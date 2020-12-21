Turkey and the West: confrontation or Taming? تركيا والغرب: صدام أم ترويض؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

تركيا والغرب: صدام أم ترويض؟

العميد د. أمين محمد حطيط*

من يراقب حركة تركيا في الفترة التي أعقبت الانتخابات الأميركية يجد انّ أردوغان يتصرّف وكأنه في سباق مع الوقت ويريد أن يقفل ملفات او يستجمع أوراقاً الى اقصى ما يمكنه جمعه قبل حلول الحاكم الجديد في البيت الأبيض الأميركي، لأنّ أردوغان يعرف أي علاقة تربطه بهذا الحاكم ويعرف مدى التباين بين المشروع التركي الخاص الذي يعمل من أجله والمشروع الغربي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة الأميركية والذي تعمل عليه بشكل واضح منذ العام 2010 في ظل حكم الديمقراطيين لأميركا وبوجود بايدن نفسه في مقعد نائب الرئيس الأميركي.

وهنا نتذكر بأنه عندما اندفع أردوغان في العام 2011 في قيادة العدوان الإرهابي على سورية تنفيذاً لخطة أطلسيّة بقيادة أميركية ظن أن الغرب والحلف الاطلسي الذي ينتمي اليه فوضه بحكم المنطقة وإقامة او استعادة الإمبراطورية العثمانية البائدة التي كان «الحلفاء» الأوروبيون قد أنزلوا الهزيمة بها وتقاسموا ممتلكاتها ومناطق احتلالها في غربي آسيا خاصة وكامل الشرق الأوسط بالمصطلح الغربي عامة.

تصرف أردوغان في سورية، ومنها في كامل المنطقة منذ اندلاع الحريق العربي (يسمّيه الغرب «ربيع عربي») تصرف على أساس انه سلطان المستقبل وبهذه الذهنية انقلب على تفاهماته وتوافقاته الاستراتيجية مع سورية وقاد العدوان الإرهابي عليها. وهنا كان التباين المستتر والخفي بين الظن التركي والتكليف الغربي الأطلسي، ففي حين عمل أردوغان بذهنية العمل لاستعادة سلطنة غابرة، كان الغرب يريد من أردوغان لعب دور رأس الحربة والقائد الميدانيّ لإسقاط محور المقاومة وتفكيكه من البوابة السورية التي تشكل القلعة الوسطى لهذا المحور، هدف تحتاجه أميركا من أجل إقامة النظام العالمي الأحادي القطبية وتعويض الإخفاق الذي عانت منه في افغانستان والعراق ولبنان.

وعلى هذا الأساس كانت الحرب الكونيّة التي استهدفت سورية منذ العام 2011 موضع تباين في النظرة من كل من الجانب التركي والاطلسي، وكانت عرضة للتنازع الخفي بين مشروعين، مشروع تركي يقوده أردوغان الحالم بإزالة آثار الهزيمة التي انزلت بالعثمانيين في الحرب الأولى، ومشروع أطلسي بقيادة أميركية جوهره تثبيت انتصار الغرب في الحربين العالميتين وتدمير القوى المقاومة للاستعمار والسيطرة الغربية وإنتاج بيئة تصفية القضية الفلسطينيّة، ويلتقي هذان المشروعان في سورية بشكل خاص على هدف إسقاط النظام السوري بقيادة الرئيس الأسد، لكنهما يتنافران بدرجات متفاوتة في أكثر من مكان وإقليم.

بيد أن أردوغان عندما فشل في سورية في موجة العدوان الأول عليها في سياق ما أسميناه يومها «استراتيجية الاخوان المسلمين للسيطرة على سورية»، وجد نفسه عرضة لسحب التفويض الغربي منه ونقله الى السعودية التي جرّبت حظها مع سورية في سياق ما أسميناه «خطة بندر»، الخطة التي لم تكن أفضل حظاً من خطة الاخوان، والتي انتهت الى فشل دفع أميركا الى النزول مباشرة الى الميدان وإنشاء تحالف عسكري بقيادتها بعد ان اصطنعت المبرر ودخلت في المرحلة الثالثة من العدوان على سورية والعراق هي «مرحلة داعش».

