Russian Hacking Big Lie Never Dies

By Stephen Lendman

Along with phony accusations of Russian US election meddling, allegations of Kremlin hacking are never supported by credible evidence because none exists.

In response to the latest Big Lie about Russian hacking, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the following:

“I reject these statements, these (phony) accusations once again.”

Peskov added that if hacking occurred, Russia “ha(d) nothing to do with this.”

Nor has the US intelligence community, Congress, or any other source in the country ever presented evidence of illegal or improper Russian actions against the country — nor by any other nations.

When these accusations surface, they’re always from dark elements hostile to Russia and other nations free from US control.

So hostile to world peace and stability accusations are invented.

They’re spread by government and media sources to manipulate the public to believe Russia and other countries threaten the US and its people when no foreign threats exist.

What’s going on is all about unjustifiably justifying trillions of dollars spent for militarism and belligerence at the expense of a nation fit to live in.

Whenever these accusation surface, they’re fabricated every time, never legitimate, including the latest alleged cyber breach, falsely attributed to Russia.

Pompeo either initiated the latest anti-Russia Big Lie or repeated it, mass deception one of his many nefarious specialties.

On Friday, he recited the following Big Lies to be ignored, not swallowed, saying:

“You see the news of the day with respect to (Russian) efforts in the cyber space (sic).”

“We’ve seen this for an awfully long time, using asymmetric capabilities to try and put themselves in a place where they can impose costs on the United States (sic).”

“Vladimir Putin remains a real risk to those of us who love freedom (sic), and we have to make sure that we prepare for each of them.”

“(T)here was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems (sic), and it now appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well (sic).”

“This was a very significant effort, and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity (sic).”

Like always before, no evidence was presented to corroborate Pompeo’s accusations because there is none.

It’s unclear whether any hacking of government and/or private systems occurred anywhere.

No evidence suggests Russian responsibility for anything hostile to US interests domestically or abroad — not now or earlier.

True enough, Russia’s military has been involved in Syria since September 2015 — legitimately at the request of Damascus to combat US supported ISIS and likeminded terrorists.

It’s a noble mission in stark contrast to aggression against a sovereign state threatening no one by the US, NATO, Israel and their imperial partners.

Virtually nothing Pompeo claims is credible. Once a serial liar, always one.

During his annual marathon tour de force presser days earlier, Putin noted that virtually always before when US accusations were made against Russia, they proved groundless — the latest example no exception.

Not according to establishment media propaganda, NYT fake news leading the war of words on Russia, saying:

“(T)he Kremlin…used a variety of sophisticated tools to infiltrate dozens of government and private systems, including nuclear laboratories and the Pentagon, Treasury and Commerce Departments (sic).”

As always before in these type Times pieces, no evidence was cited. Without it, accusations are groundless.

Yet the Times claimed that “evidence…piled up this week (indicating that) an elite Russian intelligence agency” was behind reported hacking (sic) that perhaps didn’t occur, surely not by Russia.

Where’s the verified evidence? None was cited by Washington, the Times and other media.

Spreading lies, Big Lies, and damn lies is standard practice when these accusations are made — pointing always at US adversaries.

CIA-connected WaPo headlined:

“The massive cyber spy campaign against the U.S. government is grave and ongoing…and Russia…clearly behind it (sic).”

The WSJ headlined:

“Computer Hack Blamed on Russia Tests Limits of US Response,” adding:

Neocon US Senator “Dick Durbin called the (alleged hacking) a declaration of war (sic).”

Axios mimicked Durbin’s Big Lie, headlining: “Russian Hacks Acts of War (sic).”

WaPo pseudo-journalist Fareed Zakaria tweeted:

“Russia hasn’t just hacked our computer systems (sic). It’s hacked our minds (sic).”

The latest widely proliferated fake news about Russia surely won’t be the last time it’s smeared by false accusations.

Whenever these claims surface about nations unwilling to sacrifice their sovereign rights to a higher power in Washington, ignore them.

They’re baseless mind-manipulating propaganda — fake news by US dark forces and their press agent media against all sovereign independent nations.

Real threats don’t exist so they have to be invented to throw trillions of dollars at the US military, industrial, security complex — along with Wall Street and other corporate favorites.

It comes at the expense of a nation that’s safe and fit to live in.

It’s long gone, perhaps never to return.

Dystopian totalitarian rule replaced it, enforced with police state harshness.

A Final Comment

After briefed on an alleged Russian cyberattack, Trump tweeted the following:

“The cyber hack is far greater in the fake news media than in actuality.”

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).”

“There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.”

No evidence was presented to show any hacking occurred, nothing pointing fingers at Russia, China, or any other foreign countries.

