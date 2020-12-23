Pirates are breaking through America’s fortified walls. Is there any secret left? القراصنة يخترقون أسوار أميركا الحصينة.. هل بقي من أسرار؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

الميادين نت

21 كانون الأول 20:03

منذر سليمان مدير مكتب الميادين في واشنطن و جعفر الجعفري

تبدو أميركا مكشوفة لمن أقدم على الاختراق الذي يوازيه في الخطورة اهتزاز الثقة بتفوق التقنية الأميركية في النطاق السيبراني.

اكتشفت الولايات المتحدة أنها كانت تتعرَّض لهجمات قرصنة واسعة النطاق منذ “شهر آذار/مارس 2020 على الأقل”، بحسب الرواية الرسمية، ومنذ مطلع تشرين الأول/أكتوبر 2019، بحسب اختصاصيي البرمجيات. شملت جهود القرصنة أعلى درجات المؤسَّسات السريّة في النظام السياسي والدفاعي الأميركي، والوزارات السيادية والهيئات الحكومية، وتلك المعنية بالإشراف على تطوير الأسلحة النووية.

تباينت سبل تقييم الضرر وحصره منذ البداية، وخصوصاً أن الكشف تم “بالصدفة”، وعبر شركة خاصة كطرف ثالث، حتى أصبح بعض كبار العلماء يقتربون من الجزم بأنَّ التوقف عند التداعيات “يبدو شبه مستحيل”. الاختصاصي في علم التشفير والأمن السيبراني في جامعة “هارفرد” العريقة، بروس شنايير، ذهب إلى المطالبة “بالتخلّي عن (النظم) الراهنة وإعادة تشكيلها من الصفر”، كحل وحيد لضمان أمن الشبكات التي تعرّضت للقرصنة.

لم يعد هناك من يستطيع تخفيف هول الصَّدمة التي تعرّضت لها الولايات المتحدة، ولا سيَّما بين السياسيين، في ظل الإقرار الجماعي من السياسيين والاختصاصيين بأنهم أُخذوا على حين غرة، “وتمت تعرية ثغرة أمنية حساسة محتملة في البنى التحتية للتقنية الأميركية المتطورة”.

عضو لجنتي الاستخبارات والقوات المسلَّحة، السيناتور آنغس كينغ، كان من أوائل السياسيين الذين أوضحوا حجم الاختراق، قائلاً: “يشكّل الهجوم، بكلّ أسف، حملة تجسس شاملة وناجحة استهدفت المعلومات والبيانات السرية للحكومة الأميركية. جهود التقصي الجارية توضح أنه هجوم استثنائي في نطاقه وتقنياته المعقَّدة وتداعياته”.

الاختصاصي في الأمن الإلكتروني في جامعة “جونز هوبكينز”، توماس ريد، أعرب عن اعتقاده بأنَّ ما ظفر به القراصنة من ملفات وبيانات مختلفة، “يعادل عدة مرات ارتفاع مسلّة واشنطن” التي ترتفع نحو 170 متراً أو 555 قدماً.

رئيس لجنة الاستخبارات في مجلس الشيوخ، ماركو روبيو، خرج عن طوره المعتاد في الدفاع المستميت عن أركان الدولة وأجهزتها المتعدّدة، وقال عقب إحاطة سريّة شارك بها مع كبار مسؤولي الأجهزة الاستخباراتية: “لا يزال مدى الحجم الكامل للقرصنة غير معلوم، لكنَّنا ندرك أنَّ نطاقه غير مسبوق. على الأرجح، لا تزال القرصنة جارية، وعلى درجة من التعقيد لا تقدر عليها إلا بضع دول فقط”.

استهدفت جهود القراصنة شبكات الأجهزة والوزارات الأميركية التالية، بحسب تقييم اللجنة الموحّدة لمكافحة القرصنة المشكّلة من أعلى مستويات الأجهزة الاستخباراتية والأمنية: وزارات الخزانة والتجارة والأمن الداخلي والخارجية والطاقة، والإدارة الفيدرالية الناظمة للطاقة، والمختبرات العلمية التي تجري أبحاثاً سريّة وغيرها لحساب وزارة الطاقة (“سانديا” و”لوس ألاموس”)، والهيئة الوطنية للأمن النووي – المشرفة على الترسانة النووية للولايات المتحدة، ومكتب حماية النقل الاتحادي. وأُضيف تباعاً عدد من المؤسَّسات والهيئات الأخرى، أبرزها مصلحة الضرائب وسجلات الرعاية الصحية في بعض الولايات.

