيّة من صفوفها وطلبت من الناتو تدمير ليبيا وتفتيتها الى الحدّ الذي تعذّر عليها بناء دولتها مجدّداً رغم مضيّ 10 سنوات على التدمير.

3

ـ يرسم التطبيع الخريطة الاستراتيجيّة في المنطقة، ويقيم المحاور والتحالفات الخالية من أحصنة طروادة، والخالية من المثبطين عملاء العدو، وبهذا يمكن لمحور المقاومة وحلفائه من عرب ودول إسلامية أن يضعوا استراتيجية المواجهة بوجهيها الدفاعي والهجوميّ من دون أن يقعوا فريسة التضليل والخداع. وهنا لا بدّ من الإشارة الى انّ المقاومة في جبهتها ومكوّنات محورها لم تخسر شيئاً ميدانياً بإعلان تطبيع من طبّع إذ لم يكن هؤلاء يوماً جنوداً لفلسطين وانقلبوا عليها الآن، بل كانوا خونة لفلسطين متستّرين وخرجوا من الصفوف الآن وتراجع خطرهم بعد أن فُضح أمرهم وباتت عمالتهم وخيانتهم علانية.

4

ـ يضع التطبيع بوصفه عملاً خيانياً الشعوب العربية أمام مسؤولياتها، التي يجب أن تضطلع بها تلك الشعوب تحت عنوانين، عنوان الرفض السلبي بالامتناع الكلي عن التعامل مع كلّ مَن ينتمي او يتصل بالعدو «الإسرائيلي» وشنّ أوسع الحملات للمقاطعة والتصرّف كما وكأنّ التطبيع لم يحصل، وعنوان الضغط الفاعل والنشط على الحكام في تلك البلدان من أجل إفهام الحاكم أنه أخطأ وأنّ الشعوب غير موافقة على خيانته ولن تسير بمقتضاها.

5

ـ أما العدو الذي يتباهى اليوم بهذا الانتصار الاستراتيجي الهائل، فهو يعلم وفي العمق أنّ اجتياحه للعالم العربي بالتطبيع وفرضه على أنظمة فيه للتركيع، فإنه يعلم انّ التطبيع بهذا الشكل والحجم هو عمل ليس من شأنه أن يوفر له إجابات موثوقة على أسئلة وجودية خطيرة تقضّ مضجعه خاصة أنه يرى في المواجهة جبهة إقليميّة قائمة ومستمرّة ترفض وجوده وترفض التنازل عن فلسطين رفضاً يعلم العدو أهميته خاصة عندما ينظر الى القوة التي يمتلكها الرافضون والتي فرضت على العدو تصرفاً يضع وجوده تحت علامة استفهام كبيرة. في الوقت الذي يعرف أنّ المطبّعين لم يخرجوا من الميدان العسكري في مواجهة «إسرائيل» لأنهم لم يكونوا يوماً فيه ولن يكونوا في الخندق مع «إسرائيل» في مواجهة المقاومة. نقول هذا رغم علمنا بالمزايا العسكرية والاستراتيجية التي تمنحها مسارات التطبيع لـ «إسرائيل» في مواجهة إيران بشكل خاص.

وفي الخلاصة نقول إنّ ما يسمّى التطبيع بصفته الخيانية التي لا شكّ فيها هو انقياد واستسلام للعدو لم ولن يحقق على الصعيد العام سلاماً ولن يوفر لمن طبّع من العرب مصلحة أو يكرّس لهم مكسباً، ورغم أنه سيحقق لـ «إسرائيل» بعض المكاسب والمصالح المتنوعة الاستراتيجية والسياسية والاقتصادية وقد يكون فيها بعض العسكرية، لكنه لن يحلّ لها مأزقها الوجودي في ظلّ قوة محور المقاومة الرافض لهذا الوجود وقوته المتصاعدة رغم كلّ الضغوط الأميركية كما، قوة تعطف على فعالية وجود كتلة ديمغرافية فلسطينية كبيرة حرمتها الخيانة من حقها بالأرض والدولة المستقلة، ولذا ستبقى شاهداً على استحالة تصفية القضية الفلسطينية من غير استعادة الحق لصاحبه.

ويبقى أن نؤكد انّ التطبيع المزعوم سيلقي بثقل المسؤولية على الشعوب في الدول المطبّعة، لتقول كلمتها وتعلن مواقفها بشكل يجهض أهداف التطبيع ويظهرها بأنها أعمال ذات طبيعة كرتونية غير مجدية، ولهذه الشعوب في الشعب المصري خير اسوة ومثال حيث أنه برفضه لـ «إسرائيل» حرمها من الحركة أو التغلغل أو الوجود المجدي في الشارع المصري بكلّ عناوينه.

* أستاذ جامعي – باحث استراتيجي.

Will the accelerated “normalisation” actually liquidate the Palestine issue?

