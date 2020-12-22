Guardians Of Space Camels

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In a revelation that should have happened on April 1, but actually happened on December 18, the United States Space Force finally revealed the name with which its troops are to be referred as: Guardians.

Now, the Space Force not only has the logo taken from Star Trek, but is also testing its luck with playing with the superhero film “Guardians of the Galaxy”. According to the Pentagon, it took an entire year’s worth of thinking to come up with a name that’s directly taken from a movie that came 6 years ago, back in 2014.

Guardians of the Galaxy features Chris Pratt in the role of “Starlord” whose humorous adventures and misadventures lead him to saving some parts of the galaxy, but not really the entire galaxy. Contrary to its prototype, the US Space Force hasn’t had any adventures yet, and it is questionable if it will anytime soon. Especially if incoming President Joe Biden cancels the entire thing.

As of now the Space Force only deployment took place in Qatar, where it is apparently working on the secret space camel program to protect the mysterious “heritage” and “culture” that US troops claim to promote in the space.

