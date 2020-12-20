Dr.. Shaaban to “Al-Mayadeen Channel”: Looking forward to Biden’s policy, the most important for us is US withdrawal from our land. د. شعبان لـ “قناة الميادين”: نتطلع لسياسة بايدن والأهم انسحاب القوات الأميركية من أرضنا

Posted on by martyrashrakat

سوريا الآن

2020-12-19

المستشارة الخاصة في الرئاسة السورية بثينة شعبان تقول إن هناك تطابق في وجهات النظر بين سوريا وروسيا. وتلفت إلى أنه “تم الاتفاق على بعض النقاط مع قسد بشأن علم البلاد ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها لكنهم لم يوقعوا الاتفاق”.

قالت المستشارة الخاصة في الرئاسة السورية بثينة شعبان، إن زيارة الوفد السوري إلى موسكو إيجابية.

وأكدت شعبان للميادين أن “الاجتماع مع لافروف استمر 4 ساعات وناقشنا كل المواضيع وهناك رؤية مشتركة للأوضاع، وهناك تطابق في وجهات النظر بين سوريا وروسيا”.

كما لفتت إلى أن العالم يشهد تحولاً تاريخياً ومستقبله يعتمد على الفاعلين فيه ورؤيتهم له. وتابعت “ناقشنا الوضع في سوريا والإجراءات القسرية الأحادية التي تفرضها واشنطن في المنطقة”، سائلةً “كيف يمكن لواشنطن أن تخرق قرارات الأمم المتحدة بشأن سوريا وتحتل أرضها وتنهب نفطها؟”.

شعبان قالت إن “هناك معارك كبرى تخوضها الدولة السورية وروسيا وأطراف دولية لمحاولة وضع العالم على مسار صحيح”، مشددة على أنه “لم نطلب أي مساعدة لأن التعاون الاقتصادي مع روسيا يسير بشكل ممتاز”.

وبحسب شعبان، “بعد تحرير معظم الأراضي السورية حولوا الحرب من الميدان إلى الاقتصاد، وهناك حلول نضعها مع حلفائنا”، معتبرةً أن هناك آليات وخطط وعمل لمواجهة الحصار المفروض على الشعب السوري”.



المستشارة الخاصة في الرئاسة السورية رأت أن “الحليف الروسي ينشط في كل مجال ممكن لرفع العقوبات وفتح المسار لإعادة الإعمار في سوريا”، معربةً عن أملها بأن تشارك دول عربية وغير عربية في إعادة الإعمار “وهناك جهود حثيثة تبذل في هذا الإطار”.

شعبان للميادين: لن نفرط بسيادة سوريا وشروط جيفري لا تساوي الحبر الذي كتبت به

وفيما يخص ملف عودة اللاجئين، اعتبرت شعبان أن منع الخبراء الأمميين من المشاركة في مؤتمر اللاجئين يكشف حجم المفارقة بين كلام الغرب وأفعاله، مؤكدةً في هذا السياق أن الحكومة السورية ستوفر كل ما تتطلبه عودة اللاجئين السوريين إلى بلدهم.



وأكدت أن “ما تخطط له الولايات المتحدة ليس قدراً والشعوب قادرة على تخطي مخططات واشنطن”، موضحة أنه “نحن لم نفرض القطيعة مع واشنطن ولكن هي التي اعتدت علينا”.

واعتبرت أن “كلام جيمس جيفري وشروطه لا تساوي قيمة الحبر الذي كتبت به وسوريا لن تفرط بسيادتها”، مؤكدةً أنه لا أحد يقرر لدمشق كيف يجب أن تكون علاقتها بإيران وحزب الله والمقاومة الفلسطينية.

وحول سياسة إدارة بايدن، لفتت إلى أن بلادها تتطلع كيف ستكون سياسية الإدارة الأميركية الجديدة، والأهم وفقاً لشعبان “انسحاب القوات الأميركية من سوريا”.



وتابعت شعبان قائلةً: “لا نتوقع الكثير من الإدارة الجديدة فمنطقتنا عانت من الإدارتين الديموقراطيين والجمهوريين”، معتبرةً أن العلاقة بين سوريا وروسيا مختلفة عن علاقة بعض الدول مع الولايات المتحدة.

إلى ذلك أوضحت في حديثها إلى الميادين أن العلاقة بين دمشق وموسكو علاقة “ندية وقائمة على الاحترام، فروسيا والصين تحترمان حلفاءهما”، قائلةً “لا يمكن لروسيا أن تطلب من دمشق إخراج إيران أو حزب الله من أراضيها فهذا أمر غير مطروح بتاتاً”.



أما بالنسبة للضغوط الأميركية والأوروبية بشأن الانتخابات المقبلة، قالت شعبان “لا تعنينا”. لافتةً إلى أن “الروس لم يفتحوا معنا موضوع الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة في سوريا أبداً”.

ودعت شعبان كيلي كرافت إلى “الاعتراف الحقيقي بالقرار رقم 2254 الذي يتناقض مع احتلال بلادها لأراضينا”.

