Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (10 – 16 December 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

· Palestinian with disability succumbs to wounds sustained in IOF shooting at Qalandia Checkpoint

· 16 Palestinian civilians wounded, including 1 woman, in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem

· Uninhabited house shelled, and 5 shootings reported at agricultural lands, and once at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

· In 107 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 94 civilians arrested, including 13 children and a woman

· Limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis and pamphlets were left demanding farmers harvest their lands

· 2 houses and a shop self-demolished in Jerusalem, and 30 cease-construction and demolition notices served in the West Bank

· Settler-attacks: settlers assault a child in Jerusalem, others built a hut and assaulted Palestinian civilians and a journalist in Hebron

· IOF established 46 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 6 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. This week, IOF demolitions of Palestinian homes and properties continued as part of Israel’s de facto annexation and under various pretexts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, IOF also served wide-scale demolition and cease-construction notices and confiscated several vehicles. Also, Israeli settlers continued their assaults on Palestinian civilians and their attempts to seize Palestinian lands located near settlements.

This week, PCHR documented 187 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

On 11 December 2020, Abdul-Naser Waleed Halaweh (56), a Palestinian man with disability, succumbed to wounds he sustained on 17 August 2020 after Israeli soldiers shot him as he was travelling via Kalandia checkpoint, northeastern occupied East Jerusalem. Also, 16 civilians, including a woman, were wounded during IOF incursion into Nablus; 10 civilians wounded in two separate incidents in Ramallah, a woman was wounded while inside her home in Tulkarm, which is located near the annexation wall; a Palestinian man was wounded in IOF suppression of Kafr Qaddum weekly protest; 3 sustained wounds in an IOF incursion into Tulkarm, and another was wounded in a similar incursion into Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF shelled (arterially) an uninhabited house in southeastern Gaza, causing damage. Additionally, 5 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands, and once at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 107 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them.7During this week’s incursions, 94 Palestinians were arrested, including 13 children and a woman.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted an incursion into eastern Khan Younis, and put signs demanding farmers harvest their crops within 200 meters from the border fence

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 12 incidents, including:

Ramallah: garbage truck confiscated in Al-Mazra’a Algharbeyeh.

Occupied East Jerusalem: shop and two houses self-demolished; 2 residential barracks removed and confiscated; demolition and raising at Yusufia cemetery near Bab al-Asbat Minaret.

Nablus: coffee streetcar confiscated, and a caravan used as a car wash in Huwara; 5 cease-construction notices served to 4 houses and 1 barracks in Qaryut village.

Jericho: 2 tractors confiscated, and work stopped at an agricultural land.

Tubas: an SUV and a tractor confiscated in the northern Jordan valleys.

Jenin: 11 demolition notices served against street food carts

Hebron: 14 cease-construction notices served to houses and barracks; 500 meters of stone walls demolished; and 19 dunums razed.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 4 settler-violence incidents: assault on a child in occupied East Jerusalem; a hut built on Palestinian land near “Kiryat Arba” settlement and Palestinian civilians were assaulted in the area; a journalist assaulted in Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

· At approximately 07:30 on Thursday, 10 December 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

· On Friday, 01 December 2020, ‘Abed al-Naser Waleed Halawa (56) succumbed to wounds he sustained on Monday, 17 August 2020, after Israeli soldier opened fire at him while passing through Qalandia military checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. Halawa, a person with a disability (deaf and mute) living in Nablus, was shot and killed by IOF when he passed Kalandia military through vehicles lane. IOF claimed that he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier and did not obey their orders. Halawa was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in West Jerusalem for treatment. Faten Halawa, Abed al-Naser’s sister, said that her brother, a deaf-mute man who has 3 sons, got out of his house on Monday heading to his sister’s house in occupied East Jerusalem. Abed al-Naser told his family that he wants to visit his sister and perform prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque. Faten pointed out that IOF conducted some changes at Kalandia checkpoint, so her brother accidentally crossed from the area designated for the soldiers crossing. She clarified that Israeli soldiers shouted at her brother, but he did not hear them. Meanwhile, IOF opened fire at him, wounding him with several live bullets in his feet. He was then taken to an Israeli hospital, where he stayed for 3 months. During which, he underwent 4 surgeries, and was waiting other surgeries before returning him to Nablus 2 weeks ago. Halawa added that her brother was in a serious health condition when he arrived at Nablus, as he lost his memory and did not know any of his family members. Halawa said that: “It seems that the drugs had a great effect on him, as he was losing his appetite for food. Few days later, his health condition was deteriorated until he died at dawn.”

