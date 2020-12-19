WATCH: Armed Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Hebron

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 19, 2020

Armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, attack Palestinian homes in Hebron. (Photo: Video Grab)

Dozens of armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation soldiers, attacked today several Palestinian homes after raiding the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said the illegal Jewish settlers pelted stones at the homes, shouted profanities and racist slogans at Palestinian citizens and threatened to evict them out of the neighborhood.