كما اعتبرت أن الوفود التي تأتي من الخارج للمشاركة في أعمال اللجنة الدستورية، “تعبر عن مرجعياتها وأسيادها، ولا تعبر عن مصلحة الشعب السوري بل عن مصالح خارجية وهذا سبب بطء عمل اللجنة الدستورية”.

شعبان للميادين: ليس هناك أي ثقة بما يمكن أن يقوم به إردوغان

شعبان أشارت للميادين إلى أن روسيا تتوقع استمرار تركيا بسحب قواتها من النقاط التي تم الاتفاق عليها بين بوتين وإردوغان، مضيفةً “ليس هناك أي ثقة بما يمكن أن يقوم به إردوغان ولكننا نتابع ما يجري على الأرض”.

ووفقاً لها، تم الاتفاق على بعض النقاط مع قسد بشأن علم البلاد ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها لكنهم لم يوقعوا الاتفاق، مؤكدةً أن بعض قوات قسد مرتهن للإرادة الأميركية والخلاف بينه وبين تركيا هو صراع على نهب الأرض.

وفي الختام، أكدت أن “ما يجري في العالم العربي ليس في صالح الدول التي طبعت مع العدو الصهيوني”، قائلةً إن “إرادة الشعب العربي ما زالت حية من أجل صنع مستقبل أفضل وإرادة الغرب ليست قدراً”، مشددة على أنه “لا خيار سوى التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية وبأراضينا المحتلة”.

Syria now

2020-12-19

Syrian Presidential Special Adviser Buthaina Shaaban says there is a similarity of views between Syria and Russia. “Some points were agreed with Qasd on the country’s flag, unity and territorial integrity, but they did not sign the agreement,” she said.

Syrian Presidential Special Adviser Buthaina Shaaban said the Syrian delegation’s visit to Moscow was positive.

“The meeting with Lavrov lasted four hours and we discussed all the topics and there is a common vision of the situation, and there is a similarity of views between Syria and Russia,” Shaaban told Al-Mayadeen.

She also pointed out that the world is undergoing a historic transformation and its future depends on its actors and their vision. “We discussed the situation in Syria and the unilateral coercive measures imposed by Washington in the region,” she said. “.

“There are major battles being waged by the Syrian state, Russia and international parties to try to put the world on the right track,” Shaaban said, stressing that “we did not ask for any help because economic cooperation with Russia is going well.”

“After the liberation of most of The Syrian territory, they have turned the war from the field into the economy, and there are solutions that we are putting with our allies,” Shaaban said, adding that there are mechanisms, plans and action to confront the siege imposed on the Syrian people.



“The Russian ally is active in every possible area to lift sanctions and open the path to reconstruction in Syria,” she said, adding that she hoped arab and non-Arab countries would participate in reconstruction and “there are active efforts being made in this context.”

Shaaban said that preventing UN experts from participating in the refugee conference reveals the extent of the paradox between the words and actions of the West, stressing in this context that the Syrian government will provide whatever it takes to return Syrian refugees to their

country.



“What the United States is planning is not destiny and people are capable of overcoming Washington’s plans,” she said.

“James Jeffrey’s words and conditions are not worth the ink he used and Syria will not overstate its sovereignty,” she said, stressing that no one decides for Damascus how it should have its relationship with Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance.

On the Biden administration’s policy, she said her country is looking forward to what the new U.S. administration’s policy will be, and most importantly, according to Shaban, “the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria.”



“We don’t expect much from the new administration because our region has suffered from the Democratic and Republican administrations,” Shaaban said, adding that the relationship between Syria and Russia is different from that of some countries with the United States.

“Russia cannot ask Damascus to remove Iran or Hezbollah from its territory, which is totally unthinkable,” she said.



As for U.S. and European pressure on the upcoming elections, Shaaban said, “It doesn’t concern us.”

She called on Kelly Kraft to “truly recognize Resolution 2254, which contradicts her country’s occupation of our territories.”

She also considered that delegations coming from abroad to participate in the work of the Constitutional Committee “reflect their references and masters, and do not reflect the interests of the Syrian people but of outside interests, and that is why the work of the Constitutional Committee is slow.”

Shaaban: There is no confidence in what Erdogan can do, and she noted that Russia expects Turkey to continue withdrawing its troops from the points agreed between Putin and Erdogan, adding that “there is no confidence in what Erdogan can do, but we are following what is going on the ground.”

According to her, some points were agreed with Qasd on the country’s flag, unity and territorial integrity, but they did not sign the agreement, stressing that some of Qsed’s forces are dependent on the American will and the dispute between Qasd and Turkey is a struggle over the looting of the land.

“What is happening in the Arab world is not in the interest of the countries that have been printed with the Zionist enemy,” she said, adding that “the will of the Arab people is still alive in order to create a better future and the will of the West is not destiny,” stressing that “there is no choice but to stick to the Palestinian cause and our occupied territories.”