· At approximately 07:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, during which, they deliberately fired a barrage of teargas canisters between Palestinians’ houses. As a result, many villagers suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF incursion into the village continued until 10:00. They then withdrew from the eastern entrance to the village, closed it with sand berms and stationed there. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the village’s eastern entrance and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who clashed with them and fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued, during which, a military SUV crashed a civilian car carrying 3 Palestinians. IOF immediately opened fire at the car, wounded two of its passengers and arrested another one. The passengers were identified as:

1. The driver, Ahmed ‘Abdullah Ba’irat (26), who was shot with a rubber bullet in his hand;

2. Shaker Anwar Shaker (26), whose left hand was fractured when he attempted to flee from the car; and

3. Mohammed Mostafa Hamayil (28), who was arrested by IOF and taken to an unknown destination.

The wounded civilians were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment.

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israeli, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Al-Fukhari village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, a peaceful protest took off in the center of al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, at the call of the villagers, towards lands under the threat of confiscation and in protest to the establishment of new settlement outposts in Ras al-Teen area near the eastern entrance to the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers and annexation wall. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. The protestors chanted slogans again against the Israeli occupation and settlers. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 9 4 civilians sustained rubber bullets wounds in their lower extremities and received treatment on the spot. Also, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 13:30, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in al-Taweel Mount area, east of al-Bireh city, and threw stones at a military checkpoint established near “Psagot” settlement, which is established on the village’s eastern lands. IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many protestors suffocated dye to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. No casualties or arrests among the protestors were reported.

At approximately 16:20, IOF conducted a military training near the annexation wall established on Far’un village lands, south of Tulkarm. As a result, Subiha Nemer Omar (42) was shot with a live bullet in her shoulder while present in her house located near the mentioned training site and taken to Dr. Thabet Governmental Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 12 December 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protestors, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 22-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot.

At approximately 14:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at a military checkpoint established at the northern entrance to Hebron, so-called Checkpoint (56). IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many young men suffocated dye to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 17:00; no arrests among the protestors were reported.

At approximately 17:15, IOF moved into Showika suburb, north of Tulkarm. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded; 2 with rubber bullets and one with a teargas canister. IOF also arrested ‘Obada Jamal al-Badou (22) and withdrew later.

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, fired several live bullets around a sanitation truck in eastern Khuzaʽa village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:45, IOF stationed in (16) military site, northeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at Palestinian shepherds approached the border fence, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 14 December 2020, IOF stationed in (16) military site, northeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at Palestinian shepherds approached the border fence, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Mohammed al-Nasher’s house was shelled in eastern Gaza City

At approximately 22:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israeli, fired an artillery shell at uninhabited house belonging to Mohammed Yousef ‘Abed al-Kareem al-Neser (24), 1200 meters to the west of the border fence, east of Gaza Valley, south of Gaza City. As a result, the house sustained material damage; no casualties were reported. The targeted house was comprised of one floor built on an area of 100 square meters and 2 rooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom. Mohammed Yousef ‘Abed al-Kareem al-Neser said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ while I was on my way back to my family house in Gaza Valley village (Juhor ad-Dik), south of Gaza City, after inviting my friends to attend my wedding next day, I heard loud explosion near our house, so I harried up. When I arrived there, I saw my uninhabited house was burning. My relatives and I tried to put out the fire until the arrival of the Palestinian Civil Defense teams who put out the fire. My house sustained material damage. It should be noted that the security situation was stable in the area, and I do not know why IOF targeted the house.”