Brigadier General Dr. Amin Mohammed Hatit*

Some are surprised by the severity of the insolence with which many official Arab regimes are acting in the path of humiliation, acquiescence and surrender to the Zionist colonial project, and their rivalry to board the train of surrender called normalization with the «Israeli» enemy.

However, a return to recent Arab history finds that astonishment is misplaced as these regimes have never been an enemy of “Israel”, nor ever worked in the interest of Palestine to return its people to it. On the contrary, they worked in the Palestinian affairs in order to numb the Palestinians and enable Israel to gain time to expand its occupation, and annexing the whole of historical Palestine. And one finds that there was no actual function of trump’s criminal deal, so-called the deal of the century, other than announcing the end of the Palestinian issue with Arab blessing, and open the way for most Arab regimes to march and kneel in front of the “Israeli” enemy. The Foreign Minister of Morocco expressed accurately the situation of those Arabs in what he described as historical relations between Morocco and Israel, that relations had existed before the announcement of normalization.

However, despite the pain caused by some behaviours, words, or images that show the privileged position which “Israel“ occupies in this or that Arab country; such as seeing the “Israeli” flag on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, or the foreign minister of Morocco saying that none of the Arab countries have relations with Israel as unique as Morocco’s historical relations with “Israel”, or the preferential position in foreign trade was given to “Israel” by some of the newly normalizing Arab states. Even if the goods imported are the product of the “Israeli” settlements in the West Bank. despite all this pain, we see in the normalization and its effects important images of another nature. The most important of which are:

1. The normalization dropped the masks and removed the fig leaves from those Arab countries, and showed them for their betrayal of the question of Palestine, and who wants to know the journeys of betrayals committed by Arab rulers against Palestine, has to study the war of salvation, when those Arab rulers were handing over the land to the Zionists after the formations of the Salvation Army liberates it. The march of some Arab rulers’ betrayal continues and never stopped.

2. The normalization revealed openly and clearly the negative functional role of the Arab League, which has recently worked more brazenly against the interest of the Arabs and against Palestine, which seems to be preparing to take its last breath to give way to the establishment of the “Regional Middle East League “, in which the normalizing Arabs become orphans and servants of “Israel”, which will hold its stick of leadership, and for this League to be managed in a coordinated manner with Turkey and under direct American supervision. And we must not forget how the Arab League expelled Syria from it. And how it asked NATO to destroy Libya, and break it up to the extent that it was unable to build its state again despite 10 years of destruction.

3 Normalization charts the strategic map in the region, establishes the axes and alliances free of Trojan-horses, and free of disincentives from enemy agents, so that the axis of resistance and its allies from Arab and Islamic countries can put the strategy of confrontation in both its defensive and offensive plans without falling prey to misinformation and deception. Here it must be noted that the axis of resistance did not lose any of its factions on the ground because of those normalization steps, as those who normalized were not soldiers of Palestine and turned on it now, but they were traitors to Palestine in hiding and they came out of the ranks. On the contrary, their danger has decreased after they were exposed and their betrayal became public.

4 Normalization as an act of treason, demands from the Arab people to face their responsibilities, which must be carried out under two headings. First, passive resistance by totally refraining from dealing with anyone who belongs or communicates with the “Israeli” enemy and launching the broadest boycott campaigns for this purpose. Second, mount pressure on the rulers of the normalizing countries in order to make the ruler understand that he made a mistake and that the public do not agree to his betrayal and will not be part of it.

5 The enemy, which today boasts of this enormous strategic victory, knows in depth that its invasion of the Arab world by normalization does not provide him with reliable answers to serious existential questions that haunt him. Especially since he sees an existing and persistent regional front that rejects its existence and refuses to cede Palestine. The enemy knows the importance of this front, especially when the enemy knows what capabilities’ the rejectionists have, which has imposed on the enemy its conduct and places its existence under great question. While he knows that the normalizing countries did not leave the military field against “Israel” because they were never there in the first place, and will not be in the trenches with “Israel” against the axis of resistance.

In conclusion, we say that the so-called normalization as a betrayal, which is undoubtedly a surrender to the enemy, has not and will not achieve peace at the public level and will not provide those normalizing Arabs with any benefits or devote a gain to them. And although it will bring to “Israel” some gains and various strategic, political and economic benefits, and may also have some military benefits too, But it will not solve “Israel’s” existential dilemma under the strength of the axis of resistance, and its rising power despite all the American pressure. Not to mention the existence of a large Palestinian demographic bloc deprived of its right to land and an independent state. Therefore, the Palestinian issue is impossible to be settled without restoring the Palestinian right to its owner.

It remains to emphasize that the so-called normalization will place the weight of responsibility on the people in the normalizing countries, to say their word and declare their position in a way that thwarts the objectives of normalization, and shows them as acts of a cartoonish nature useless. Those people can take a leaf out of the Egyptians’ book . As they rejected “Israel”, they deprived it of movement or penetration or meaningful presence in the Egyptian’s streets.

* University professor – strategic researcher.