آلية اختراق القراصنة، وفق ما حدَّدتها الأجهزة الأمنية وتبنّتها الوسائل الإعلامية كافة، عبّرت عنها يومية “نيويورك تايمز”، قائلة إنَّها من النوع الذي استهدف “سلسلة التوريدات” التي تعتمد عليها كل الأجهزة والهيئات الرسمية من شبكات القطاع الخاص بكل تشعباتها واختصاصاتها، وإنها “شملت 18000 شبكة وجهة حكومية”. ومضت الصحيفة وغيرها إلى القول إنَّ من المرجّح أن تكون روسيا وراء الهجوم، ليجري تبنّي السردية تباعاً على لسان وزير الخارجية مايك بومبيو.

بما أنّ المسؤولية الرسمية للجهة أو الجهات الفاعلة لم يتم تحديدها أو توفير أدلّة حولها، خرج الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب عن صمته “الطويل” ليناقض وزير خارجيته وآخرين، قائلاً في تغريداته الشهيرة: “تم إعلامي بشكل كامل، وكل شيء تحت السيطرة. روسيا روسيا روسيا، هذه أول لازمة تتردد عند حصول أي شيء”، مشيراً إلى أن الصين “قد” تكون متورطة أيضاً.

“وكالة الأمن الوطني” والهيئات الأمنية الأخرى أصدرت بياناً مشتركاً في 17 كانون الأول/ديسمبر الجاري، تحذر فيه من “هجمات قرصنة جارية من قبل روسيا”، فاقمها اختراق برامج شركة “سولار ويندز”، الذي يتكامل مع الجهد الروسي السابق المعروف للسيطرة على بيانات المتعاقدين، لكن الوكالة الرسمية والمكلفة بالإشراف على التحقيقات لم توجه التهمة مباشرة إلى روسيا.

“سلسلة التوريدات” المشار إليها أعلاه تأثرت بنجاح دخول القراصنة إلى تحديثات برنامج شركة “سولار ويندز” قبل عرضه على الخادم المصرح لزبائنها استخدامه وتفعيل التحديث، الحلقة الأضعف في السلسلة، وتم تنزيل التحديث المقرصن على الأجهزة المتصلة التي تمتد على نطاق واسع لأدق الهيئات حساسية في الحكومة الأميركية والمتعاقدين معها من قطاع خاص، وربما حكومات أجنبية قيل إن “إسرائيل والإمارات” من بينها، وبالتالي استطاع القراصنة ضمان “ثغرة خلفية” للنفاذ إلى الشبكات والأجهزة والاستفادة من البيانات والمعلومات الهائلة على خوادمها وأجهزتها الفردية.

يشير بعض الاختصاصيين إلى جزء يسير من جهود القراصنة الذين عملوا بدأب وتأنٍ على امتداد عدة سنوات، استطاعوا خلالها التحكّم بشبكات “تم التخلي عنها سابقاً”، وإعادة استخدامها للنفاذ إلى “الحلقة الأضعف” في سلسلة التوريدات عبر شركة “سولار ويندز”. مسؤول استخباراتي سابق في الأجهزة البريطانية أبلغ زملاءه الأميركيين بأن “عدة حكومات غربية، إضافة إلى الولايات المتحدة، تتوقع التوصل إلى أدلّة على اختراقات في نظمها في الأسابيع المقبلة”، ويعتقد أن القرصنة المكتشفة تعود إلى “4 سنوات” مضت.

العنصر الفارق في هذه الحالة، وفق هؤلاء، “أنَّ الجهود الحديثة لم تستهدف تدمير الشبكات وإلغاء البيانات أو التلاعب بها، كما درجت عادة هواة القراصنة، بل زرعت برامجها الضارة، واختبأت لعدة سنوات، إلى أن تم الكشف عنها عن طريق الصدفة”، الأمر الذي حفّز منسق الأمن السيبراني الأسبق في إدارة الرئيس أوباما، مايكل دانيال، إلى توصيف ما جرى بأنه بمثابة “عين سوداء” للأجهزة الاستخباراتية الأميركية، التي استنفدت جهوداً عالية في التوعية من التدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الرئاسية، محذراً من النطاق العميق والواسع للقرصنة، “والذي سيتطلب زمناً طويلاً لتحديد مدى الدمار، وربما ستكون هناك كلفة مرتفعة لتحصين الشبكات المختلفة”.