At approximately 12:15, IOF stationed in (16) military site, northeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at Palestinian shepherds approached the border fence, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men gathered, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli infantry units. IOF immediately fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them to disperse them. As a result, a 20-year-old male, from Nablus, sustained live bullet shrapnel in his face and received treatment at Rafidia Hospital. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Bireh city and deployed along the main street in front of al-Bireh municipality. IOF raided and searched Zakaria Jehad al-Nahhas’ (44) house and arrested him. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at IOF, who clashed with them and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, dozens of civilians, including two journalists namely Moahmmed Turukman and Kareem Khamasia, suffocated due to teargas inhalation

II. Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 10 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed near the UNRWA distribution center. They deployed between Palestinian houses causing fear and panic among civilians. They raided, searched and destroyed the contents of several houses after breaking the doors, and arrested (12) civilians. The arrestees were taken to the watch tower established at the western entrance of the camp, by foot, to be investigated by the Israeli Intelligence services’ officers who threatened them to storm their houses if they continued throwing stones at Bypass Road (60). At approximately 07:00 on the next day, the arrestees were released. The arrestees are: Ammar Mohammed Jawabra (27), Samed Mahmoud Jawabra (35), Ammar Mahmoud Jawabra (30), Nader Jaser al-Sharif (34), Moheeb Mahmoud al-Najmi (25), Salah Emad al-Kindawi (26), Ma’moun Rasheed Abu Jouda (28), Salah Mohammed al-‘As’as (27), Mohammed Fathi al-Yasouri (26). Fathi Jaber al-Badawi (63), Wael Fathi al-Badawi (41), and Mostafa Maher Abu Warda.

Meanwhile, IOF stormed and searched several places as; the headquarter of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), the office of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and Abu Judeh Print shop that owned by Abdul Rahman Sufian Abu Judeh (36), where IOF confiscated equipment estimated at (4,000 NIS).

Fathi Abu al-Badawi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF brutally stormed his house and his son’s house, Wael, and damaged the contents of the house after detaining his family in the living room.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Jamal Mohammed Brighith (62) and Mo’tasem Sameer Brighith (26) and took them to “Gush Etzion” settlement’s detention center, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Tubas, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and handed Mus’ab Jaser Siyaj (35), works as a soldier in the Palestinian National Security Forces, a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 03:15, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Kobar, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched five houses and arrested (5) civilians; Tamer Hisham al-Barghouthi (32), Montaser Mahmoud Yousef (28), Alaa Farhat Yousef (25), Ra’ed Abdullah al-Fahel (22), and Tha’er Tawfiq al-Barghouthi (26); who was released in the morning of the next day.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Afana and Ali Fayez Salah, and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Shuyukh al-Arrub village. They raided and searched Zakariya Mahmoud Owaidat’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, in western Jericho. They raided and searched Mohammed Khamis al-Jahalin’s (50) house and arrested his two sons Ibrahim (24) and Ali (19).

At approximately 08:30, IOF arrested Ammar Mohammed Jawabra (26) and Moheeb Mohammed al-Najmi (25), from al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, after being summoned for investigation by the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement.

At approximately 20:30, IOF moved into al-Dahra neighborhood in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mansour Ali Naser (22) and Mohammed Belal Abu al-Hums (23) and took them to al-Bareed police station in Salah al-Dein street, for investigation. IOF released them after two hours.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Naser Subhi Abu Khudair’s (59) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Abu Khudair who is one of the Palestinian National Movement leaders, and belongs to the PFLP, was wounded while preparing an explosive device (bomb) in the beginning of 80’s. However, he was arrested more than 12 times and spent almost about 16 years in the Israeli prisons.

IOF carried out (13) incursions in Hajja, east of Qalqilya; Tayasir, east of Tubas; Zububa. Jalamah, and Jaba’, in Jenin governorate; Kafr Qallil and Sebastia in Nablus governorate; Sa’ir, Tabaqa, and Idhna, in Hebron governorate; Qarawat Bani Zeid, Deir Ghassana, and Mazari al-Nubani, in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 11 December 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Qablan, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Belal Sharif al-Emla (25).

