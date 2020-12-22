Palestinian Teen Martyred After Heroic Operation against ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager was martyred after the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers shot him dead as he carried out a heroic operation against the occupation soldiers in the Old City of occupied al-Quds on Monday night.

According to the ‘Israeli’ occupation police, the teen, identified by local media as 17-year-old Mahmoud Omar Kameel, approached a Zionist police post near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City and shot at them.

“The police and border guard fighters working in the Old City chased him on foot, while he was shooting at them,” the ‘Israeli’ police said in a statement.

Witnesses said the occupation forces shot Kameel multiple times after chasing him and surrounding him in the area.

Immediately following the shooting, the Zionist forces closed the gates leading to the Old City and barred access to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Kameel belonged to the village of Qabatiyeh near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Zionist entity captured East al-Quds during the 1967 war and later annexed the territory.