يشار إلى أنَّ حادث قرصنة سابقاً في العام 2017 استهدف “البرامج الضريبية الأوكرانية”، كانت له تداعيات على مستويات عالمية، وتأثرت به “شركة فيد إكس”، التي دفعت 400 مليون دولار للتغلب عليه، وأيضاً شركة “ميرك” للأدوية التي كلفها الأمر مبلغ 670 مليون دولار.

التقديرات الأولية للأضرار

الهيئة الوطنية للأمن النووي المكلفة بـ”الحماية والتيقن من سلامة أمن الترسانة النووية الأميركية وفعاليتها”، يشمل نطاق عملها المفاعلات النووية المولدة للطاقة على متن حاملات السفن والغواصات الأميركية، والإشراف على التفجيرات النووية المسموح بها وفق المعايير الدولية التي تجريها في صحراء ولاية نيفادا على عمق 225 متراً تحت سطح الأرض.

وبما أن مكونات الأسلحة النووية من “بلوتونيوم” و”تريتيوم” معرضة للتحلل النووي، يقع على عاتق الهيئة التيقن من حجم التحلل للقيام بصيانته أو التخلص منه، باستخدامها أحدث التقنيات الخاصة بتجارب محاكاة التفجير النووي.

من خصائص الهيئة امتلاكها البرامج الإلكترونية التي تعينها على تصميم أسلحة نووية وحساب الطاقة الناجمة بدقة. تستخدم الهيئة قدراتها التقنية لتصميم وتطوير المفاعلات النووية لصالح سلاح البحرية، والتقيد بصرامة بحجمها وحمولتها أثناء تنقلاتها، والتخلص من النفايات النووية وإشعاعاتها.

وتمتلك الهيئة أيضاً ورشات عمل متطورة لإنتاج بعض المعدات النووية الحساسة، ومنها منشأة الصاعق الوطني المختصة بأبحاث إشعاع الليزر، لاختبار حجم الضغط الأولي للمتفجرات النووية.

استناداً إلى ما تمتلكه “الهيئة الوطنية للأمن النووي” وتمثله من قدرات علمية وبشرية بالغة الحساسية والسرية، لم يكن مستغرباً تعرّضها للهجمات السيبرانية، بل كانت من أولى الهيئات الحكومية التي تمت قرصنتها، بحسب الأجهزة الاستخباراتية الأميركية.

من المستبعد أن يصدر تقرير وافٍ وشفاف حول نطاق الاختراق الإلكتروني في أي وقت قريب، لكن توفر مثل هذه المعلومات الحساسة لأي جهة، رسمية كانت أو غير رسمية، قد يعادل تسليم أسرار تصنيع القنابل النووية لأي جهة لا تملكها. أميركا تبدو مكشوفة لمن أقدم على الاختراق الذي يوازيه في الخطورة اهتزاز الثقة بتفوق التقنية الأميركية في النطاق السيبراني.

Pirates are breaking through America’s fortified walls. Is there any secret left?

America seems exposed to those who have made the breakthrough, which is that is equivalent in severity to the shaking of confidence in the superiority of American technology in the cyberspace.

The United States has discovered that it has been the target of large-scale piracy attacks since “at least March 2020,” according to the official version, and since early October 2019, according to software specialists. Hacking efforts included the highest levels of secret institutions in the U.S. political and defense system, sovereign ministries and government agencies, and those involved in overseeing the development of nuclear weapons.

The methods of assessing and limiting the damage varied from the beginning, especially since the detection was done “by chance”, and through a private company as a third party, so that some leading scientists came close to asserting that stopping at the fallout “seems almost impossible.” Bruce Schneier, a specialist in cryptographic and cybersecurity at Harvard University, went on to demand that “the current systems be abandoned and reconfigured from scratch” as the only solution to ensure the security of hacked networks.

No one can ease the trauma of the United States, particularly among politicians, with the collective admission of politicians and specialists that they were taken by surprise, “and a potentially sensitive security gap has been exposed in the infrastructure of advanced U.S. technology.”

“The attack is, unfortunately, a comprehensive and successful espionage campaign targeting the U.S. government’s classified information and data,” said Senator Angus King, a member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees. The ongoing investigation efforts demonstrate that it is an exceptional attack in its scope, complex techniques and implications.”

Thomas Reed, a cybersecurity specialist at Johns Hopkins University, believed that the hacker’s various files and data were “several times the height of the Washington Obelisk” which rises about 170 meters or 555feet.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, departing from his usual phase of desperate defense of the nation’s pillars and multiple agencies, said after a secret briefing he shared with top intelligence officials: “The full extent of the hacking remains unknown, but we recognize that its scope is unprecedented. Most likely, piracy is still going on, and it is a degree of complexity that only a few countries can afford.”

According to the U.S. Unified Committee against Piracy, which is made up of the highest levels of intelligence and security agencies, the hacker’s efforts targeted the following U.S. agencies and departments: the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, State, And Energy, the Federal Energy Regulatory Administration, scientific laboratories conducting covert and other research for the Department of Energy (Sandia and Los Alamos), the National Nuclear Security Agency , which oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal, and the Federal Transportation Protection Bureau. A number of other institutions and bodies have been added, most notably the Tax authority and health-care records in some states.

The mechanism of hacker penetration, according to what was identified by the security services and adopted by all media outlets, was expressed by the daily “The New York Times”, saying that it was the kind that targeted the “supply chain” on which all official agencies and bodies depend from the private sector networks with all their ramifications and specializations, and that it “included 18,000 government destination networks. The newspaper and others went on to say that Russia was likely behind the attack, so that the narrative would be adopted in turn by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Since the official responsibility of the actor or actors has not been determined or provided with evidence, U.S. President Donald Trump broke his “long” silence to contradict his secretary of state and others, saying in his famous tweets: “I have been fully informed, and everything is under control. Russia, Russia, Russia, this is the first crisis that resonates when anything happens,” he said, adding that China “may” be involved as well.

The National Security Agency and other security agencies issued a joint statement on December 17, warning of “ongoing hacking attacks by Russia,” exacerbated by the hacking of SolarWinds software, which is integrated with Russia’s previous well-known effort to control contractors’ data, but the official agency charged with overseeing the investigations did not directly charge Russia.

The “supply chain” referred to above was affected by the success of the hacker access to solar winds software updates before it was introduced to the authorized server for its customers to use it and activate the update, the weakest link in the chain, and downloaded the pirated update to connected devices that extend widely to the most sensitive bodies in the U.S. government and its private contractors, and possibly foreign governments said that “Israel and the Emirates” among them, and thus the hackers were able to secure a “rear gap” to access networks and devices and take advantage of the vast data and information on their servers and individual devices.

Some specialists point to a fraction of the efforts of hackers who have worked diligently and diligently over several years, during which they have been able to control “previously abandoned” networks and reuse them to access the “weaker link” in the supply chain through Solar Winds.

The difference in this case, they say, “is that recent efforts were not aimed at destroying networks and eliminating or manipulating data, as has traditionally been the practice of hacker enthusiasts, but rather planted their harmful software, and hid for several years, until it was revealed by accident,” which prompted the former cybersecurity coordinator in the Obama administration, Michael Daniel, to describe what has been described as a “black eye” for U.S. intelligence agencies, which have exhausted high efforts to raise awareness of Russian interference in the presidential election, warning of the deep and wide spread of piracy, “which will take a long time to determine the extent of the destruction, and perhaps there will be a high cost of fortifying different networks.”

A previous hacking incident in 2017 targeting “Ukrainian tax programs” has had global repercussions, affecting VidX, which paid $400 million to overcome it, as well as Merck Pharmaceuticals, which cost it $670million.

Preliminary damage estimates

The National Nuclear Security Agency charged with “protecting and verifying the security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear arsenal” includes nuclear reactors generating energy on U.S. ship carriers and submarines, and overseeing nuclear explosions permitted in accordance with international standards conducted in the Nevada desert at a depth of 225 meters below the surface.

Since the components of nuclear weapons of plutonium and tritium are subject to nuclear degradation, it is the authority’s responsibility to ascertain the size of the decomposition for maintenance or disposal, using the latest technology for nuclear explosion simulation experiments.

One of the characteristics of the Authority is its possession of electronic software that helps it to design nuclear weapons and calculate the energy produced accurately. The Authority uses its technical capabilities to design and develop nuclear reactors for the Navy, strictly adhere to its size and payload during its movement, and to dispose of nuclear waste and radiation.

The Authority also has advanced workshops for the production of some sensitive nuclear equipment, including the National Laser Radiation Research Facility, to test the initial pressure volume of nuclear explosives.

Based on the highly sensitive and secret scientific and confidential capabilities of the National Nuclear Security Agency, it was not surprising that it was subjected to cyberattacks, but was one of the first government agencies to be hacked, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.



It is unlikely that a complete and transparent report on the scope of the cyber breach will be issued anytime soon, but the availability of such sensitive information to any party, official or unofficial, may equate to handing over nuclear bomb manufacturing secrets to any party that does not own it. America appears exposed to those who have undertaken the breakthrough that is equivalent in severity to the shaking of confidence in the superiority of American technology in the cyberspace.