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mus’ab Mahmoud Muhaisen’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Bireh, and stationed in al-Khan street. They raided and searched Fadi Abdul Dayim al-Faransi’s (29) house and arrested him. Meanwhile, another IOF was raiding al-Faransi’s store, next to their house, after breaking the door of the store, and damaged all its contents.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into Ras Kabsa area in al-Eizariya, wast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Jehad Damdoum’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:25, IOF stationed at the entrance of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Raja Owais (16) and Mohammed Yousef Owais (16), from the village. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:30, IOF stationed at the entrance of Huwara military camp, southeast of Nablus, arrested Isma’el Mohammed Isma’el (20), from Tell village, southwest of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested (3) civilians while present in al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF severely beaten and took them to one of the police centers in the city. The arrestees are; Mohammed Taha (21) and Rajeh Riyashi (23), and the third one is still not identified.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Nablus, Asira al-Qibliya, Sarra, and tall villages in Nablus governorate; Ti’inik and Silat al-Harithiya villages, west of Jenin; Arraba, southwest of Jenin; Hebron and Bani Na’im in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 12 December 2020:

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Taysir Yousef Muhaisen’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Qusai Ibrahim Hazayla (19), while present near Bab Hutta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF severely beaten and took him to one of the police centers in the city.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mousa Haitham Mustafa (15) and Mohammed Baker Mustafa (22) and arrested them.

Sunday, 13 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Saf street, in the center of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Firas Ibrahim al-Yamani (34) and Saleh Abed al-Harimi (45) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Karkafi street, in the center of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Abdul Ghani Salhab (18), Mustafa Emad Salhab (18), and Nour Khaled Qaraqi’ (20).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Eizariya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Atta Maher Hamdan’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yazan Khaled Mohsen’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:15, IOF arrested Laith Basem Ja’ara (22), from Tulkarm, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services, that recently summonsed him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Hazem Zakaria Owaidat (20), from al-Shuyukh village, north of Hebron. Owaidat was arrested while he was on his way back home from his university in Birzeit.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Essam Hammad (20), from ‘Arraba, southwest of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Monday, 14 December 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Zawata, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Alaa Ahmed Hmaidan (44).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses and arrested (3) civilians; including two children. The arrestees are: Feras Zakaria al-Qiq (18), Fo’ad Amjad Hadoush (17), and Amjad Ayed al-Titi (17).

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Kifl Haris, north of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Zeid Saleh (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Alaa Abdul Naser Abu Shanab (24).

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Lo’ay Abdullah Ghaith’s (45) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested the wounded child Omar Ahmed Mahmoud (16), while going out of the Aqsa Mosque in the ocuupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the police centers in the city and extended his arrest until the next Thursday.

It should be noted that Mahmoud was shot with a rubber bullet below his eye while present in front of his house in al-Isawiya, during the clashed between IOF and the village’s young men on 06 December 2020.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Saleh Bader Abu ‘Asab (20) and Mohammed Baker Mustafa (21) and handed them summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Zububa, west of Jenin; Nablus and Jamma’in, southeast of Nablus; Idhna and Beit Kahil, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 15 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, huge Israeli forces accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers and special forces moved into Obaid neighborhood, northwest of Isawiya village. They raided and searched dozens of houses. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered, they threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who chased the demonstrators and responded by firing teargas canisters. The clashes resulted in dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and 8 civilians, including 2 children, were arrested. The arrestees are: Mohammed Yaser al-Jayyar (14), Rawhi Yaser al-Jayyar (16), Mohammed Issa Bader (23), Mohammed Haitham Mustafa (18), Mahmoud Mousa Mustafa (18), Adam Fadi Mustafa (19), Rasheed Mousa Darwish (18), and Mahmoud Sultan Derbas (24).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Jaber Abu Sil (20) and Rabah Belal Fdailat (23), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Fathi Kan’an’s (58) house and arrested him along with his wife, Najla’ Mohammed Kan’an (51).

Fathi Kan’an said that he was released after an hour of his arrest at Benjamin police station in Jaba’ village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, and his wife was referred to Ariel investigation center. Kan’an said that he was surprised to see the IOF and the police dogs storming his house in Tublas, in Hizma village. They broke the front door, raided and searched the house and the garden around the house accurately, then took him and his wife to Benjamin police station. Kan’an explained his concerns about his wife, who was arrested for the first time, and suffers from several chronic illnesses since years and needs special health care and medicines. He added that this was not the first time that IOF storm and search his house, they moved into his house several times before arresting his son, Hamza (23), 12 days ago, and he is still under arrest in Ofer detention center in Ramallah. Fathi notified that his son was arrested several times for investigation and spent 17 months in the Israeli prisons. Fathi also mentioned his other son, Sufian, was also detained in Ofer prison for two years and half, without issuing any sentence against him. It is important to mention that Fathi’s eldest son, Mohammed (29), was shot killed by the Israeli soldiers near Hizma cemetery at the end of July 2017.

