Scores of US-backed SDF militants injured in separate attacks by unidentified persons in Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Hasaka

A number of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Militia were injured on Friday in separate attacks by unidentified persons on their positions and axes of movement in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasaka.

Local sources told SANA reporter in Raqqa that an explosive device, planted by unidentified persons near Bteiman junction, exploded when a military car affiliated to the SDF militia was driving along the Al-Mankhar road. Another explosive device also targeted an SDF military car on the road between the village of Hazima and Tal al-Samen to the north of Raqqa. The two attacks resulted in the injury of several SDF militants.

In Deir Ezzor, local sources said that several SDF militants were injured in an explosive device attack in the vicinity of Al-Hisan town, while another SDF militant was injured when an unidentified person opened fire at him in Al-Howl camp, to the north of Hasaka.

In a relevant context, a civilian was injured when SDF militants opened fire at citizens directly during their raids on several villages in the vicinity of Qamishli city in Hasaka. The militants also kidnapped a number of civilians during theses raids which targeted the villages of Al-Raheyyeh, Al-Abou Al-Shamali, Al-Abou Al-Janoubi, Hajeyeh Al-Kabireh, Al-Matashir, Al-Khalil and Sharmoukh which are part of Tal Hamis area in the southeast on Hasaka, according to local sources.

The sources added that the SDF militia also besieged Abu Fara’ village in the northeast of Hasaka and kidnapped a number of locals on the backdrop of expelling SDF militants who earlier came in a military car and tried to forcibly take young men from the village with the aim of recruiting them within the SDF ranks.

Hamda Mustafa