لم يكن أردوغان مرتاحاً للشعور الذي تشكل لديه نتيجة الفشل والإحساس بالتهميش الغربي له، واغتنم فرصة مدّ اليد الروسية والإيرانية له وانتظم في ثلاثي آستانة المشكل لمعالجة الوضع السوري ميدانياً، ورأى انّ ذلك يمنحه الوقت للمناورة الزئبقية ويتيح له العمل بطلاقة أكثر لتنفيذ مشروعه الخاص في سورية ومنها لنشره في الإقليم بعيداً عن المحدّدات او القيود الغربية. وقد نجح أردوغان في استثمار موقعه في استانة إلى حد بعيد ورغم التباين مع قطبي استانة الآخرين إيران وروسيا في أكثر من موضوع فقد بقي على علاقة معهما لا تتصف بالحميمية لكنها غير صدامية، علاقة يحتاجها من أجل مشروعه الخاص كما ذكرنا.

لقد مارس أردوغان مع كلّ من عمل معه في الشرق والغرب بسياسة سمتها الرئيسية الزئبقية المتقلبة، بحيث انه لم يجد نفسه مضطراً للإيفاء بوعد او لتنفيذ عقد او عهد وعمل بنَفَسٍ ميكافيليّ خالص باعتبار «انّ الغاية تبرر الوسيلة». وظنّ انّ «ذكاءه النشط» يجعله يحقق أهدافه من دون أن يعرضه الى أيّ خطر جدي، أي انه يخدع الآخر ويجعله يعطيه ثم يسكت على عدم الأخذ المقابل، معتقداً انّ الآخر بحاجة الى صداقته او على الأقل عدم عدواته نظراً لموقعه وتأثيره في المسرح الاستراتيجي الذي يتحرّك فيه.

بيد ان الأمور الآن وصلت نقطة لا يستطيع شركاء تركيا في الملفات المشتركة السكوت عنها أو مداراة تركيا فيها، ما جعل الانتصارات او الإنجازات التركية السابقة عرضة للنقض او الانهيار، وقد أحس أردوغان بالخطر الآتي واستشعر الحاجة لتدابير سريعة تحصّن وضعه ولهذا نراه الآن:

ـ يعود الى مغازلة أوروبا من الباب الألمانيّ بعد التهدئة مع اليونان لتجنب المواجهة الحادة مع أوروبا بعد أن وصلت علاقته بفرنسا وبماكرون شخصياً الى أدنى وأسوأ مستوياتها، وهو يظن بانّ ألمانيا التي ليس لها طموحات شرق أوسطية أقله حالياً لن تكون له منافساً في مشروعه الخاص، ويريد من أوروبا الآن أن تكون الظهير الاحتياطي الذي يعوّضه بعض الشيء عن الحضن الأميركي الذي يخشى برودته وجفافه مع بايدن.

ـ يسرع في تقويض الكيان الكردي الانفصالي في شمالي شرقي سورية قبل أن يصل بايدن الى البيت الأبيض، لأنه يعرف بأن مشروع بايدن هناك يقوم على استراتيجية التقسيم وإقامة الكيان الكردي المستقل أو شبه المستقل برعاية أميركية صهيونية، الامر الذي يخشى منه أردوغان لأنه يرى فيه مسّاً بالأمن القومي التركي.

ـ يعيد انتشار قواته في إدلب بشكل يخفض تداخلها مع الجيش العربي السوري على خطوط التماس ويقيم الخطوط والمواقع الحصينة المدعومة نارياً بشكل فاعل ليمنع أي محاولة سورية روسية لاستعادة المنطقة عسكرياً بعد فشل المحاولات جميعها لاستعادتها عبر منصة استانة واتفاقات سوتشي وموسكو.

ـ يهدّئ الصراع الذي فجّره في أذريبجان ويكتفي حالياً على حدّ وصفه بـ «الإنجاز الذي حققه في ناغورني كارباخ«، متوعّداً بالمزيد عندما تسنح الفرص.

بالخلاصة نرى أردوغان الآن في مرحلة مراجعة مواقفه بحثاً عن إجراءات متطورة من المشروع الغربي من اجل صياغة مشروع وسط في المنطقة يجمع العناصر الرئيسية للمشروع التركي العثماني الخاص والمشروع الأطلسي الأميركي، بحيث يحدّ من وجوه التناقض او التنافر بينهما ويمنع الاحتكاك او التناقض مع الغرب وبشكل لا يبقى مبرراً له لاتخاذ المواقف الحادة منه وصولاً الى فرض العقوبات الغربية على تركيا، كما حصل الآن. فهل ينجح أردوغان في سعيه هذا؟

قبل الإجابة نذكر بأنّ الحلف الأطلسي الذي أسّسته 12 دولة أوروبية وأميركية قبل تركيا فيه ليس حباً بها أو خدمة لها بل نتيجة إحساسه بأن تركيا تستطيع ان تقوم بوظيفة ودور أساسي في خدمة مهمة الحلف الدفاعية وأهدافه في وجه الاتحاد السوفياتي وأراد المؤسسون امتلاك قاعدة عسكرية متقدّمة تشكل جزءاً من الستار الحديديّ الذي اقامه الغرب في وجه الشيوعية، وبالتالي كانت عضوية تركيا في الحلف الأطلسي ناشئة من حاجة أطلسية لتركيا للقيام بدور وظيفي عملاني واستراتيجي، ولهذا جذب تركيا إليه كأول دولة بعد تأسيسه في العام 1949، وقبلها في عضويته في العام 1952 من أجل هذا الدور الوظيفي ولم يقبلها من أجل أن يمنحها فرصة منازعته النفوذ.

فتركيا في الأطلسي لخدمة أهداف الدفاع عن أوروبا أصلاً ولخدمة الأهداف الأميركية بعد تفكك الاتحاد السوفياتي حاضراً وليست من أجل استعادة الإمبراطورية العثمانية التي أسقطتها أوروبا، وعليه فانّ أيّ عمل او محاولة توحي بأنّ أردوغان يعمل في سبيل ذاك الهدف لن تلقى من أوروبا والأطلسي الا الرفض والمواجهة. فالغرب الذي قاسى الكثير من دولة بني عثمان لن يقبل بسهولة إعادة إحيائها بأيّ شكل وبأيّ صورة. وبالتالي لا مجال للمواءمة بين الطموح الأردوغاني والنزعة الغربية وهما أمران متناقضان. وهذا ما سيفرض على تركيا الاختيار بين التخلي عن مشروعها الخاص او التخلي عن التوجه غرباً، أما الجمع بين النقيضين فلن يكون ممكناً فأيّ خيار ستختار؟

* أستاذ جامعي – باحث استراتيجي.

Turkey and the West: confrontation or Taming?

Brigadier General Dr. Amin Mohammed Hatit*

Anyone who watches Turkey’s movement in the post-Election period finds that Erdogan is acting like he is in a race against time and wants to close files or gather papers as much as he can gather before the new governor of the U.S. White House, because Erdogan knows any connection to this ruler and knows the extent of the disparity between the Turkish private project he is working for and the Western project that the United States has been working on clearly since 2010 under the democratic rule of America and with Biden himself in the vice president’s seat.

Here we remember that when Erdogan rushed in 2011 to lead the terrorist aggression against Syria in implementation of an Atlantic plan led by the United States, he thought that the West and NATO to which he belonged delegated the rule of the region and the establishment or restoration of the former Ottoman Empire, which the European “Allies” had defeated and shared their property and areas of occupation in Western Asia in particular and the entire Middle East in the Western term.

Erdogan acted in Syria, and from it throughout the region since the outbreak of the Arab fire (the West calls it an Arab Spring) acted on the basis that he is the sultan of the future and with this mind turned on his strategic understandings and agreements with Syria and led the terrorist aggression against it. While Erdogan worked with the mentality of working to restore the Sultanate, the West wanted Erdogan to play the role of the spearhead and field commander to overthrow the axis of resistance and dismantle it from the Syrian gate, which forms the central fortress of this axis, a goal America needs in order to establish a unipolar world order and make up for the failure it suffered in Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon.

On this basis, the global war that has targeted Syria since 2011 has been the subject of a divergence of views from both the Turkish and NATO sides, and was subject to a hidden conflict between two projects, a Turkish project led by the dreamer Erdogan to remove the effects of the defeat inflicted on the Ottomans in the first war, The Project Atlantic, led by the United States, is essential to stabilize the victory of the West in the two world wars, destroy the forces that are resistant to colonialism and western domination, and produce an environment to liquidate the Palestinian cause, and these two projects meet in Syria in particular on the goal of overthrowing the Syrian regime led by President Assad, but they are competing to varying degrees in more than one place and territory.