At approximately 03:20, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ibrahim Shamasna’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Montaser Riyad Abu Srour (24) and Hamza Abdul Aziz Abu Srour (26) and arrested them.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, in al-Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Hamza Obaid’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF raided and searched two houses belonging to Tha’er Riyad Abu Lafi (31) and Nader Ahmed Halahla (28) and arrested them.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Sami Fteiha (34), while present near Bab al-Asbat, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city and released him after issuing a decision of banning his entry to the Aqsa Mosque for 6-months.

At approximately 18:15, IOF moved into Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Hassan Abdul Qader ‘Amer (22).

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Ayman Onaid (20), while present near his house in Obaid neighborhood, northwest of Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Iraq Burin, southeast of Nablus; Halhul, al-Shuyukh and Beit Kahil in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 16 December 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Sami al-Ja’bari’s (37) house in al-Sheikh neighborhood and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Bara’ Sa’ed Assi (23), Mustafa Ya’qoub Assi (25), and Ahmed Moheeb Mir’y (21).

At approximately 01:45, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mahdi Ayman Abu Sirr (22), Hamad Mohammed Abu Jamous (21), a medical student at al-Najah University, and Emad Shukry al-Buth (21).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Zohdi Hesham Awad’s house and arrested his two sons; Mohammed (16) and Sharif (15).

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Dura al-Qar’, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Subhi Hamdan’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal Ya’qoub Nfei’at (31).

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and a Bulldozer moved into Silwad, east of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched the house of the prisoner Mo’ath Saleh al-Najjar, and detained his family in one room, then confiscated a Gust vehicle belonging to Mo’ath’s father without providing any previous verbal or written notice.

At approximately 07:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers moved 100-meters to the East of Abasan al-Kabira and Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis. They combed and levelled lands adjacent the border fence to the south, east of al-Fukhari, as they extended the incursion to 200-meters, and combed a well-prepared agricultural land. They put banners written in Arabic and Hebrew stating: “Farmers, your crops have breached the area allowed for farming, if all crops are not harvested in the declared period they will be removed.” Later, the deployed again inside the abovementioned border fence.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp, Zawata, Deir Sharaf, Sebatia, Tell, and Einabus villages in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF accompanied by 3 Civil Administration SUVs and a trailer moved into Huwara town in southeastern Nablus, northern West Bank. They stationed in Ras-Zeid area, south of the town, and confiscated Abdul-Fatah Yusuf Damdey’s tin-plated coffee cart (8sqm). They also confiscated Jamal Khader Oda’s tin-plated caravan (24 sqm) intended for use as a carwash. IOF claimed the confiscations were due to illegal presence in Area C.

Also on Thursday, Mounir ‘Eweisat self-demolished his shop in al-Madaris street in Jabel Mukaber, southeastern occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality decision for unlicensed construction.

‘Eweisat stated that his family shop (35 sqm) is more than 40 years old, and that he and his brother turned it into a grocery store four years ago. Since then, the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem has haunted him with demolition notices and dozens of raids into the shop, the last of which was three days before the demolition when they handed him a final demolition notice for him to carry out; otherwise, Municipality crews would conduct the demolition and bill him, and on top of that fine him dozens of Israeli shekels for building violations. ‘Eweisat added that the shop was the only source of income for his family of five and noted that it would be very difficult for him to find a job especially with the coronavirus crisis.

Early on Saturday, 12 December 2020, Mahmoud and Mohammed Khaled Mousa al-Khales self-demolished their houses in Silwan, southern Old East Jerusalem, pursuant to Israeli Municipality decision for unlicensed construction. Mohammed’s house sheltered a family of 5, including 3 children. And Mahmoud’s sheltered a family of 7, including 5 children.

Their father, Khaled al-Khales, stated that he had built both houses for his sons a year ago on an area of 180 sqm. He added that since the construction was finalized, the Israeli Municipality followed him with demolition orders. He hired a lawyer and engineers who filed for a license, but the Municipality refused to approve it. Almost two months ago, the Municipality attempted to demolish the houses but one of the construction vehicles broke down and could not finalize the demolition; they withdrew and billed the family ILS 70,000 for the demolition. The Municipality order the family to finish the demolition; al-Khales sons complied with the decision to avoid another fine that could exceed ILS300,000.

