WATCH: Armed Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Hebron

Posted on December 19, 2020 by martyrashrakat

December 19, 2020

Armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, attack Palestinian homes in Hebron. (Photo: Video Grab)

Dozens of armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation soldiers, attacked today several Palestinian homes after raiding the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said the illegal Jewish settlers pelted stones at the homes, shouted profanities and racist slogans at Palestinian citizens and threatened to evict them out of the neighborhood.

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: