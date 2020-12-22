Despite Arab recognition and normalisation: the “Israeli” entity is temporary! رغم الاعتراف والتطبيع العربيّ: الكيان «الإسرائيليّ» مؤقت!

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

**Please scroll down for the English Machine translation**

رغم الاعتراف والتطبيع العربيّ: الكيان «الإسرائيليّ» مؤقت!

د. عدنان منصور

قد يتصوّر كثيرون في العالم، وبالذات المهرولون «العرب» للاعتراف بالكيان الصهيونيّ، ومَن يقف إلى جانبهم ويروّج للتطبيع مع العدو، أنّ القضية الفلسطينية، وحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني طويت الى غير رجعة. وأنّ عهداً جديداً بدأ يسود ويطغى في عالمنا العربي، وفي منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ليدخلهما في «العصر الإسرائيلي الجديد».

لا يريد العدو «الإسرائيلي» منذ تأسيس كيانه غصباً، أن يقتنع بمنطق التاريخ وحركته، أن لا قوة تستطيع أن تلغي شعباً من الوجود، يتمسّك بأرضه وتراثه وجذوره، وإنْ توفرت لها مؤقتاً عوامل إقليميّة ودولية للحفاظ على وضعها الشاذ، وحكم الأمر الواقع.

لا يريد الصهاينة ومَن معهم، ان يقتنعوا بأنّ مقاومة الشعب الفلسطيني للاحتلال، لا تنتهي بالاتفاقيات والتسويات والصفقات على حسابه. وأنّ الوضع غير الطبيعي في العالم العربي لن يبقى على حاله للأبد، وأنّ الأجيال العربية والفلسطينية ستظلّ تتوارث المقاومة من جيل الى جيل، وإلى يوم موعود لا مفرّ منه.

الطغاة المحتلّون، والخوَنة المتخاذلون وتجار القضية، لا يقرّرون أبداً مصير فلسطين وشعبها، ولا يفاوضون عنها وعنه، مصير فلسطين ومستقبلها يقرّره شعبها المقاوم، الذي تجاوز سلوك ورهانات وسياسات السلطة الفلسطينية وترهّلها، وكشف الانتهازيين والعملاء الذين يعملون من الداخل على تصفية قضيته.

السلام العادل لن تحققه «إسرائيل»، وإنْ سعى إليه رئيس السلطة الفلسطينية محمود عباس الذي قال على وسائل الإعلام يوماً: «نريد أن نلتقي مع جيل الشباب في «إسرائيل»، الجيل الذي نعمل هذه الأيام من أجل مستقبله، من أن يعيش بأمن واستقرار في هذه المنطقة» … (!!!) «نريد السلام مع «إسرائيل» أولاً، «إسرائيل» جارتنا، نريد ان نعمل سلاماً معها، ونعيش في سلام معها … (!!!).

أيّ سلام ينادي به رئيس السلطة الفلسطينية محمود عباس، وما هي الخطوات التي تقوم بها السلطة وهي تشاهد يومياً ممارسات «إسرائيل» في تهويد القدس، ومصادرة الأراضي، وبناء المستوطنات، وطرد الفلسطينيين من ديارهم، وإصرارها على فرض سلام الأمر الواقع، المبني على مفهوم القوة والاحتلال، مفهوم ترفضه المقاومة الفلسطينية بالشكل والأساس.

ستتعب «إسرائيل» ولن تتعب المقاومة، التي سيظلّ سيفها مسلطاً على رقبة الكيان، الذي لن ينعم بالأمن ولا بالسلام، رغم كلّ ما ينجزه ويحققه من مكتسبات في الوقت الحاضر… إذ يبقى شعب فلسطين، قنبلة في خاصرة «إسرائيل»، تقضّ مضجعها باستمرار، لن تجعل المحتلين يعيشون بأمان واستقرار. جرثومة غريبة دخلت في جسد الأمة لن يكتب لها الاستمرار والبقاء مهما طال الوقت، وأياً كان الرهان.

كيان غاصب لم يعد يقتنع باستمراريته، رغم قوّته، حتى العديد من الساسة والإعلاميين الصهاينة. إنه صراع مستمرّ بين إرادتين، لن يتوقف الا بانكسار إرادة الاحتلال.. ستبدي الأيام للصهاينة وأعوانهم، أنه على الرغم مما حققته «إسرائيل» من «إنجازات» واعتراف وتطبيع مع بعض «العرب»، فإنها لن تستطيع أن تقضي على القضية الفلسطينية وتنهي حالتها، وتؤسّس لوضع جديد ملائم لها في الشرق الأوسط.

إنّ الإرادة الفلسطينية في نهاية المطاف، ستكسر لا محال شوكة المحتلين.

إنّ الصراع طويل، ولن يتوقف بين المقاومين والمحتلين. الفلسطينيون على أرضهم صامدون، صابرون، متربّصون، مقاومون، ينتظرون الساعة، والصهاينة سيظلّون يعيشون هاجس الأمن، والسلام والاستقرار والبقاء.

فأيّ استقرار وبقاء وأيّ أمن هو هذا الأمن الذي يتطلع إليه نتنياهو الذي قال: «في الشرق الأوسط يتقدّم الأمن على السلام ومعاهدات السلام، وكلّ من لا يدرك هذا، سيظلّ دون أمن ودون سلام».

«إسرائيل» وإنْ وقّعت معاهدات سلام مع بعض العرب، إلا أنها بكلّ تأكيد، لن تحقق الأمن والأمان والاستقرار للمحتلين الصهاينة، طالما هناك شعب مقاوم مُصرّ على انتزاع حقوقه بالمقاومة والقوة.

أبراهام بورغ رئيس الكنيست «الإسرائيلي» الأسبق، وأحد أبرز الوجوه الصهيونية يكشف في كتابه: هزيمة هتلر، واقع ومأزق «إسرائيل» وقلق مستوطنيها ليقول: «إنّ دولة «إسرائيل» التي كان يتوجّب عليها، توفير ملجأ آمن للشعب اليهودي، أصبحت بالنسبة له المكان الأكثر خطورة… لنغمض أعيننا، ولنحاول أن نسأل أنفسنا، أيّ مكان أكثر أمناً للعيش: في القدس، مدينة مقدسة ومتفجّرة؟ في الخليل، مدينة الثلاث أسباط للأمة الممزّقة بين مختلف المتحدّرين من إبراهيم؟ أم في نيويورك رغم هدم البرجين على يد الأصوليّة؟ يبدو لي أنّ كثيرين سيجزمون أنّ نيويورك هي أكثر أمناً على المدى البعيد من الدولة اليهودية ولو أنها مدجّجة حتى النخاع بالقنابل الذرية»…

«إنّ حضور الموت الذي لا يتوقف في حياتنا المرتبط بحروب «إسرائيل»، ـ يقول بورغ ـ، لا يؤدّي إلا إلى الإكثار من المجازر والدمار والإبادة التي يتلقاها شعبنا. لهذا فإنّ الأموات في هذا البلد لا يرقدون أبداً في سلام، إنهم دائماً نشطون، دائماً حاضرون، دائماً ملازمون لوجودنا التعيس… لقد ربحنا كلّ الحروب، ومع ذلك، نحتفظ بشعور عميق بالخسارة… إنّ الحرب لم تعُد استثناء لنا، بل أصبحت قانوناً، وطريقة عيشنا، طريقة حرب تجاه الجميع…».

إنّ صراع الإرادات وحسم الأمور يتمّ في الميدان، سيحدّده ويرسم طريقه شعب مناضل حيّ، آل على نفسه أن يصمد ويقاوم، ليسترجع بالقوة حقوقه المشروعة وإقامة دولته على أرضه، واستعادة ما خسره على مدى قرن من الزمن.

متى سيقرّ الصهاينة في تل أبيب، بعد 72 عاماً من تأسيس كيانهم الغاضب، أنّ فلسطين ليست أرضاً بلا شعب، وأنّ الفلسطينيّين ليسوا في وارد نسيان وطنهم وأرضهم، وتاريخهم وحقوقهم القومية!

سيأتي اليوم الذي سيقرّ به الصهاينة، إنّ زجّ المقاومين في السجون، والمعتقلات، والقيام بممارسات الإرهاب، والتخويف والتعذيب، وهدم البيوت، والحصار، والقمع والتجويع، لن يوفر لهم الأمن ولا السلام الهشّ الذي يمنحه لهم بعض المهرولين العرب، ولن يمنع المقاومين من الوصول الى عقر دارهم وتصفية الحساب معهم.

أيّها الصهاينة، اعلموا جيداً، أنكم تواجهون أصلب وأقدر وأصعب وأشجع شعب، وأكثر صبراً وعزيمة في تاريخ النضال الوطني للشعوب الحرة في العالم، لذلك سينتصر عليكم الفلسطينيون ومعهم كلّ أحرار الأمة، وستُهزمون، ولن يفيدكم في ما بعد، دعم الطغاة في العالم لكم، أو اعتراف أو تطبيع أو تطبيل جاءكم به مرتدّ من هنا أو هناك.

*وزير الخارجية والمغتريين الأسبق.

Despite Arab recognition and normalization: the “Israeli” entity is temporary!

Dr. Adnan Mansour

Many in the world, particularly the “Arab” smugglers to recognize the Zionist entity, and those who stand by them and promote normalization with the enemy, may imagine that the Palestinian cause, and the rights of the Palestinian people, have been extended forever. A new era is prevailing in the Arab world, and in the Middle East, to bring them into the “new Israeli era”.

The “Israeli” enemy does not want since the establishment of its entity, forced to be convinced by the logic of history and its movement, that no force can abolish a people from existence, clinging to its land, heritage and roots, even if it temporarily has regional and international factors to maintain its abnormal status, and de facto.

The Zionists and their allies do not want to be convinced that the Resistance of the Palestinian people to the occupation does not end with agreements, settlements and deals at their expense. The abnormal situation in the Arab world will not remain the same forever, and the Arab and Palestinian generations will continue to pass on resistance from generation to generation, and to a promised day.

The fate and future of Palestine will be decided by its resistance people, who have gone beyond the behavior, bets and policies of the Palestinian Authority, and exposed the opportunists and agents working from within to liquidate their cause.

A just peace will not be achieved by Israel, although sought by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who once said to the media: “We want to meet with the younger generation in Israel, the generation that we are working for its future, from living in security and stability in this region.” (!!!) “We want peace with Israel first, Israel is our neighbor, we want to make peace with it, and live-in peace with it… (!!!).

Any peace advocated by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and what steps the PA is taking as it watches daily Israel’s practices of Judaizing Jerusalem, confiscating land, building settlements, expelling Palestinians from their homes, and insisting on imposing a de facto peace, based on the concept of force and occupation, is rejected by the Palestinian resistance in form and basis.

Israel will tire and the resistance will not, the Resistance sword will remain on the neck of the entity, which will not enjoy security or peace, despite all the gains it achieves at the present time… The people of Palestine will not make the occupiers live in safety and stability. The Zionist strange germ into the body of the nation will not continue and survive no matter how long it would take, and, whatever the bet.

A usurped Zionist entity despite its power, and many Zionist politicians and media are no longer convinced of its continuity. It is an ongoing conflict between two wills, which will only stop until the will of the occupation is broken. The days will show the Zionists and their associates that, despite Israel’s achievements and recognition and normalization with some “Arabs”, it will not be able to eliminate the Palestinian cause and end its situation, and establish a new situation suitable for her in the Middle East.

The Palestinian will, after all, will inevitably break the thorn of the occupiers.

The conflict is long, and will not stop between the Resistance and the occupiers. The Palestinians on their land are steadfast, patient, lurking, resisting, waiting for the hour, and the Zionists will continue to live with the obsession of security, peace, stability and survival.

What stability, survival and security are the security that Netanyahu aspires to, who said: “In the Middle East, security is advancing on peace and peace treaties, and anyone who does not realize this will remain without security and without peace.

Israel, although it has signed peace treaties with some Arabs, will certainly not achieve security and stability for the Zionist occupiers, as long as there is a people who are resisting and insisting on taking their rights with resistance and force.

Abraham Burg, the former Speaker of the “Israeli” Knesset, and one of the most prominent Zionist faces reveals in his book: The Defeat of Hitler, the Reality and Dilemma of “Israel” and the Concern of its Settlers to say: “The State of Israel, which should have provided a safe haven for the Jewish people, has become for him the most dangerous place… Let us close our eyes, and try to ask ourselves, where is the safer place to live: in Jerusalem, a holy and explosive city? In Hebron, the city of the three-tribe city of the nation torn apart among the various descendants of Abraham? Or in New York, despite the demolition of the towers by fundamentalism? It seems to me that many will be certain that New York is safer in the long run than the Jewish state, even if it is heavily loaded with atomic bombs.

«The unceasing presence of death in our lives, Linked to Israel’s wars, says Borg only leads to the many massacres, destruction and extermination that our people receive.

That is why That is why the dead in this country never rest in peace, they are always active, always present, always attached to our unhappy existence… We have won all wars; however, we retain a deep sense of loss… War is no longer an exception for us, it has become law, and our way of life is a way of warfare towards everyone

The conflict of wills and the resolution of matters takes place in the field, will be determined and charted in the way of a living militant people, who have had to stand up and resist, to regain by force their legitimate rights and establish their state on their land, and to restore what they have lost over a century.

When will the Zionists in Tel Aviv, 72 years after the founding of their entity, recognize that Palestine is not a land without a people, and that the Palestinians are not in a position to forget their homeland, their history and their national rights!

The day will come when the Zionists will admit that the concentration of the resistance in prisons, terrorist practices, intimidation and torture, house demolitions, sieges, repression and starvation will not provide them with security or the fragile peace that some Arab smugglers give them, will not prevent the resistance from reaching their homes and settling the account with the occupation.

O Zionists, know well that you are facing the hardest, most capable, hardest and bravest people, and the most patience and determination in the history of the national struggle of the free peoples in the world, so the Palestinians will prevail over you, along with all the free people of the nation, and you will be defeated, the support of the tyrants, recognition, normalization from here or there will not benefit you later

*Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