At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 13 November 2020, IOF accompanied by a Civil Administration SUV moved into Qaryut, southeastern Nablus, northern West Bank. They stationed in Adababis area, opposite “Shiloh” and “Shafut Rachel” settlements. They posted 5 cease-construction notices on 4 houses and a barracks for alleged illegal construction in Area C. The notices granted a two-week period for objections, until 30 December 2020.

No. Name Facility Notes Ammar Ibrahim Mousa 2-story house (200sqm each) Ready for move-in Ibrahim Amin I. Mousa 1-story house (120sqm) In final construction stages Aysar M. Y. Mousa 1-story house (130 sqm) In final construction stages Suliman Z. Ar-Rashaydeh 200 sqm residential barracks In final construction stages Zaied Ar-Rashaydeh 50sqm house (room and bathroom) In final construction stages

At approximately 12:40 on Sunday, IOF stationed on a military point in northern Ramallah, shot tear gas and stun grenades at farmers in Ein Harasheh area in the southern parts of al-Mazra’ al-Gharbieh town. The forces cornered a municipal garbage truck, forced its driver off and confiscated it. No casualties or arrests were reported. It should be noted that Ein Harashed is targeted for Israeli settlement expansion projects and witnesses escalated settler-attacks; also, Israeli authorities ban any construction by the indigenous people in prelude to its confiscation.

Early on Monday, 14 December 2020, IOF construction vehicles removed and confiscated two residential barracks in al-Za’atreh community in az-Za’ayyem village, eastern occupied East Jerusalem, for alleged unlicensed construction. The barracks are property of brothers Imran and Murad M. Azza’atreh.

Chairman of az-Za’ayyem village council stated that IOF construction vehicles removed Imran and Murad Za’atreh’s barracks (70sqm each) which housed 4 individuals. It should be noted that the az-Za’ayyem area residents live in proximity to the annexation wall, an Israeli military checkpoint and a metal gate that controls their movement, which has turned their lives into a true tragedy. Israeli authorities had replaced a checkpoint that separated az-Za’ayyem from At-Tur village with a huge metal gate, which opened for 4 hours a day. After an appeal to the Supreme Court of Israel, the gate is now open 8 hours a day solely for entry into az-Za’ayyem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF reinforced with a construction vehicle and the Civil Administration moved into Khirbet Zanuta, western ad-Dhahiriya city, 20 km south of Hebron City. The Civil Administration distributed 14 cease-construction notices to Palestinians in the area for alleged construction without license in Area C. The area has a population of 70 persons, who live in tin-plated rooms and rely on sheep farming for a living. They had built a tan-plated school in the area, that was demolished by IOF and then rebuilt by the community; the Israeli Civil Administration has targeted the school ever since with demolition notices.

Name Facility Description Area Year Family Children Funding Notice type Notice No. Shihda Khdeirat House Tin-plated 16sqm 2018 2 – Personal Cease-construction – Shihda Khdeirat Sheep farming barracks Tin-plated with plastic roofing 120sqm 2020 2 – Personal Cease-construction 30871 Basem Khdeirat Room Stones and tin plates 30sqm 2018 4 2 Personal Cease-construction 30869 Hamad Khdeirat Barracks for sheep farming Plastic cover and pipes 100sqm 2019 8 4 Personal Cease-construction 30870 Amer al-Tul Dwelling Plastic cover and pipes 40sqm 1994 7 5 Personal Cease-construction 30862 Ahmed al-Tul Barracks for sheep farming Plastic cover and pipes 80sqm 2018 3 1 Personal Cease-construction 30863 Suliman al-Tul Residential room Concrete floor and tin plates 30sqm 2015 6 3 Personal Cease-construction 30864 Suliman al-Tul Arbor Tin plates 20sqm 2010 6 3 Personal Cease-construction 30864 Suliman al-Tul Barracks for sheep farming Plastic roofing 90sqm 2018 6 3 YMCA Cease-construction 30873 Mohammed al-Tul Dwelling Concrete floor and tin plates 35sqm 2014 8 6 YMCA Cease-construction 30866 Bajis al-Tul Dwelling Tin plates 36sqm 2014 2 – YMCA Cease-construction – Faris Samamra Barracks for sheep farming Plastic roofing and pipes 150sqm 2018 17 11 YMCA Cease-construction 30861 Susya village council Room Tin plates 40sqm 2020 – – Organizations Cease-construction 30872 Clinic Room Tin plates 20sqm 2020 – – Organizations Cease-construction 30872