However, when Erdogan failed in Syria in the first wave of aggression against it in the context of what we called the “Strategy of the Muslim Brotherhood to control Syria”, He found himself vulnerable to withdrawing the Western mandate from it and transferring him to Saudi Arabia, which tried its luck with Syria in the context of what we called “Plan Bandar”, a plan that was no better luck than the Brotherhood plan, which ended in failure to push America to go straight to the field and establish a military alliance led by it after it made the justification and entered the third phase of the aggression against Syria and Iraq is the stage of ISIS.

Erdogan was not comfortable with the feeling that formed him as a result of the failure and the sense of western marginalization, and took the opportunity to reach out to him and joined the tri-Astana problem to address the Syrian situation on the ground, and saw that this gives him time to maneuver mercury and allows him to work more fluently to implement his own project in Syria and from there to spread it in the region away from western restrictions or restrictions. Erdogan has succeeded in investing his position in Astana to a large extent and despite the contrast with the other Poles Astana Iran and Russia on more than one subject, he has remained in a relationship with them that is not intimate but non-confrontational, a relationship he needs for his own project as we mentioned.

Erdogan, along with all those who worked with him in the East and the West, practiced a policy that was characterized by a volatile mercury master, so that he did not find himself obliged to fulfill a promise or to implement a contract or covenant and worked with the same kind of Machiavelli, considering that “the end justifies the means”. He thought that his “active intelligence” makes him achieve his goals without exposing him to any serious danger, i.e. he deceives the other and makes him give him and then shut up about not taking the opposite, believing that the other needs his friendship or at least not his enemies due to his position and influence in the strategic theater in which he moves.

However, things have now reached a point where Turkey’s partners in the joint files cannot be silent or managed by Turkey, which has made turkey’s previous victories or achievements vulnerable to rebuttal or collapse, and Erdogan has sensed the danger coming and felt the need for quick measures to fortify his situation and that’s why we see it now:

He returns to flirt with Europe from the German door after the lull with Greece to avoid a sharp confrontation with Europe after his relationship with France and Macron personally reached its lowest and worst levels, and he thinks that Germany, which has no Ambitions Middle Eastern at least at least at present will not have a competitor in his own project, and wants Europe now to be the backup back who compensates somewhat for the American brood that fears his cold ness and dryness with Biden.

He is quick to undermine the Kurdish separatist entity in northeastern Syria before Biden arrives at the White House, because he knows that Biden’s project there is based on the strategy of partition and the establishment of an independent or semi-independent Kurdish entity under the auspices of the United States of Zionism, which Erdogan fears because he sees it as an affront to Turkish national security.

It redeploys its forces in Idlib in a way that reduces its interference with the Syrian Arab Army on the lines of contact and effectively establishes the lines and fortified sites supported by fire to prevent any Syrian-Russian attempt to retake the area militarily after all attempts to retake it through the Astana platform and the Sochi and Moscow agreements.

The conflict he has triggered in Azerbaijan calms down and is now content with what he described as “the achievement he has achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh”, promising more when opportunities arise.

In summary, We see Erdogan now in the process of reviewing his positions in search of advanced procedures of the Western project in order to formulate a middle project in the region that brings together the main elements of the Turkish-Ottoman special project and the Atlantic project of the United States, so that reduces the faces of contradiction or disharmony between them and prevents friction or contradiction with the West and in a way that does not justify him to take sharp positions from him to the imposition of Western sanctions on Turkey, as has happened now. Does Erdogan succeed in his quest?

Before answering, we recall that the NATO alliance founded by 12 European and American countries before Turkey is not in love with it or service to it, but as a result of its sense that Turkey can play a function and a key role in the service of the alliance’s defence mission and objectives in the face of the Soviet Union and the founders wanted to have an advanced military base that forms part of the Iron Curtain established by the West in the face of communism Turkey’s membership in NATO was therefore arising from Turkey’s Atlantic need for a functional and strategic role, which attracted Turkey as the first country after its founding in 1949, and accepted it as a member in 1952 for this role and did not accept it in order to give it the opportunity to dispute its influence.

