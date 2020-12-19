US Illegal Military Base Bombed with Mortars in an Oil Field in Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DECEMBER 18, 2020 ARABI SOURI

A US illegal military base in the Al Omar oil field was targeted with mortar shelling by an unknown group in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside, east of Syria.

The US and their Kurdish separatist SDF armed groups combed the area with their medium and heavy weapons looking for the attackers, they did not report casualties among them at the time of this report.

Trump forces have increased their illegal military presence in Syria, especially in the northeastern provinces of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah, since Trump ordered, said he is withdrawing his troops from the country, which later he added that he’s keeping ‘some’ of his troops there to ‘protect the oil’ because ‘he likes oil’, which meant depriving millions of ordinary Syrian families of their heat, transportation fuel, and fuel to bake their bread.

The ‘Oil Thieves Regiment’ of the US Army last February expanded its military base in the Omar Oil field making it the largest in the country in the largest oil field in the country.

Last October, the US Army’s ‘Oil Thieves Regiment’ operating in Syria started building a new illegal military base in the Baguz town in the southeastern Deir Ezzor countryside, this would be their 4th illegal military base in the province and the 9th in Syria.

US proxies of the Kurdish separatist SDF armed groups protect the Oil Thieves Regiment while the other US proxy of ISIS engages the Syrian Arab constantly in order to keep them busy from reaching the oil thieves in the northeast of their country.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Hasaka, Raqqa, SDF, Syria oil theft, Syrian Resistance, Trump, US Withdrawal from Syria? |