At approximately 13:30, IOF accompanied by a Civil Administration SUV moved into Um al-Qiba area in the northern Jordan valley, eastern Tubas, northern West Bank. They stationed in Ad-Dababis area and immediately confiscated Mahdy Daraghmeh’s SUV, Chairman of al-Maleh and al-Madareb Bedouin Community Council. They also confiscated a tractor; both vehicles were taken to an Israeli military camp and detained allegedly for working in Area C.

Early on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, Israeli bulldozers continued the demolitions at the Yusufia cemetery near Bab al-Asbat Minaret for the second consecutive day, after it had demolished its stairway two weeks ago.

Mustafa Abu Zahra, Head of the Committee for the Preservation of Islamic Cemeteries in Jerusalem, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli municipality demolished a large portion of the cemetery’s northern wall and the land adjacent to decades old graves. The demolition is part of the Israeli authorities’ plan to establish the “Biblical garden path” project around occupied Jerusalem’s fence.

For his part, Ahmed Dajani, Executive Director of the Committee for the Preservation of Islamic Cemeteries in Jerusalem, said that Municipality crews demolished the cemetery’s stairway two weeks ago; which is used to access both the cemetery, al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City via Bab al-Asbat. The Municipality demolished its northern wall and nearby graves. Dajani condemned the Israeli Municipality’s intent to establish a park in the area as it is not needed and that the Yusufia cemetery is overcrowded with graves and needs expansion rather than confiscating parts of it.

It should be noted that the idea of “Biblical garden path” project appeared in 1970, but in the recent years, it was escalated and developed. This project is concentrated in areas surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s historic fence and the area surrounding occupied East Jerusalem in addition to areas overlooking it, especially the southern, eastern, and northern areas.

At approximately 11:00, IOF accompanied by several military and Civil Administration vehicles, including construction vehicles, moved into Souba area in Idhna town western Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area while the construction vehicles proceeded to demolish 500-meter stone walls and razed 19 dunums of agricultural lands: 9 dunums of 20-year-old almond trees; 7 dunums of 20-year-old olive trees; 3 dunums of 10-year-old cactus. The land is owned by Ali Amer Abriosh, and the demolition was allegedly for work in Area C.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 16 December 2020, an Israeli military force reinforced with military vehicles moved into az-Zubaidat village in the northern Jordan valleys, northern Jericho. Israeli Civil Administration employees stopped Fadi Abdallah Zbaidat, and Mansour H. Zbaidat from working in their lands under pretext of being State lands; the soldiers confiscated two Fiat 466 tractors and transported them to “Argaman” settlement.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, IOF accompanied by a Civil Administration SUV moved into ‘Anin village, western Jenin, northern West Bank. The Civil Administration employee served 11 demolition notices to food and beverage carts near the annexation wall for alleged illegal work in Area C; they were given a one week period to execute the demolition. The carts are property of: Radi and Mahmoud Khdour; Aseed, Yazeed and Waleed Issa; Ismail Yassin; Assem Issa; Hakam and Ashraf Yassin; and Mohammed Issa.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

On Thursday evening, 10 November 2020, an Israeli settler assaulted Samir Alaa Rowaydy (6) while present in front of his house in al-Ain area, Silwan, southern occupied East Jerusalem.

Rowaydy’s father, Alaa, stated to PCHR that the settler assaulted his son while he was with his cousin, Mohammed (8), a few meters from the house. The settler pushed the boy and kicked him in the stomach and foot then chased him and his cousin into the house, insulting them. He added that his son was terrified and unable to speak or move, he called him an ambulance that transported him to receive treatment and he called the police. Rowaydy filed a complaint with the police and presented them with medical reports.

Early on Friday, 11 December 2020, a group of settlers built a hit on Aref Jaber’s land in Al Baqa’a eastern Hebron, near “Kiryat Arba” settlement. Jaber stated to PCHR fieldworker that “I received a call that settlers built a hut inside my 50 dunum land in al-Baqa’a area while Israeli soldiers were present in the area. I went there my relative Saher Jaber and we spoke with the soldier; the settlers attacked us and pushed us out, throwing stones at my vehicle breaking its rear window; meanwhile, the soldiers did nothing to stop them. We went to “Kiryat Arba” police station to file a complaint.”

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 12 December 2020, a settler assaulted journalist Mohannad Kofeisheh (28) before the Israeli soldiers near Gilbert military checkpoint, established on the entrance of Tel Rumeida neighborhood while shooting a report on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kofeisheh made the following statement to PCHR fieldworker:

“I work for Palestine Sports TV and freelance with different media agencies. At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, I was near Gilbert checkpoint where a group of settlers was present and one of them said in Hebrew, which I understand, “I am going to beat him.” I approached one of the soldiers in the area and told him what I heard, and while I was speaking to him a settler approached me and hit me on the head, so I photographed him with my camera. The soldier yelled at me and told me and the settler to step away after a group gathered around us. Approximately 15 minute later an Israeli police force arrive in the area and I told a policeman what happened and showed him the photo of the settler and filed a complaint with him. Later, I went home and received a call from the Israeli police who ordered me to go to Gilbert checkpoint. Upon my arrival, they asked me to accompany them to the Ibrahimi Mosque police station to identify the settler; I went and stayed there for 30 minutes where I was told that I am under arrest as the settler had filed a complaint against me. I was taken to “Beitar Illit” police station via a police car in western Jerusalem. I was there for an hour; I was then admitted to an investigation room where I was investigated on the incident. I showed the investigator the footage on my camera which documented the settler’s assault on me. I was left in the hall and the police brought in the settler who stayed with the investigator for an hour and a half. The investigator ordered my release after I signed an unpaid bail of ILS3,000.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 13 December 2020, a group of settlers from “Kiryat Arba” settlement assaulted civilian homes in al-Uddeisa village, northern Hebron. In an attempt to control the land. The settlers cursed the residents and threatened to burn their homes. The attack was preceded by settlers building a hut on Jaber family lands the day before.

IV. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 64 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 6 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF shut the eastern entrance to Kafr Malik town, northern Ramallah for four hours.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF shut Beit El DCO checkpoint from 18:00 – 22:00 hindering traffic.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF established two temporary checkpoints at the entrance of Teqoa own and Akbat Hasna area.

On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF established two temporary checkpoints at the entrance of Teqoa and Akbat Hasna area.

At approximately 15:30 on Saturday, 12 December 2020, IOF shut the Container checkpoint hindering traffic. It was reopened later.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF established 3 temporary checkpoints on the entrance to Beit Jala, Teqoa and al-Khader.

On Monday, 14 December 2020, IOF established 4 temporary checkpoints on the western entrances to Teqoa and Husan towns, and at the entrance to Akbat Hasna area and Marah Rabah village.

On Tuesday, 15 December 2020, IOF established 4 military checkpoints on the northern and western entrances to Teqoa town, Fureidis village, and in Akbar Hasna area.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 12 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho and at the intersection of al-Mo’arajat road, connecting between Jericho and Ramallah.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Shafi Shomron” settlement, west of Nablus.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Shafi Shomron” settlement, west of Nablus.

On Monday, 14 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Burin, Tell and Madama villages, south of Nablus.

On Tuesday, 15 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint in the northern bridge of Madama village, southeast of Nablus.



Jenin:

On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at al-Maniyia village square, northeast of Jenin.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhul village, at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Saturday, 12 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Susya and as-Samu villages.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to as-Samu, Ash-Shuyukh and Tarqumiyah villages, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

Qalqilya :

On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jit village, north of Qalqilya, and removed it later.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Jit and Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya.

Salfit:

· On Thursday, 10 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

· On Friday, 11 December 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit and prevented the city residents from entering or exciting it and allowed them to pass later.

· On Saturday, 12 December 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut and Deir_Istiya villages.

· On Tuesday, 15 December 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit; at the entrance to Kifl_Haris village, north of Salfit; and at the entrance to Salfit.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, Home demolition, Human rights violation, IOF, land theft, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, PCHR |